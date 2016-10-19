Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041
TOP STORIES
China Q3 GDP grows 6.7 pct as expected as construction
booms, debt rises
BEIJING - China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the third
quarter from a year earlier, steady from the previous quarter
and in line with expectations, as increased government spending
and a property boom offset stubbornly weak exports.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Kevin Yao and
Elias Glenn, 300 words)
MARKETS
Asian shares extend rally, relieved at China growth
SYDNEY - Asian shares rose for a second session as a barrage
of Chinese data confirmed the economy had stabilised on the back
of government spending and a hot housing market, even if worries
about debt continue to mount. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX,
GRAPHICS), moved, by Wayne Cole, 550 words)
Dollar down from 7-month high; Aussie trims gains after
China data
SINGAPORE/TOKYO - The dollar stepped back from a seven-month
high against an index of currencies after U.S. consumer prices
showed a moderation in underlying inflation, prompting markets
to trim bets on a December Federal Reserve rate hike.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Masayuki Kitano
and Hideyuki Sano, 600 words)
Oil rises on U.S. crude inventory draw, falling Chinese
output
SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose, lifted by a report of a drop in
U.S. crude inventories and declining production in China, while
an upbeat OPEC statement on its planned output cut also
supported the market. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Henning
Gloystein, 350 words)
Gold holds gains on weaker dollar, rising stocks cap gains
Gold prices held on to gains, after rising 0.6 percent the
session before on a weaker U.S. dollar, but rising equities
capped gains. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (moved), 400 words)
ECONOMY
Indonesia c.bank seen taking a pause after multiple rate
cuts
JAKARTA - Indonesia's central bank, which has cut rates
aggressively this year, is expected to hold its benchmark steady
on Thursday as it assesses the impact of earlier policy easing
on the sluggish economy. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/RATES (PREVIEW),
moved, by Gayatri Suroyo, 400 words)
COMPANIES
Australia's Tabcorp, Tatts agree $8.7 bln betting merger
SYDNEY - Australia's Tabcorp Holdings and Tatts Group said
they will merge to form a A$11.3 billion betting powerhouse in
an effort to fend off a growing challenge from overseas online
rivals. (TABCORP-M&A/TATTS GROUP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jamie
Freed and Tom Westbrook, 550 words)
BHP says sees early signs of commodity recovery
SYDNEY - BHP Billiton the world's biggest diversified miner,
said it was finally detecting indications of a commodity market
turnaround, giving its most upbeat assessment in about five
years. (BHP BILLITON-OUTPUT/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by James
Regan, 400 words)
Samsung faces potential class action in U.S. over Note 7
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's U.S. unit is facing a proposed
class action lawsuit from three Galaxy Note 7 customers,
according to a filing in a federal court in Newark, New Jersey.
(SAMSUNG ELEC-SMARTPHONES/CLASS ACTION (moved), by Abinaya
Vijayaraghavan, 200 words)