Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

ECB seen firmly on hold, charting course to more easing in December

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is set to keep policy unchanged but will likely lay the groundwork for more easing in December as it tries to sustain a long-awaited rebound in consumer prices. (ECB-POLICY/DECISION (moved), by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa, 750 words)

Dudley, in clear signal, expects Fed rate hike this year

NEW YORK - The Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates later this year if the U.S. economy remains on track, one of the most influential Fed officials said on Wednesday in perhaps the clearest policy signal yet from the central bank. (USA-FED/DUDLEY-RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 350 words)

MARKETS

Asian stocks ride US momentum, Mexican peso edges up after presidential debate

SINGAPORE - Asian stocks advanced, propelled by strong U.S. earnings and oil prices near a 15-month high, as the third and final U.S. presidential debate before the Nov. 8 election ended. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Nichola Saminather, 600 words)

Euro on defensive before ECB; Mexican peso firms to 6-week high after U.S. debate

TOKYO/SINGAPORE - The euro stood near a three-month low ahead of a European Central Bank meeting, while the Mexican peso rose to a six-week high after the conclusion of the final U.S. presidential debate before the November election. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lisa Twaronite and Masayuki Kitano, 600 words)

Oil prices dip after strong rally, but sentiment remains confident

SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped on profit taking after markets rallied the previous day due to a draw in U.S. stocks and an expectation of an OPEC-led cut in production. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 350 words)

Gold firm ahead of final U.S. presidential debate

Gold prices were stable early, after rising 0.5 percent in the previous session, with markets keeping a close watch on the final U.S. presidential debate between candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (moved), 300 words)

ECONOMY

Australia business conditions ease, confidence up-survey

SYDNEY - Australian business conditions eased a little in the third quarter as sales and profits waned, yet firms still turned more confident on the outlook for activity and employment, a survey showed. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved, 300 words)

COMPANIES

Ausgrid sold to Australian pension funds for $12.5 bln

SYDNEY - Australia's New South Wales state government said it has agreed to sell the country's biggest electricity network for A$16.2 billion ($12.5 billion) to a pair of local pension funds after higher offers from Chinese and Hong Kong interests was rejected on security grounds. (AUSTRALIA-AUSGRID/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Jamie Freed and Jonathan Barrett, 300 words)

Rio cuts 2016 iron ore guidance; Fortescue shipments up

SYDNEY - Global miner Rio Tinto cut its 2016 guidance for iron ore shipments by as much as 5 million tonnes after releasing lower third-quarter production data, citing shipping interruptions. (RIO TINTO-OUTPUT/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by James Regan, 400 words)