Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
ECB seen firmly on hold, charting course to more easing in
December
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is set to keep policy
unchanged but will likely lay the groundwork for more easing in
December as it tries to sustain a long-awaited rebound in
consumer prices. (ECB-POLICY/DECISION (moved), by Balazs Koranyi
and Francesco Canepa, 750 words)
Dudley, in clear signal, expects Fed rate hike this year
NEW YORK - The Federal Reserve will likely raise interest
rates later this year if the U.S. economy remains on track, one
of the most influential Fed officials said on Wednesday in
perhaps the clearest policy signal yet from the central bank.
(USA-FED/DUDLEY-RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 350
words)
MARKETS
Asian stocks ride US momentum, Mexican peso edges up after
presidential debate
SINGAPORE - Asian stocks advanced, propelled by strong U.S.
earnings and oil prices near a 15-month high, as the third and
final U.S. presidential debate before the Nov. 8 election ended.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Nichola Saminather, 600
words)
Euro on defensive before ECB; Mexican peso firms to 6-week
high after U.S. debate
TOKYO/SINGAPORE - The euro stood near a three-month low
ahead of a European Central Bank meeting, while the Mexican peso
rose to a six-week high after the conclusion of the final U.S.
presidential debate before the November election. (GLOBAL-FOREX/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Lisa Twaronite and Masayuki Kitano, 600
words)
Oil prices dip after strong rally, but sentiment remains
confident
SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped on profit taking after markets
rallied the previous day due to a draw in U.S. stocks and an
expectation of an OPEC-led cut in production. (GLOBAL-OIL/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 350 words)
Gold firm ahead of final U.S. presidential debate
Gold prices were stable early, after rising 0.5 percent in
the previous session, with markets keeping a close watch on the
final U.S. presidential debate between candidates Hillary
Clinton and Donald Trump. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (moved), 300 words)
ECONOMY
Australia business conditions ease, confidence up-survey
SYDNEY - Australian business conditions eased a little in
the third quarter as sales and profits waned, yet firms still
turned more confident on the outlook for activity and
employment, a survey showed.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved, 300 words)
COMPANIES
Ausgrid sold to Australian pension funds for $12.5 bln
SYDNEY - Australia's New South Wales state government said
it has agreed to sell the country's biggest electricity network
for A$16.2 billion ($12.5 billion) to a pair of local pension
funds after higher offers from Chinese and Hong Kong interests
was rejected on security grounds. (AUSTRALIA-AUSGRID/ (UPDATE 2,
PIX), moved, by Jamie Freed and Jonathan Barrett, 300 words)
Rio cuts 2016 iron ore guidance; Fortescue shipments up
SYDNEY - Global miner Rio Tinto cut its 2016 guidance for
iron ore shipments by as much as 5 million tonnes after
releasing lower third-quarter production data, citing shipping
interruptions. (RIO TINTO-OUTPUT/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by
James Regan, 400 words)