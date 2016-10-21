Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
China central bank learns lessons as deflates money market
risk
SHANGHAI - Three years ago, China's central bank engineered
a cash crunch to force commercial banks to reduce their reliance
on short-term money markets. Interest rates spiked, spooking
global markets who feared a banking crisis was imminent.
(CHINA-CENTRALBANK/COORDINATION (PIX), moved, by Nathaniel
Taplin, 700 words)
BOJ Kuroda signals chance of delay in hitting price goal
TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the
central bank may push back the timing for hitting its inflation
target at this month's rate review, given underlying weakness in
price growth. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika
Kihara, 400 words)
MARKETS
Asia stocks slip as stronger dollar weighs on crude oil
prices
TOKYO - Asian stocks were mostly lower as the dollar climbed
to seven-month highs against a basket of currencies and dragged
down crude oil prices, cooling investor risk appetite.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 450
words)
Dollar stands tall after dovish Draghi pressures euro
TOKYO - The dollar is on track for a weekly gain against a
basket of currencies, as the euro wallows at seven-month lows
after the European Central Bank quashed any speculation of
tapering its stimulus. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 0500
GMT, by Lisa Twaronite, 400 words)
Strong dollar pulls down oil despite tightening fundamentals
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell, pulled down by a stronger
dollar, but traders said there were signs that physical fuel
markets were tightening after two years of ballooning
oversupply. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning
Gloystein, 350 words)
Gold down on strong dollar, but set for weekly gain
Gold edged down on a weaker dollar, but was on track for its
first weekly gain in four weeks. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, by Sethuraman N R, 450 words)
ECONOMY
China Sept home prices rise at record rate as buyers rush to
beat curbs
BEIJING - China's home prices rose in September at the
fastest rate on record as buyers rushed to close contracts
before new restrictive measures took effect in October,
suggesting this month's growth might be more muted.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/HOMEPRICES (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 550
words)
COMPANIES
Nintendo unveils new console, shares slide as features
underwhelm
TOKYO - Nintendo Co Ltd offered a sneak preview of a new
gaming system that can be used both as a traditional console as
well as a handheld device, but a lack of revolutionary features
helped send its shares sliding 6 percent. (NINTENDO-CONSOLE/
(UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Taiga Uranaka and Makiko Yamazaki,
400 words)
Microsoft shares hit high as cloud business flies above
estimates
Microsoft Corp said sales of its flagship cloud product
doubled in its first quarter, propelling earnings above
analysts' estimates and sending its shares to an all-time high,
breaking past a level hit in 1999 at the peak of the tech stock
bubble. (MICROSOFT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Anya George
Tharakan and Jeffrey Dastin, 700 words)
Shell sells non-core Canadian oil and gas assets for $1
billion
CALGARY - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Thursday it is
selling $1.03 billion worth of non-core oil and gas properties
in western Canada to Tourmaline Oil Corp, the latest example of
the global oil major trimming its operations in the region.
(SHELL-DIVESTITURE/TOURMALINE OIL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Nia
Williams, 400 words)