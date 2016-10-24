Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Japan's exports fall as yen gains, rising volume eases some
concerns
TOKYO - Japan's exports fell for a 12th straight month in
September from a year earlier, official data showed, as the
yen's gains undermined export prices, but rising shipment
volumes pointed to a tentative pick-up in global demand.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2,PIX), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto, 425 words)
+ See also:
- (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ, 250 words, moved)
MARKETS
Asian stocks drift, dollar near 9-month high
TOKYO - Asian stocks drifted without clear direction after
Wall Street's sluggish performance late last week, while the
dollar hovered near nine-month highs as fresh comments from a
Federal Reserve official boosted bets of a rate hike by
year-end. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Shinichi
Saoshiro, 500 words)
Dollar index flirts with 8-month highs amid Fed hike bets
TOKYO - The dollar was close to eight-month highs against a
basket of currencies in Asian trade, buoyed by expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/, moved, 425 words)
Oil prices drop as Iraq says doesn't want to join OPEC cut
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell early as Iraq said it wanted to
be exempt from any deal by producer cartel OPEC to cut
production to prop up the market, and as U.S. drillers stepped
up work. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein,
400 words)
Gold steady as markets await Fed rate hike clues
Gold prices were broadly stable , after locking in their
first weekly gain in four last week, with markets waiting for
further clues on the timing of any interest rate hike.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (CORRECTED), moved, 425 words)
ECONOMY
Australia Q3 inflation looms large for rate cut chance
SYDNEY - Australian consumer price figures due this week
could make or break the case for another cut in interest rates,
though most economists suspect it would take a very weak number
to push a reluctant central bank into easing yet further.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (PREVIEW), moved, by Wayne Cole,
450 words)
COMPANIES
AT&T acquisition of Time Warner may avoid FCC oversight
WASHINGTON - AT&T Inc may bypass a powerful
telecommunications regulator by offloading a Time Warner
broadcast station, analysts say, as the telcommunications giant
braces for what is expected to be a lengthy and tough antitrust
review of its proposed $85.4 billion deal to buy Time Warner
Inc. (TIME WARNER-M&A/AT&T-REGULATORS (REPEAT), moved, by David
Shepardson, 850 words)
Oceanwide to buy U.S. insurer Genworth for $2.7 bln, extends
Chinese M&A push
HONG KONG - China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co has agreed to
buy U.S. insurer Genworth Financial Inc for $2.7 billion in
cash, the latest in a series of moves by Chinese firms to buy
overseas assets as their domestic economy slows and the yuan
weakens. (GENWORTH FINCL-CHINA OCEANWIDE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), by
Denny Thomas, 475 words)