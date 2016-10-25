Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Singapore c.bank sees subdued GDP outlook, modest prices pressures

SINGAPORE - A subdued growth outlook for Singapore's trade-reliant economy is expected to keep inflationary pressures modest, the central bank said, highlighting a bumpy road ahead for the city state amid lingering weakness in global demand. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/CENBANK (URGENT), moved, 450 words)

S.Korea Q3 GDP hit by Samsung, Hyundai troubles, growth still on track

SEOUL - South Korea's economic growth is expected to hit the central bank's 2.7 percent forecast this year, with third quarter GDP data showing the economy would have grown faster were it not for the setbacks suffered by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2,PIX), moved, by Christine Kim, 525 words)

MARKETS

Japan shares hit 6-mth high, U.S. dlr advances

SYDNEY - Japanese shares hit a six-month top as the dollar advanced on the yen, while risk sentiment got a lift after factory surveys in the United States and Europe boasted the best readings of the year so far. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 425 words)

Dollar steady near 9-month high, underpinned by Fed rate outlook

TOKYO - The dollar held near nine-month highs against a basket of major currencies as solid U.S. manufacturing activity and comments from a Federal Reserve official cemented expectations of a U.S. rate hike by year-end. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 425 words)

Oil prices dip on OPEC squabbles ahead of planned production cut

SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped early over disagreement within producer cartel OPEC on who should cut how much production in a planned coordinated reduction to prop up prices. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 250 words)

Gold subdued on likelihood of Fed rate hike

Gold prices edged slightly lower early as the U.S. dollar gained on increasing expectations of a December interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 325 words)

ECONOMY

NZ cenbank to publish cash rate projections in policy statements

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's central bank said its monetary policy statements will now include projections for the official cash rate as opposed to the 90-day bank bill rate, guidance economists said will help make the policy outlook clearer. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/CENBANK (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

COMPANIES

AT&T, Time Warner shares dip with worries about deal clearance

Wall Street signaled skepticism on Monday that AT&T Inc would secure the government approvals needed to carry out its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, with shares of both companies falling as analysts scrutinized the deal. (TIMEWARNER-M&A/AT&T (UPDATE 5, GRPAHIC), moved, by Jessica Toonkel and Supantha Mukherjee, 875 words)

Indicted Lotte chairman plans to reshape conglomerate, pursue hotels IPO

SEOUL - Lotte Group's chairman, indicted in a corruption probe, unveiled a major restructuring of the beleaguered South Korean conglomerate in a move to bolster confidence among consumers and potential investors as it restarts plans to list its hotels arm. (LOTTE GROUP-PROBE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Joyce Lee, 500 words)