TOP STORIES
Singapore c.bank sees subdued GDP outlook, modest prices
pressures
SINGAPORE - A subdued growth outlook for Singapore's
trade-reliant economy is expected to keep inflationary pressures
modest, the central bank said, highlighting a bumpy road ahead
for the city state amid lingering weakness in global demand.
(SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/CENBANK (URGENT), moved, 450 words)
S.Korea Q3 GDP hit by Samsung, Hyundai troubles, growth
still on track
SEOUL - South Korea's economic growth is expected to hit the
central bank's 2.7 percent forecast this year, with third
quarter GDP data showing the economy would have grown faster
were it not for the setbacks suffered by Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE
2,PIX), moved, by Christine Kim, 525 words)
MARKETS
Japan shares hit 6-mth high, U.S. dlr advances
SYDNEY - Japanese shares hit a six-month top as the dollar
advanced on the yen, while risk sentiment got a lift after
factory surveys in the United States and Europe boasted the best
readings of the year so far. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX),
moved, by Wayne Cole, 425 words)
Dollar steady near 9-month high, underpinned by Fed rate
outlook
TOKYO - The dollar held near nine-month highs against a
basket of major currencies as solid U.S. manufacturing activity
and comments from a Federal Reserve official cemented
expectations of a U.S. rate hike by year-end. (GLOBAL-FOREX/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 425 words)
Oil prices dip on OPEC squabbles ahead of planned production
cut
SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped early over disagreement within
producer cartel OPEC on who should cut how much production in a
planned coordinated reduction to prop up prices. (GLOBAL-OIL/
(moved), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 250 words)
Gold subdued on likelihood of Fed rate hike
Gold prices edged slightly lower early as the U.S. dollar
gained on increasing expectations of a December interest rate
hike by the Federal Reserve. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 325
words)
ECONOMY
NZ cenbank to publish cash rate projections in policy
statements
WELLINGTON - New Zealand's central bank said its monetary
policy statements will now include projections for the official
cash rate as opposed to the 90-day bank bill rate, guidance
economists said will help make the policy outlook clearer.
(NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/CENBANK (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
COMPANIES
AT&T, Time Warner shares dip with worries about deal
clearance
Wall Street signaled skepticism on Monday that AT&T Inc
would secure the government approvals needed to carry out its
planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, with
shares of both companies falling as analysts scrutinized the
deal. (TIMEWARNER-M&A/AT&T (UPDATE 5, GRPAHIC), moved, by
Jessica Toonkel and Supantha Mukherjee, 875 words)
Indicted Lotte chairman plans to reshape conglomerate,
pursue hotels IPO
SEOUL - Lotte Group's chairman, indicted in a corruption
probe, unveiled a major restructuring of the beleaguered South
Korean conglomerate in a move to bolster confidence among
consumers and potential investors as it restarts plans to list
its hotels arm. (LOTTE GROUP-PROBE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by
Joyce Lee, 500 words)