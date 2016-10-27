Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
UK economy set to sidestep Q3 slump, but tougher times lie
ahead
LONDON - Britain escaped a severe economic slowdown in the
three months after the Brexit referendum shock, official figures
are expected to show on Thursday, further diminishing the chance
of a fresh interest rate cut by the Bank of England next week.
(BRITAIN-EU/ECONOMY-Q3 (moved), by William Schomberg, 400 words)
BOJ won't try to push down super-long yields -Kuroda
TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda the central
bank would not try to push down super-long government bond
yields - even if they rise further - because it is focused on
controlling the yield curve for out to 10 years.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 525
words)
MARKETS
Asia shares extend losses, dollar off highs
TOKYO - Asian shares extended losses after disappointing
earnings from technology giant Apple dragged on Wall Street,
while the dollar remained shy of this week's nearly nine-month
highs.(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, 475 words)
Dollar edges up vs yen, higher yields support euro and
sterling
TOKYO - The dollar edged up against the yen early while the
euro and sterling held their gains versus the greenback, with a
rise in bond yields supporting the currencies.(GLOBAL-FOREX/
(moved), by Shinichi Saoshiro, 425 words)
Oil lingers below $50 over doubts OPEC can coordinate output
cut
SINGAPORE - Oil prices were stable, but remained below $50 a
barrel, as doubts over OPEC's ability to organise a coordinated
production cut weighed on markets, while firm demand and
concerns over Venezuela's stability offered support.
(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 350 words)
Gold broadly steady; investors eye demand
Physical demand ahead of the festival season in India kept
gold prices steady amid a firm dollar, while markets awaited
more directions on a rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Apeksha Nair,
400 words)
ECONOMY
China Sept industrial profit growth slows, signals fragile
recovery
BEIJING - Profit growth in China's industrial firms slowed
in September from the previous month's rapid pace as several
sectors showed weak activity, suggesting the world's
second-biggest economy remains underpowered despite emerging
signs of stability. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL PROFITS (UPDATE
1,PIX), moved, 300 words)
COMPANIES
China courier ZTO delivers year's biggest U.S. IPO
NEW YORK - Chinese package delivery company ZTO Express said
it raised $1.4 billion in the biggest U.S. initial public
offering of the year on Wednesday as its backers cashed in on
China's booming online-shopping industry. (ZTOEXPRESS-IPO/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Lauren Hirsch, 550 words)
Samsung Elec vows mobile rebound after Q3 Note 7 shock
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it aims to recover
quickly from the disastrous withdrawal of the fire-prone Galaxy
Note 7 that dragged third-quarter mobile earnings to their
lowest in nearly eight years. (SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/ (CORRECTED,
UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Se Young Lee, 500 words)