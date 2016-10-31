Editor: Saranyamol TS, 7708694041

TOP STORIES

Japan Sept industrial output stalls in worrying sign for economy

TOKYO - Japan's industrial output stalled in September in a worrying sign that the economy, already struggling to mount a sure-footed recovery, may be losing some momentum due to weak consumer spending and exports. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 3), moved, by Stanley White, 500 words)

+See also:

-(JAPAN-INSURANCE/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, 587 words)

Singapore Sept bank lending dips on lower manufacturing loans

SINGAPORE - Singapore's total bank lending in September eased from a nine-month high in the previous month on lower manufacturing loans, central bank data showed. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/LENDING (moved), moved, 125 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks make shaky start as FBI review of Clinton emails rattles markets

SINGAPORE - Asian stocks got off to a shaky start as investors were rattled by news that the FBI is planning to review more emails related to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's private server, just a week before the election. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Nichola Saminather, 675 words)

Dollar on the back foot as FBI's move on Clinton causes a stir

The dollar was on the defensive as the FBI's new probe into private email use of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton shook markets' conviction of her victory in the U.S. presidential election. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (moved), by Hideyuki Sano, 500 words)

Oil falls as non-OPEC yet to pledge concrete output steps

TOKYO - Oil prices extended declines after non-OPEC producers made no specific commitment to join OPEC in limiting oil output levels to prop up prices, suggesting they wanted the oil producing group to solve its differences first. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Aaron Sheldrick, 350 words)

Gold steady as market focus turns to U.S. Fed meeting

Gold held steady amid a firm dollar and weaker equities following a 0.6 percent gain in the previous session, with markets eyeing the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting for insight on the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (moved), moved, 400 words)

ECONOMY

Thai Sept factory output unexpectedly rises for 2nd straight month

BANGKOK - Thailand's industrial output unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in September, helped by stronger sales of air conditioners and jewellery, but the gain was much smaller than in August, suggesting a recovery remains fragile. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (URGENT), moved, 275 words)

New Zealand business confidence dips in October - ANZ survey

WELLINGTON - New Zealand business sentiment eased in October though it remained at elevated levels, an ANZ Bank survey showed. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE (URGENT), moved, 75 words)

COMPANIES

Japan's top 3 shippers to merge container ops amid downturn

TOKYO - Japan's top three shippers say they will integrate their container shipping operations to create the world's sixth-largest player, joining a growing trend of consolidation in an industry battling its worst-ever downturn. (JAPAN-SHIPPERS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Tim Kelly, 450 words)

Chevron Wheatstone LNG cost blowout to $34 bln hits Woodside

MELBOURNE - Woodside Petroleum said it faces an 8 percent rise in its expected costs on the Wheatstone LNG (liquefied natural gas) project in Australia, after operator Chevron Corp flagged total costs would jump to $34 billion. (CHEVRON-LNG/AUSTRALIA (moved), moved, 350 words)

Toshiba lifts H1 profit forecast again on brisk chip, HDD sales

TOKYO - Japan's Toshiba Corp raised its operating profit estimate to 95 billion yen ($906 million) from the previous forecast of 70 billion yen for the April-September period, in the second upward revision in just about a month. (TOSHIBA-OUTLOOK/ (URGENT), moved, 100 words)