TOP STORIES
Political attacks on Bank of England threaten its
independence - NIESR
LONDON - Attacks on the Bank of England from British
politicians threaten the central bank's independence and could
ultimately undermine trust in monetary policy, the head of a top
research institute said. (BRITAIN-BOE/NIESR (moved), 400 words)
MARKETS
Stocks, dollar rattled by tightening U.S. election race
TOKYO - Asian shares tumbled to seven-week lows and the
dollar was on the defensive as investors were rattled by signs
the U.S. presidential election race was tightening just days out
to the Nov. 8 vote. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by
Hideyuki Sano, 700 words)
Dollar slumps as tightening U.S. election race rattles
nerves
TOKYO - The dollar slumps as the U.S. presidential election
increasingly looks too close to call, jangling investors' nerves
and fuelling demand for perceived havens such as the Japanese
yen. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), just moved, by Shinichi
Saoshiro, 578 words)
Oil extends losses after report shows surprise U.S. stocks
build
TOKYO - Crude oil prices fell for a fourth day, as jittery
investors awaited official U.S. stockpile figures later in the
day after industry data showed a surprise build in inventories,
underlining a persistent global glut. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Aaron Sheldrick, 250 words)
Gold steady ahead of Fed meeting outcome
Gold held steady, off near one-month highs touched in the
previous session, with markets waiting for the outcome later in
the day of a Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the timing of
a possible U.S. interest rate hike. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (moved),
400 words)
ECONOMY
New Zealand employment surges, but wage growth still slow
WELLINGTON - New Zealand's jobless rate dropped to near
eight-year lows last quarter as employment blew past all
expectations, yet stubbornly low wage growth meant the broadly
strong numbers were still no bar to another cut in interest
rates. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT (REPEAT, UPDATE 1), moved,
by Charlotte Greenfield, 400 words)
+ See also
- (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/INFLATION (URGENT), moved, 81 words)
COMPANIES
Valeant says in talks to sell Salix stomach-drug business
Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on
Tuesday it is in talks with third parties to sell its Salix
stomach-drug business and other assets. (VALEANT-M&A/TAKEDA
PHARMA (UPDATE 3), moved, by Carl O'Donnell and Svea
Herbst-Bayliss, 500 words)
Fonterra ramps up cream production targeted at Chinese
consumers
WELLINGTON - Fonterra is ramping up production of its UHT
cream, the dairy giant said on Tuesday, to meet growing demand
from Asia for dairy produce that does not need refrigeration.
(FONTERRA-CHINA/CREAM (moved), 250 words)