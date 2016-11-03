Editor: Saranyamol TS, 7708694041
TOP STORIES
China services sector grows at fastest pace in 4 months in
Oct - Caixin PMI
BEIJING - China's services sector grew at the strongest pace
in four months in October as new business picked up, encouraging
companies to hire more workers, a private survey showed.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-SERVICES-CAIXIN (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)
Bank of England's Carney to juggle prices and politics
LONDON - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney settled
questions about his future this week but faces a new challenge,
when he is due to present the central bank's latest attempt to
estimate the hit to Britain's economy from June's Brexit vote.
(BRITAIN-BOE/ (moved), by David Milliken, 525 words)
+ See also
-(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/HOUSINGSTARTS (moved), 350 words)
MARKETS
Asia stocks, dollar slip amid US election tension
SYDNEY - Asia shares joined the U.S. dollar on the defensive
as the nail-biting U.S. presidential race saw the S&P 500 suffer
its longest losing streak in five years as investors sailed to
safer harbours. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX), moved, by
Wayne Cole, 625 words)
Dollar slumps on U.S. election jitters, with jobs data ahead
TOKYO - The dollar's losses deepen as positioning for next
week's U.S. presidential election overshadows the Federal
Reserve's latest review where policy makers signalled they were
on track to hike rates next month. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1),
expct by 1430 GMT, moved, by Lisa Twaronite, 575 words)
Weaker dollar lifts oil prices from five-week low
SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices rose as a weaker U.S. dollar
buoyed sentiment in the market, lifting prices from five-week
lows. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), by Mark Tay, 200 words)
Gold up on safe-haven buying ahead of U.S. election
uncertainty
Gold rose as uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S.
election upheld the safe-haven demand for bullion and weakened
the dollar, offsetting signals from the Federal Reserve that it
could hike interest rates next month. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Sethuraman N R, 400 words)
ECONOMY
Buying the dip: China land kings see opportunity as prices
cool
HONG KONG - As China's property market shows signs of
softening, the country's resurgent 'land kings' say they are
ready to seize on any price weakness to buy more building plots
- a conundrum for policymakers grappling with a toxic mix of
risks in the sector. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (PIX), EXPECT TO
MOVE AT 0600 GMT/0200 ET, by Clare Jim, 670 words)
S.Korea's property curbs could temper GDP boost from
construction
SEOUL - After years of struggling to curb household debt,
South Korean policymakers are slowly turning the screws on
speculative housing investments to curb financial perils even as
the rules risk dousing one of the few bright spots in a wobbly
economy. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/MINISTER (UPDATE 2), moved, 575
words)
Australia's trade deficit at 20-month low on commodity
windfall
SYDNEY - Australia's resource-rich economy likely got a
fillip last quarter from resurgent commodity prices as its trade
deficit shrank to the lowest in 20 months, and further gains
looked likely in coming months. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/TRADEFIGURES
(moved), by Swati Pandey, 450 words)
COMPANIES
Facebook warns growth will slow, shares dip
Facebook Inc shares tumbled 7 percent in after-hours trading
on Wednesday as the world's largest online social media network
warned that revenue growth would slow this quarter, offsetting
strong earnings that handily beat Wall Street estimates.
(FACEBOOK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Rishika Sadam and
Dustin Volz, 700 words)
Fosun in exclusive talks to buy stake in Russian gold miner
Polyus-sources
HONG KONG/MOSCOW - Fosun International Ltd, is in exclusive
talks to buy a large minority stake in Russia's biggest gold
miner Polyus, three sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters, in what could be Chinese conglomerate's maiden Russian
deal. (FOSUN-RUSSIA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Julie Zhu and Polina
Devitt, 625 words)
VW board to discuss brand overhaul on Nov. 4 - sources
BERLIN - Volkswagen's supervisory board will hold an
extraordinary meeting on Friday, Nov. 4, to consult on a
wide-ranging restructuring of the carmaker, two sources close to
the board told Reuters on Wednesday.
(GERMANY-VOLKSWAGEN/RESTRUCTURING (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)