TOP STORIES
U.S. employment growth, wages seen picking up in October
WASHINGTON - U.S. employers likely stepped up hiring in
October and boosted wages for workers, which could effectively
seal the case for a December interest rate increase from the
Federal Reserve. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia
Mutikani, 700 words)
Japan's services sector returns to expansion in October as
orders recover-PMI
TOKYO, Nov 4 Activity in Japan's services sector
expanded for the first time in three months in October, a
private survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting consumer spending
is picking up after a series of typhoons kept shoppers at home.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/PMI-SERVICES (URGENT), (moved), 150 words)
China October data seen offering more signs of stability,
room for reforms
BEIJING - A flurry of data from China in the coming weeks is
expected to reinforce views that the world's second-largest
economy is stabilising, despite stubbornly weak exports and
worries that a property boom is peaking. (CHINA-ECONOMY/DATA
(REPEAT, PREVIEW), moved, 750 words)
MARKETS
Asian shares slip, dollar nurses losses as US election looms
TOKYO - Asian shares slipped and the dollar nursed losses in
a week marked by growing uncertainty about the outcome of the
U.S. presidential election.(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved,
700 words)
Dollar inches up before US jobs data, still captive to US
election woes
TOKYO - The dollar clawed back some ground against its major
peers ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the
day, but remained captive to jitters over a tightening U.S.
presidential election race. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Shinichi Saoshiro, 575 words)
Oil prices steady after 5 days of declines, sentiment
bearish
SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged up, stabilising after five
straight days of falls triggered by a surge in U.S. crude
inventories and doubts over the ability of producers to
coordinate output cuts. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Henning Gloystein, 400 words)
Gold holds above $1,300 on U.S. election jitters
Gold was steady above $1,300 an ounce, with safe-haven
appetite buoyed by signs the U.S. presidential election is
tightening just days before next week's vote. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/
(moved), 375 words)
ECONOMY
Australia's central bank upbeat on economy; retail sales
rise
SYDNEY - Australia's central bank said it sees "reasonable
prospects" of achieving sustainable economic growth as solid
demand from China boosts commodity prices and revives the terms
of trade, suggesting further cuts in interest rates are off the
agenda. (AUSTRALIA-RBA/STATEMENT (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Swati
Pandey, 475 words)
New Zealand c.bank seen cutting rates even as economy booms
WELLINGTON - A rate cut is considered almost a certainty
when the New Zealand central bank meets next week, a move that
seems at odds with the Pacific island nation's economy which is
charging ahead amid a population and housing boom.
(NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/RATES (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Charlotte
Greenfield, 525 words)
COMPANIES
China's Wanda extends Hollywood push with Dick Clark deal
SHANGHAI/SAN FRANCISCO - China's Dalian Wanda has agreed a
$1 billion takeover of Dick Clark Productions, the company that
runs the Golden Globe awards and Miss America pageants,
extending the Chinese property-to-entertainment conglomerate's
buying spree in Hollywood. (DICK CLARK-M&A/WANDA (UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved, 425 words)
Takata mulls bankruptcy for U.S. unit, filing will take time
- source
WASHINGTON/TOKYO - Japan's Takata Corp is considering a
bankruptcy filing for its U.S. unit as the air bag maker looks
for a sponsor to help pay for liabilities related to its faulty
inflators, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters.
(AUTOS-TAKATA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Shepardson, 400
words)