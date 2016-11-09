Editor: Saranyamol TS, 7708694041

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Trump's surprise wins in crucial U.S. states rattle world markets

Republican Donald Trump scored a series of surprising wins in battleground states including Florida and Ohio on Tuesday, opening a path to the White House for the political outsider and rattling world markets counting on a win by Democrat Hillary Clinton. (USA-ELECTION/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Steve Holland and Emily Stephenson, 525 words)

China Oct factory prices rise more than forecast, consumer prices also pick up

BEIJING - China's producer prices jumped more than expected in October as prices of coal and other raw materials surge in the midst of a supply crunch and a pickup in the economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (REPEAT, UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 725 words)

Japan Sept current account surplus 1.82 trln yen

TOKYO - Japan's current account surplus stood at 1.821 trillion yen ($17.35 billion) in September, led by a trade surplus, Ministry of Finance data showed. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/CURRENT (URGENT), moved, 75 words)

MARKETS

Dollar, Mexican peso, stocks tumble on risk of Trump win

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar sank and stocks plummeted as mayhem came to world markets as investors faced the possibility of a shock win by Republican Donald Trump that could upend the global political order. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 10, GRAPHICS, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 575 words)

Dollar turns tail as Trump pulls ahead in fiercely contested US election

TOKYO - The dollar sank more than three percent versus the yen and turned tail against other major peers in extremely volatile trade in global markets, as a fiercely contested U.S. presidential election showed the outcome was too close to call. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 4, PIX,TV), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 575 words)

Oil prices tumble as Trump pulls forward in U.S. election

SINGAPORE - Oil prices tumbled as vote counting showed Republican Donald Trump doing better than expected in several crucial battleground states in the U.S. presidential election. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 400 words)

Gold has biggest rally since Brexit as Trump wins Ohio

MANILA/BENGALURU - Gold jumped nearly 4 percent to its strongest in more than five weeks as investors sought safe havens with Republican Donald Trump leading Democrat Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Manolo Serapio Jr and Sethuraman N R, 350 words)

ECONOMY

S.Korea c.bank seen on hold in November ahead of Fed's Dec meeting

SEOUL - South Korea's central bank is forecast to keep interest rates unchanged on Friday as board members await the U.S. Federal Reserve's December policy decision and weigh risks related to mounting household debt, a Reuters poll found. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, by Cynthia Kim and Christine Kim, 400 words)

Indian markets likely to welcome scrapping of larger banknotes, analysts say

MUMBAI - Indian markets are likely to welcome the country's move to kill off its 500 and 1,000 rupee banknotes - the U.S. presidential election result notwithstanding - as banks' coffers will fill up as people deposit the notes as part of the process. (INDIA-MODI/CORRUPTION-MARKETS (REPEAT, PIX), moved, by Abhirup Roy and Suvashree Choudhury, 400 words)

Australia consumer confidence dips in Nov-survey

SYDNEY - A measure of Australia's consumer sentiment slipped in November after three straight months of gains ahead of the U.S. election and as households became less confident of the property market and their own finances, its compilers said. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/CONSUMERSENTIMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words)

COMPANIES

Rio Tinto suspends senior executive after uncovers Guinea payments

MELBOURNE - Global miner Rio Tinto said it has suspended a top executive over $10.5 million in payments to a consultant on its Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, and has alerted U.S. and UK authorities. A second senior executive has stepped down. (RIO TINTO-GUINEA/CORRUPTION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonali Paul, 475 words)