Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Bank of Korea keeps rates on hold as political uncertainty
churns
SEOUL - South Korea's central bank stayed its hand for a
fifth straight month, as widely anticipated, amid an upswell of
global uncertainty and a political scandal involving President
Park Geun-hye that may mean trouble ahead for the economy.
(SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Christine
Kim and Cynthia Kim, 450 words)
Malaysia, Indonesia markets roiled as investors scramble for
hedge on Trump
JAKARTA - Emerging markets in Southeast Asia were slammed as
the stunning upset of Donald Trump's presidential win in the
United States reverberated around the world, with Malaysia and
Indonesian central banks intervening to try to stem the flow of
money out of stocks and bonds. (EMERGING-MARKETS/SELLOFF
(moved), by Fransiska Nangoy and Jongwoo Cheon, 550 words)
MARKETS
Asian shares stumble as soaring US bond yields fuel outflow
worries
TOKYO - Asian shares stumbled and emerging market currencies
skidded as investors feared higher interest rates under incoming
President Donald Trump will spark capital outflows from the
region. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Hideyuki Sano,
750 words)
Dollar rides Trump rally, hovers near 3-1/2-month high vs
yen
TOKYO - The dollar hovered near a 3-1/2-month high versus
the yen, after making big gains overnight as the markets
prepared for a Donald Trump presidency that could stimulate the
U.S. economy fiscally and lift interest rates. (GLOBAL-FOREX/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 625 words)
Oil prices fall on persistent fuel supply overhang
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in early trading, as the market
refocused on a persistent fuel supply overhang that is not
expected to abate unless OPEC and other producers make a
significant cut to their output. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), by
Henning Gloystein, 300 words)
Gold set for first weekly drop in four, Trump in focus
Gold remained volatile in Asian trade, but looked set for
its first weekly decline in four, with investors continuing to
mull over the economic outlook after Donald Trump won this
week's U.S. presidential election. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Apeksha Nair, 400 words)
ECONOMY
Japan business mood improves in encouraging sign for
economy-Reuters Tankan
TOKYO - Japanese manufacturers' confidence rose for a third
straight month to a 15-month high in November, while the mood in
the service sector rebounded from a 3-1/2-year low in the prior
month, a Reuters poll showed, in a sign of a gradual economic
recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (URGENT, PIX), moved, by
Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa, 425 words)
Malaysia's economy grows 4.3 pct y/y in Q3, beats forecast
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's economy grew 4.3 percent in the
third quarter from year-ago levels, accelerating after five
straight quarters of decline, according to data released by the
central bank. (MALAYSIA-ECONOMY/GDP (URGENT), moved, 100 words)
COMPANIES
Toshiba returns to Q2 operating profit on strong memory chip
sales
TOKYO - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp swung to an
operating profit in the July-September quarter, driven by strong
demand for NAND flash memory chips from Chinese smartphone
makers. (TOSHIBA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Makiko
Yamazaki, 300 words)
Alibaba Singles' Day sales race past $5 bln in first hour
SHENZHEN - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd said it racked up more than $5 billion in transactions in
the first hour of its annual 'Singles' Day' sales blitz - a
third more than in the first hour of last year's spree.
(ALIBABA-SINGLESDAY/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Catherine Cadell, 450
words)
Shell to invest $10 bln as Brazil expands private role in
oil industry
BRASILIA - Royal Dutch Shell Plc will invest $10 billion in
Brazil over five years now that the country has increased
opportunities for foreign companies in its oil industry, its
chief executive officer said on Thursday. (SHELL-BRAZIL/
(moved), moved, 225 words)