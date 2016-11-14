Editor: Saranyamol TS, 7708694041
TOP STORIES
Japan economy grows faster than expected, BOJ's Kuroda warns
of risks
TOKYO/NAGOYA - Japan's economic growth handily beat
expectations in the July-September period, expanding for a third
straight quarter as exports recovered, but weak domestic
activity cast doubt on hopes for a sustainable economic
recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX,TV), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 550 words)
China data point to steadier economy for now, but Trump
victory adds to risks
BEIJING - China's economy largely showed further signs of
steadying in October as expected, but disappointing retail sales
growth and fears of U.S. trade frictions under incoming
President Donald Trump are increasingly clouding the outlook.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/ACTIVITY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elias Glenn and
Kevin Yao, 825 words)
MARKETS
Dollar climbs along with US yields but Asia shares divided
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar touched a nine-month peak in Asia
as the risk of faster domestic inflation and wider budget
deficits sent Treasury yields ever higher, a painful mix for
assets in many emerging market countries.(GLOBAL-MARKETS/
(WRAPUP 3, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 675 words)
Dollar hits 9-mth high as US yields climb, seen at cusp of
bull phase
TOKYO - The dollar rose to a nine-month high against a
basket of major currencies, riding climbing U.S. yields and seen
to be at the cusp of a renewed bull phase following Donald
Trump's U.S. election win.(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Shinichi Saoshiro, 600 words)
Oil steady near multi-month lows on OPEC output record, U.S.
rig count
TOKYO - Oil prices were little changed near multi-month
lows, dragged down by worries about oversupply as OPEC saw
record output last month and as the U.S. rig count rose again.
(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Osamu Tsukimori, 425
words)
Gold drops to 5-month low as dollar strengthens
Gold fell 1 percent to hit its lowest in over five months,
pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and expectations the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates in December. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 400 words)
ECONOMY
As BOJ wanes, Japan sees fiscal stimulus as likely next step
TOKYO - Japanese policymakers are starting to see fiscal
stimulus as the most likely next step to spark economic growth
given the central bank's dwindling monetary ammunition and
uncertainty over the agenda of U.S. president-elect Donald
Trump. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-FISCAL (PIX), EXPECTED 0600 GMT/1700
ET, by Leika Kihara, 825 words)
COMPANIES
Broken rules at $11 bln Formosa mill triggered Vietnam
spill, report says
HONG KONG/TAIPEI - More than 50 violations at a steel mill
run by Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Group, including the
unauthorised use of a dirtier production process, led to
Vietnam's worst environmental disaster, according to an internal
government report. (VIETNAM-ENVIRONMENT/FORMOSA PLASTICS
(EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Jess Macy Yu and Faith Hung, 875
words)
Siemens nears deal to buy Mentor Graphics -sources
SAN FRANCISCO - Siemens AG, Europe's biggest industrial
group, is nearing a deal to buy Mentor Graphics Corp, which
makes software for designing semiconductors, for $4.5 billion to
$4.6 billion in cash, according to people familiar with the
matter. (MENTORGRAPHICS-M&A/SIEMENS (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE),
moved, by Liana B. Baker, 375 words)