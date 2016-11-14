Editor: Saranyamol TS, 7708694041

TOP STORIES

Japan economy grows faster than expected, BOJ's Kuroda warns of risks

TOKYO/NAGOYA - Japan's economic growth handily beat expectations in the July-September period, expanding for a third straight quarter as exports recovered, but weak domestic activity cast doubt on hopes for a sustainable economic recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX,TV), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 550 words)

China data point to steadier economy for now, but Trump victory adds to risks

BEIJING - China's economy largely showed further signs of steadying in October as expected, but disappointing retail sales growth and fears of U.S. trade frictions under incoming President Donald Trump are increasingly clouding the outlook. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ACTIVITY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elias Glenn and Kevin Yao, 825 words)

MARKETS

Dollar climbs along with US yields but Asia shares divided

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar touched a nine-month peak in Asia as the risk of faster domestic inflation and wider budget deficits sent Treasury yields ever higher, a painful mix for assets in many emerging market countries.(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 675 words)

Dollar hits 9-mth high as US yields climb, seen at cusp of bull phase

TOKYO - The dollar rose to a nine-month high against a basket of major currencies, riding climbing U.S. yields and seen to be at the cusp of a renewed bull phase following Donald Trump's U.S. election win.(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 600 words)

Oil steady near multi-month lows on OPEC output record, U.S. rig count

TOKYO - Oil prices were little changed near multi-month lows, dragged down by worries about oversupply as OPEC saw record output last month and as the U.S. rig count rose again.

(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Osamu Tsukimori, 425 words)

Gold drops to 5-month low as dollar strengthens

Gold fell 1 percent to hit its lowest in over five months, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 400 words)

ECONOMY

As BOJ wanes, Japan sees fiscal stimulus as likely next step

TOKYO - Japanese policymakers are starting to see fiscal stimulus as the most likely next step to spark economic growth given the central bank's dwindling monetary ammunition and uncertainty over the agenda of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-FISCAL (PIX), EXPECTED 0600 GMT/1700 ET, by Leika Kihara, 825 words)

COMPANIES

Broken rules at $11 bln Formosa mill triggered Vietnam spill, report says

HONG KONG/TAIPEI - More than 50 violations at a steel mill run by Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Group, including the unauthorised use of a dirtier production process, led to Vietnam's worst environmental disaster, according to an internal government report. (VIETNAM-ENVIRONMENT/FORMOSA PLASTICS (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Jess Macy Yu and Faith Hung, 875 words)

Siemens nears deal to buy Mentor Graphics -sources

SAN FRANCISCO - Siemens AG, Europe's biggest industrial group, is nearing a deal to buy Mentor Graphics Corp, which makes software for designing semiconductors, for $4.5 billion to $4.6 billion in cash, according to people familiar with the matter. (MENTORGRAPHICS-M&A/SIEMENS (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Liana B. Baker, 375 words)