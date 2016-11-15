Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041
TOP STORIES
S.Korea Oct exports match initial estimates, imports
contraction smaller
SEOUL - South Korean exports fell 3.2 percent on year in
October, unchanged from previous estimates and improving from a
5.9 percent decline a month earlier, revised data showed.
(SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/TRADE-REVISED (moved), 150 words)
Australia's central banks sees inflation risks balanced
SYDNEY, Nov 15 Australia's central bank expects
core inflation to pick up gradually amid surging prices for key
commodity exports and an economy running near potential,
implying it might be done cutting interest rates this cycle.
(AUSTRALIA-RBA/MINUTES (moved), 375 words)
+ See also
- (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/IMF (moved), 250 words)
Indonesia exports, imports grow in October, their best month
since 2014
JAKARTA - Indonesia's exports and imports both increased in
October after months of deterioration from a year earlier, the
statistics bureau said. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/TRADE (URGENT),
moved, 200 words)
MARKETS
Asia stocks under pressure as dollar hovers near 14-year
high
HONG KONG - The U.S. dollar hovered near a 14-year high and
Treasury yields extended their rise as investors braced for
higher inflation in the United States amid expectations of
fiscally expansionary polices under Donald Trump's presidency.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (CORRECTED, WRAPUP 2), moved, by Saikat
Chatterjee, 600 words)
Dollar trades in sight of 13-1/2 year peak, U.S. bond yields
soar
TOKYO - The dollar traded within sight of its highest level
in more than 13-1/2 years as bond yields soared on expectations
that President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies will fuel
inflation. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (moved), by Hideyuki Sano, 500 words)
Oil prices rise on falling shale output, renewed hopes of
OPEC cut
SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose around 2 percent to move away
from multi-month lows struck the day before, pushed higher by
expectations of falling shale output and renewed optimism that
OPEC will deliver on touted production cuts.(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Mark Tay, 400 words)
Gold off multi-month lows on physical buying
Gold prices moved higher during Asian hours after
multi-month low prices prompted physical buying, helping the
metal rebound from its lowest level in nearly six months.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 350 words)
ECONOMY
New Zealand performance of service index 56.3 in October -
private survey
WELLINGTON - Growth in New Zealand's services sector rose in
October, driven by strong tourism and local spending, a survey
showed. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/SERVICES (moved), 100 words)
COMPANIES
Reynolds American rejects BAT's $47 bln takeover offer -
source
U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc is seeking a
higher price from British American Tobacco Plc after rejecting
its $47 billion takeover offer, a source familiar with the
situation told Reuters.(REYNOLDS-M&A/BAT (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Lauren Hirsch, 275 words)
Tata Motors' independent directors give Chairman Mistry
tacit nod
MUMBAI - The independent directors of Tata Motors gave board
Chairman Cyrus Mistry a tacit nod on Monday, but stopped short
of an outright endorsement, or picking sides in the power
struggle within India's largest conglomerate. (TATA
SONS-MANAGEMENT/ (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by Aditi Shah
and Promit Mukherjee, 525 words)