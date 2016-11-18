Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041
TOP STORIES
China home prices continue to rise in Oct, monthly growth
slows
BEIJING - China's new home prices grew in October at the
fastest rate since record-keeping began in 2011, despite a
significant slump in property sales volume as local governments
stepped up measures to cool skyrocketing
prices.(CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1, PIX),
moved, 400 words)
+ See also
- (USA-TRUMP/CHINA-APEC (moved), by Michael Martina, 775
words)
Yellen says Fed could raise interest rates 'relatively soon'
WASHINGTON - The election of Donald Trump as U.S. president
has done nothing to change the Federal Reserve's plans for a
rate increase "relatively soon," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on
Thursday in Congressional testimony that included a pledge to
serve out her term. (USA-FED/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moved, by
Howard Schneider and Jason Lange, 800 words)
MARKETS
Rising U.S. yields help dollar to 13-1/2 year high, Asian
shares slip
TOKYO - Asian share markets weakened as rising U.S. bond
yields carried the dollar to a more than 13-1/2 year high
against a basket of major currencies, fuelled by expectations
that President-elect Donald Trump's policies will lead to higher
interest rates. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Hideyuki
Sano, 700 words)
Dollar on track for winning week as Yellen signals imminent
rate hike
TOKYO - The dollar was gunning for robust weekly gains,
which accelerated after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
provided a strong signal that U.S. interest rates will likely
increase by year-end. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 575
words)
Oil prices fall as strong dollar wipes out OPEC cut optimism
SEOUL - Oil prices fell in early trading on Friday as the
strengthening U.S. dollar snuffed out rekindled hopes that OPEC
might agree production cuts.(GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), by Jane Chung,
335 words)
Gold set for second weekly loss as dollar soars
Gold dropped to its lowest in 5-1/2 months and was set for a
second weekly decline, dragged down as the U.S. dollar soared
after comments from the Federal Reserve bolstered expectations
U.S. interest rates would rise next month. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 350 words)
ECONOMY
Mexico cenbank hikes rates to over 7-year high as US
election sinks peso
MEXICO CITY - Mexico's central bank hiked interest rates to
their highest in over 7 years on Thursday and warned that the
election of Donald Trump as U.S. president had cast doubt on the
direction of Latin America's second-largest economy.
(MEXICO-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moveed, by Michael O'Boyle and Noe
Torres, 450 words)
COMPANIES
Guinea asks Rio Tinto to spell out any "wrongdoing" tied to
Simandou project
MELBOURNE - The government of Guinea has called on Rio Tinto
to spell out what exactly it has discovered in an internal
investigation into payments made to an adviser in Guinea who
helped it secure ownership of one of the world's most valuable
iron ore lodes. (RIO TINTO-GUINEA/ (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1), moved,
150 words)
Ford tells Trump no Lincoln SUV production going to Mexico
WASHINGTON - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on
Thursday Ford Motor Co Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr told him
the automaker would not move production at a Kentucky plant to
Mexico. (USA-TRUMP/FORD MOTOR (UPDATE 1), moved, by David
Shepardson, 425 words)
Tesla's Musk closes SolarCity deal, more challenges lie
ahead
LOS ANGELES - Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk won
approval on Thursday from the electric luxury automaker's
shareholders for an acquisition of SolarCity Corp, the solar
energy system installer in which he is the largest shareholder.
(TESLA-SOLARCITY/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Alexandria Sage and
Nichola Groom, 550 words)