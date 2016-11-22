Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 8067499299

TOP STORIES

Japan PM says TPP trade pact meaningless without U.S.

BUENOS AIRES - The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) would be meaningless without U.S. participation, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the pan-Pacific free trade deal. (JAPAN-TPP/ABE (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Kiyoshi Takenaka, 250 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks at 1-week highs on U.S. gains; oil up

HONG KONG - Asian stocks struck one-week highs with investors undeterred by a powerful earthquake in Japan, but after Wall Street closed at a record peak they were also wary of chasing prices higher until President-elect Donald Trump picks his economic team. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 525 words)

Dollar retreats from 13 1/2-year high, pauses after rally

SINGAPORE/TOKYO - The dollar took a breather as investors consolidated the gains built on expectations of increased fiscal spending and higher inflation under a Trump administration. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Masayuki Kitano and Hideyuki Sano, 500 words)

Oil prices rise in anticipation of planned OPEC-led production cut

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose to their highest level since October as the market priced in a potential output cut led by producer cartel OPEC, although analysts warned that a failure to agree a cut could lead to a ballooning supply overhang by early 2017. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), by Henning Gloystein, 250 words)

Gold rises for second day on Asia physical buying, dollar drop

Gold prices rose for a second day supported by an easing U.S. dollar and physical buying in Asia. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 400 words)

ECONOMY

Malaysia October inflation seen steady at 1.5 pct y/y

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's annual inflation rate likely remained unchanged at 1.5 percent for the third month in a row, a Reuters poll showed. (MALAYSIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (POLL), moved, 125 words)

COMPANIES

Nissan supplier Calsonic says board to discuss KKR bid

TOKYO - Calsonic Kansei Corp said it would discuss KKR & Co's bid for the Nissan Motor Co supplier at its board meeting later, nearing a deal worth $3.6 billion and sending its shares to a record high. (CALSONIC KANSEI-M&A/NISSAN-KKR (UPDATE 2), moved, 225 words)

Energy Transfer MLPs Sunoco Logistics and ETP to combine

Pipeline companies Sunoco Logistics Partners LP and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), both of which are controlled by general partner Energy Transfer Equity LP, said on Monday they would combine in a corporate consolidation to cut borrowing and operating costs. (ETPENERGY TRANSFER-M&A/SUNOCO LOGISTICS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Michael Erman, 375 words)