Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 8067499299
Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Japan Oct consumer prices continue slide, yen falls may help
BOJ
TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices marked their eighth
straight month of annual declines in October, illustrating the
sheer scale of the central bank's struggle to beat deflation and
stagnant growth with diminishing policy options.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Leika
Kihara, 550 words)
MARKETS
Asian stocks pull ahead as dollar edges back, US yields
resume climb
SINGAPORE - Asian stocks advanced as the Thanksgiving break
in the United States helped slow a relentless surge in the
dollar that has sucked capital out of most emerging
markets.(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), expected by 0630 GMT, by
Nichola Saminather, 725 words)
Dollar advances to 8-month high versus yen as US yields
resume climb
TOKYO - The dollar rose to an 8-month high against the yen
as U.S. bond yields resumed their rise in Asia after the
Thanksgiving break shut markets in the United States.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro and
Yuzuha Oka, 525 words)
Oil market static in thin trade ahead of OPEC meeting next
week
SINGAPORE - Oil trading was static early as uncertainty
ahead of a planned OPEC-led crude production cut and thin
liquidity after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday kept traders from
taking big new positions. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (moved), by Henning
Gloystein, 300 words)
Gold hits 9-1/2-month low on firm dollar; set for third
weekly loss
Gold lost 1 percent to touch its lowest level in 9-1/2
months in Asian trade, on track to post a third consecutive
weekly decline, as the dollar extended its bull run against the
yen on the back of rising bond yields. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 350 words)
ECONOMY
Foreigners pile back into Australian property, reignite
bubble fears
SYDNEY - Australia's 'spring-selling' real estate season is
seeing a defiant return of Chinese buyers, undaunted by lending
restrictions aimed at curbing their interest in the country's
sky-rocketing housing market. (AUSTRALIA-PROPERTY/ (GRAPHIC,
PIX), moved, by Swati Pandey and Jonathan Barrett, 850 words)
S.Korea Nov consumer sentiment drops to lowest in nearly
7-1/2 yrs
SEOUL - South Korean consumer sentiment fell to its lowest
in nearly 7-1/2 years in November, a central bank survey showed,
as a political crisis swirled around President Park Geun-hye,
raising fears of policy paralysis at a time when the economic
outlook was uncertain. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (URGENT),
moved, 275 words)
COMPANIES
Yum China in talks to buy delivery services firm Daojia
-sources
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Yum China Holdings Inc is in talks to
buy food delivery services firm Daojia.com for up to $200
million, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as
the biggest operator of fast food on the mainland seeks to boost
sales from customers dining at home. (DAOJIA-M&A/YUM CHINA HLDG
(EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Engen Tham and Denny Thomas, 425
words)
Wells Fargo asks U.S. court to dismiss account scandal
lawsuit
NEW YORK - Wells Fargo & Co has asked a U.S. court to order
dozens of customers who are suing the bank over the opening of
unauthorized accounts to resolve their disputes in private
arbitrations instead of court, according to legal documents.
(WELLSFARGO-ACCOUNTS/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Suzanne
Barlyn, 400 words)