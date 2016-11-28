Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041

TOP STORIES

China's Oct industrial profits get boost from raw material sectors

BEIJING - Profit growth in China's industrial sector picked up in October, aided by stronger sales and higher prices, suggesting further strengthening of the world's second-largest economy, though growth was skewed towards high-polluting heavy industry. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL PROFITS (REPEAT, UPDATE 1), moved, 425 words)

+ See also

- (CHINA-ECONOMY/FOREIGN-INVESTMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 386 words)

MARKETS

Oil tumbles as output cut looks elusive; dollar sinks

TOKYO - Oil prices tumbled on fears that producer countries may fail to agree an output cut, pressuring U.S. stocks and the dollar as traders reversed their "Trumpflation" trade as weak oil prices would reduce pressure on U.S. interest rates to rise. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 600 words)

Dollar gives in to gravity and drops as US yields extend fall

TOKYO - The dollar gave in to gravity and pulled further away from near 14-year highs as U.S. Treasury yields eased from recent peaks. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 550 words)

Oil prices regain some ground after steep falls ahead of OPEC meeting

SINGAPORE - Oil prices regained some ground after steep losses made since Friday in choppy trading ahead of a planned producer meeting on Wednesday aimed at reining in global oversupply. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 450 words)

Gold rises from multi-month lows as dollar weakens

Gold rose over 1 percent, recovering from a 9-1/2 month low in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar extended losses after touching a 14-year highs touched last week. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 400 words)

ECONOMY

S.Korea Nov exports seen likely to rebound, inflation expected to creep up

SEOUL - South Korea's exports are expected to rise in November for the first time since August as the shock from Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 cancellation and strikes at Hyundai Motor Co dissipates and global trade shows signs of improvement. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/DATA (POLL), moved, 300 words)

COMPANIES

Pilots at Lufthansa announce further strikes this week

FRANKFURT - German pilots union VC has announced further strikes at Lufthansa for Tuesday and Wednesday this week after fresh talks at the end of a four-day walkout failed to settle their long-running pay dispute. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Christoph Steitz and Peter Maushagen, 375 words)