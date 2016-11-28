Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 7708694041
TOP STORIES
China's Oct industrial profits get boost from raw material
sectors
BEIJING - Profit growth in China's industrial sector picked
up in October, aided by stronger sales and higher prices,
suggesting further strengthening of the world's second-largest
economy, though growth was skewed towards high-polluting heavy
industry. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL PROFITS (REPEAT, UPDATE 1),
moved, 425 words)
+ See also
- (CHINA-ECONOMY/FOREIGN-INVESTMENT (UPDATE 1), moved,
386 words)
MARKETS
Oil tumbles as output cut looks elusive; dollar sinks
TOKYO - Oil prices tumbled on fears that producer countries
may fail to agree an output cut, pressuring U.S. stocks and the
dollar as traders reversed their "Trumpflation" trade as weak
oil prices would reduce pressure on U.S. interest rates to rise.
(GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 600 words)
Dollar gives in to gravity and drops as US yields extend
fall
TOKYO - The dollar gave in to gravity and pulled further
away from near 14-year highs as U.S. Treasury yields eased from
recent peaks. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi
Saoshiro, 550 words)
Oil prices regain some ground after steep falls ahead of
OPEC meeting
SINGAPORE - Oil prices regained some ground after steep
losses made since Friday in choppy trading ahead of a planned
producer meeting on Wednesday aimed at reining in global
oversupply. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning
Gloystein, 450 words)
Gold rises from multi-month lows as dollar weakens
Gold rose over 1 percent, recovering from a 9-1/2 month low
in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar extended losses
after touching a 14-year highs touched last week.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 400 words)
ECONOMY
S.Korea Nov exports seen likely to rebound, inflation
expected to creep up
SEOUL - South Korea's exports are expected to rise in
November for the first time since August as the shock from
Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 cancellation and strikes at
Hyundai Motor Co dissipates and global trade shows signs of
improvement. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/DATA (POLL), moved, 300 words)
COMPANIES
Pilots at Lufthansa announce further strikes this week
FRANKFURT - German pilots union VC has announced further
strikes at Lufthansa for Tuesday and Wednesday this week after
fresh talks at the end of a four-day walkout failed to settle
their long-running pay dispute. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/ (UPDATE 4),
moved, by Christoph Steitz and Peter Maushagen, 375 words)