TOP STORIES
Japan jobs, household spending hint at pick up in domestic
demand
TOKYO - Japan's unemployment rate held steady in October as
the availability of jobs improved and household spending fell at
a slower pace, a tentative sign that a robust labour market is
lending support to domestic demand. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/JOBS (PIX),
moved, by Stanley White, 375 words)
UK consumer morale edges up, but households worry about
finances - survey
LONDON - British consumer morale edged up this month,
bolstered by a strong labour market, despite rising concern
about household finances, a survey showed.
(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CONSUMERSENTIMENT (moved), 200 words)
MARKETS
Dollar steadies with bonds, oil anxious about OPEC
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar took a breather as global bonds
steadied from their recent rout, while equities flatlined as
political risk resurfaced in Europe ahead of a referendum in
Italy this weekend. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by
Wayne Cole, 525 words)
Dollar nurses losses as investors look to OPEC, US data
TOKYO - The dollar nursed losses as U.S. Treasury yields
came off of their multi-month highs, while volatile crude oil
prices ahead of this week's oil producers' meeting kept
investors' risk appetite in check. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (moved), 450
words)
Oil prices dip on scepticism ahead of OPEC meeting
SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped on doubts that producer cartel
OPEC will be able to hammer out a meaningful output cut during a
meeting on Wednesday aimed at reining in a global supply
overhang and propping up prices. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Henning Gloystein, 300 words)
Gold edges lower, market focus turns to OPEC
Gold edged lower as the U.S. dollar steadied, with markets
on edge ahead of a meeting this week that could see oil
producers curb output. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Apeksha Nair, 400 words)
ECONOMY
Digital payment firms cash in on India's money mess, but can
it last?
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI - Digital payment providers in India have
mobilised hundreds of extra workers to enrol small merchants and
offered their services for free, betting that severe cash
shortages will prove to be the opportunity of a lifetime.
(INDIA-MODI/CORRUPTION-DIGITALPAYMENTS (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Devidutta Tripathy and Manoj Kumar, 825 words)
COMPANIES
Samsung Elec mulls holding company move, boosts payout
SEOUL - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it will
consider whether to transition to a holding company structure, a
move long expected as the next succession step for the founding
Lee family's heirs. (SAMSUNG ELEC-RESTRUCTURING/ (CORRECTED,
UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Se Young Lee, 500 words)
Chinese government money backs buyout firm's deal for U.S.
chip maker
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK/HONG KONG NOV 28 Canyon
Bridge Capital Partners, a buyout fund that agreed to acquire
U.S.-based chip maker Lattice Semiconductor Corp for $1.3
billion earlier this month, is funded partly by cash originating
from China's central government and also has indirect links to
its space program, Chinese corporate filings show.
(LATTICE-M&A/CANYONBRIDGE (UPDATE 2, EXCLUSIVE, PIX, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Liana B. Baker, Koh Gui Qing and Julie Zhu, 1025
words)
For Apple and others, tin supply chain has ties to
rebel-held Myanmar mine
YANGON/WASHINGTON - From a remote corner of northeastern
Myanmar, an insurgent army sells tin ore to suppliers of some of
the world's largest consumer companies. (MYANMAR-TIN/ (UPDATE 1,
INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Yimou Lee and Joel Schectman,
1650 words)