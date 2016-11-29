Editor: Saranyamol TS, +91 8067499299

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Japan jobs, household spending hint at pick up in domestic demand

TOKYO - Japan's unemployment rate held steady in October as the availability of jobs improved and household spending fell at a slower pace, a tentative sign that a robust labour market is lending support to domestic demand. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/JOBS (PIX), moved, by Stanley White, 375 words)

UK consumer morale edges up, but households worry about finances - survey

LONDON - British consumer morale edged up this month, bolstered by a strong labour market, despite rising concern about household finances, a survey showed. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CONSUMERSENTIMENT (moved), 200 words)

MARKETS

Dollar steadies with bonds, oil anxious about OPEC

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar took a breather as global bonds steadied from their recent rout, while equities flatlined as political risk resurfaced in Europe ahead of a referendum in Italy this weekend. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by Wayne Cole, 525 words)

Dollar nurses losses as investors look to OPEC, US data

TOKYO - The dollar nursed losses as U.S. Treasury yields came off of their multi-month highs, while volatile crude oil prices ahead of this week's oil producers' meeting kept investors' risk appetite in check. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (moved), 450 words)

Oil prices dip on scepticism ahead of OPEC meeting

SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped on doubts that producer cartel OPEC will be able to hammer out a meaningful output cut during a meeting on Wednesday aimed at reining in a global supply overhang and propping up prices. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 300 words)

Gold edges lower, market focus turns to OPEC

Gold edged lower as the U.S. dollar steadied, with markets on edge ahead of a meeting this week that could see oil producers curb output. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Apeksha Nair, 400 words)

ECONOMY

Digital payment firms cash in on India's money mess, but can it last?

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI - Digital payment providers in India have mobilised hundreds of extra workers to enrol small merchants and offered their services for free, betting that severe cash shortages will prove to be the opportunity of a lifetime. (INDIA-MODI/CORRUPTION-DIGITALPAYMENTS (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Devidutta Tripathy and Manoj Kumar, 825 words)

COMPANIES

Samsung Elec mulls holding company move, boosts payout

SEOUL - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it will consider whether to transition to a holding company structure, a move long expected as the next succession step for the founding Lee family's heirs. (SAMSUNG ELEC-RESTRUCTURING/ (CORRECTED, UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Se Young Lee, 500 words)

Chinese government money backs buyout firm's deal for U.S. chip maker

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK/HONG KONG NOV 28 Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, a buyout fund that agreed to acquire U.S.-based chip maker Lattice Semiconductor Corp for $1.3 billion earlier this month, is funded partly by cash originating from China's central government and also has indirect links to its space program, Chinese corporate filings show. (LATTICE-M&A/CANYONBRIDGE (UPDATE 2, EXCLUSIVE, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Liana B. Baker, Koh Gui Qing and Julie Zhu, 1025 words)

For Apple and others, tin supply chain has ties to rebel-held Myanmar mine

YANGON/WASHINGTON - From a remote corner of northeastern Myanmar, an insurgent army sells tin ore to suppliers of some of the world's largest consumer companies. (MYANMAR-TIN/ (UPDATE 1, INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Yimou Lee and Joel Schectman, 1650 words)