TOP STORIES
Japan to struggle to overcome G7 rift on yen, fiscal policy
TOKYO - A weekend gathering of G7 finance leaders may expose
a rift on issues ranging from currency and fiscal policies
within the close-knit group of advanced economies, dashing
Japan's hopes of mustering a coordinated policy response to spur
global growth. (G7-JAPAN/PREVIEW (REPEAT, PREVIEW), moved, by
Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 600 words)
+ See also:
- G7-JAPAN/ASO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 240
words)
MARKETS
Asian shares recover after Apple, oil boost Wall St
TOKYO - Asian shares recover from two-month lows after a
rebound in technology giant Apple Corp and oil price gains
boosted Wall Street. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by
Hideyuki Sano, 490 words)
Oil extends gains, U.S. crude at 6-month top on supply
concerns
TOKYO - Oil futures rose for a second straight session with
U.S. crude hitting a six-month high, as market focus on supply
disruptions that prompt long-time bear Goldman Sachs to issue a
bullish assessment on near-term prices. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Aaron Sheldrick, 330 words)
Gold edges up but dollar strength, stocks recovery cap gains
BENGALURU - Gold prices rose but the safe-haven metal's
gains were limited by a firmer dollar and as Asian shares
recovered from two-month lows. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 400
words)
Dollar firms, higher yields support as markets ponder Fed
outlook
TOKYO - The dollar edges down slightly while the Australian
dollar steals the spotlight and soars after central bank minutes
reduced rate-cut expectations. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1),
expected by 0430 GMT, by Lisa Twaronite, 500 words)
ECONOMY
As Brexit vote looms, U.S. banks review their European
commitments
LONDON - If Britain votes to leave the European Union in
June, some U.S. banks could give up parts of their business in
the bloc altogether. The option is under consideration by some
Wall Street firms if the terms of an exit leave financial
services companies in Britain unable to do business inside the
EU, according to discussions Reuters had with several U.S. banks
and their lawyers. (BRITAIN-EU/USA-BANKS (PIX), moved, by Anjuli
Davies and Rachel Armstrong, 1,325 words)
Australia's central bank considered holding rates steady at
May meeting
SYDNEY - Australia's central bank members discuss leaving
interest rates on hold earlier this month, but decide in the end
that a cut would help return inflation to target over time.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RBA-MINUTES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ian Chua,
403 words)
COMPANIES
Warren Buffett's Berkshire takes $1 bln bite of Apple
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reveals a more than
$1 billion stake in Apple Inc in a rare foray into the
technology sector, which Buffett has largely shunned apart from
a poorly performing investment in IBM.
(INVESTMENTS-FUNDS/BUFFETT (UPDATE 6), moved, by Jonathan
Stempel, 870 words)
ANZ cuts 200 Australian jobs as slowdown bites
SYDNEY - ANZ Banking Group, Australia's No.4 lender says it
cut 200 jobs after posting its biggest half-yearly decline in
cash profit since 2008. (ANZ BANK-REDUNDANCIES/, moved, 195
words)
Texas attorney general backs Exxon in climate change fight
HOUSTON - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked a state
judge to block U.S. Virgin Islands officials from subpoenaing 40
years of internal climate change documents from Exxon Mobil
Corp, saying the probe is "a fishing expedition of the worst
kind." (EXXON MOBIL-CLIMATECHANGE/, moved, by Ernest Scheyder,
400 words)