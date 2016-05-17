Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 6749 7913

TOP STORIES

Japan to struggle to overcome G7 rift on yen, fiscal policy

TOKYO - A weekend gathering of G7 finance leaders may expose a rift on issues ranging from currency and fiscal policies within the close-knit group of advanced economies, dashing Japan's hopes of mustering a coordinated policy response to spur global growth. (G7-JAPAN/PREVIEW (REPEAT, PREVIEW), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 600 words)

+ See also:

- G7-JAPAN/ASO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 240 words)

MARKETS

Asian shares recover after Apple, oil boost Wall St

TOKYO - Asian shares recover from two-month lows after a rebound in technology giant Apple Corp and oil price gains boosted Wall Street. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 490 words)

Oil extends gains, U.S. crude at 6-month top on supply concerns

TOKYO - Oil futures rose for a second straight session with U.S. crude hitting a six-month high, as market focus on supply disruptions that prompt long-time bear Goldman Sachs to issue a bullish assessment on near-term prices. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Aaron Sheldrick, 330 words)

Gold edges up but dollar strength, stocks recovery cap gains

BENGALURU - Gold prices rose but the safe-haven metal's gains were limited by a firmer dollar and as Asian shares recovered from two-month lows. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/, moved, 400 words)

Dollar firms, higher yields support as markets ponder Fed outlook

TOKYO - The dollar edges down slightly while the Australian dollar steals the spotlight and soars after central bank minutes reduced rate-cut expectations. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), expected by 0430 GMT, by Lisa Twaronite, 500 words)

ECONOMY

As Brexit vote looms, U.S. banks review their European commitments

LONDON - If Britain votes to leave the European Union in June, some U.S. banks could give up parts of their business in the bloc altogether. The option is under consideration by some Wall Street firms if the terms of an exit leave financial services companies in Britain unable to do business inside the EU, according to discussions Reuters had with several U.S. banks and their lawyers. (BRITAIN-EU/USA-BANKS (PIX), moved, by Anjuli Davies and Rachel Armstrong, 1,325 words)

Australia's central bank considered holding rates steady at May meeting

SYDNEY - Australia's central bank members discuss leaving interest rates on hold earlier this month, but decide in the end that a cut would help return inflation to target over time. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RBA-MINUTES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ian Chua, 403 words)

COMPANIES

Warren Buffett's Berkshire takes $1 bln bite of Apple

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reveals a more than $1 billion stake in Apple Inc in a rare foray into the technology sector, which Buffett has largely shunned apart from a poorly performing investment in IBM. (INVESTMENTS-FUNDS/BUFFETT (UPDATE 6), moved, by Jonathan Stempel, 870 words)

ANZ cuts 200 Australian jobs as slowdown bites

SYDNEY - ANZ Banking Group, Australia's No.4 lender says it cut 200 jobs after posting its biggest half-yearly decline in cash profit since 2008. (ANZ BANK-REDUNDANCIES/, moved, 195 words)

Texas attorney general backs Exxon in climate change fight

HOUSTON - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked a state judge to block U.S. Virgin Islands officials from subpoenaing 40 years of internal climate change documents from Exxon Mobil Corp, saying the probe is "a fishing expedition of the worst kind." (EXXON MOBIL-CLIMATECHANGE/, moved, by Ernest Scheyder, 400 words)