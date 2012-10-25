REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 0830 GMT OCT 25, 2012
TOP STORIES
Britain emerges from recession with best growth in 5 years
LONDON - Britain left recession in the third quarter after
posting its strongest quarterly GDP growth in five years,
official data showed on Thursday, although temporary effects may
have masked a weaker underlying picture (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Sven Egenter, 600 words)
Spain speeds up 2013 funding, will cover regional needs
MADRID - Spain is ready to start funding itself for 2013,
including the needs of its indebted regions, after having nearly
completed its debt issuance plan for this year, the head of the
Spanish Treasury says (SPAIN-TREASURY/(UPDATE 1), moved, pix,
tv, 800 words)
Credit Suisse to cut $1 bln more costs as profits fall
ZURICH - Credit Suisse will cut an extra 1 billion Swiss
francs ($1.1 billion) of costs, including axing more jobs, after
its third-quarter net profit more than halves due to losses on
the value of its own debt (CREDITSUISSE/EARNINGS (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Katharina Bart, 700 words)
Dollar drives higher vs yen, equities steady post Fed
LONDON - The dollar hits a four-month high against the yen
on expectations of Japanese stimulus as the Federal Reserve's
latest commitment to support growth and reassuring Chinese data
helps halt the recent slide in global stocks ((MARKETS-GLOBAL
(WRAPUP 5), expect by 0930, by Marc Jones, 750 words)
ECONOMY
China factories eye stronger Q4, external risks remain
BEIJING - China's factory output should grow faster in the
last three months of 2012 than in the third quarter, though the
recovery remains clouded by uncertainty in export markets, the
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology says
(CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Aileen Wang and
Nick Edwards, 850 words)
COMPANIES
Santander profit drops on property losses
MADRID - Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, says
nine-month net profit fell by two thirds, hit by writedowns on
bad property investments made during Spain's decade-long housing
boom (SANTANDER/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), by Sonya Dowsett, expect by
0800, 500 words)
Ford set to announce UK van plant closure - source
LONDON - Ford will announce the closure of its van factory
in Southampton, southern England, later to help it stem European
losses, according to sources close to the company
(FORD-BRITAIN/(UPDATE 1), moved, by Rhys Jones, 400 words)
Daimler doubts surface on scrapped 2013 margin targets
FRANKFURT - Investors punish Daimler's management for
shelving plans to improve profitability across the company next
year, raising doubts that Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche
recognises the scale of the carmaker's problems
(DAIMLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030, by Christiaan
Hetzner, 500 words)
New CEO has work cut out as AstraZeneca sales fall
LONDON - AstraZeneca's sales slump by a bigger-than-expected
19 percent in the third quarter, underscoring the challenges
confronting the drugmaker's new chief executive, Pascal Soriot
says (ASTRAZENECA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler,
550 words)
+ See also:
- NOVARTIS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Caroline Copley,
700 words)
- SANOFI-Q3/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elena Berton, 400 words
WPP cuts revenue outlook on Europe, U.S. slowdown
LONDON - WPP, the world's largest advertising group, cuts
its revenue outlook for the second time in as many months after
a sharp slowdown in September in North America and Continental
Europe hit its third quarter (WPP/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate
Holton, 500 words)
Anglo braced for full impact of S.African strikes
LONDON - Anglo American reports increased volumes in five of
its seven key commodities, cushioned for now from the full
impact of South African strikes it says will drive up costs and
hit platinum and iron ore production in the fourth quarter
(ANGLOAMERICAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100, by Clara
Ferreira-Marques, 550 words)
Hyundai Q3 profit up 13 pct, but long-term growth concerns
SEOUL - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co increases its
quarterly net profit by 13 percent to $2 billion, as it squeezes
overseas capacity to keep sales going despite damaging labour
strikes at home, where it produces close to half the vehicles it
sells worldwide (HYUNDAI-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, pix, by
Hyunjoo Jin, 700 words)
AXA says 9-month revenues rise 1.3 pct, solvency up
PARIS - Europe's No. 2 insurer AXA reports a 1.3 percent
rise in nine-month revenues on a comparable basis as strength in
areas such as property and casualty insurance offset weakness in
life insurance (AXA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words
ABB quarterly profit dips amid economic uncertainty
ZURICH - Engineering firm ABB looks beyond a 4-percent fall
in quarterly profit and slowing growth in major economies to
sketch out good longer-term prospects built on rising demand for
energy efficiency and urbanisation (ABB/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270
words)
BASF bolstered by Libyan oil, pesticides
FRANKFURT - Libyan oil and demand for pesticides will help
Germany's BASF achieve its target of higher operating profit
this year, offsetting a downturn at its main industrial
chemicals and plastics business (BASF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
expect by 0900, by Ludwig Burger, 400 words)
Unilever sales beat forecasts on emerging markets
Consumer goods group Unilever beats expectations with a 5.9
percent rise in underlying quarterly sales thanks to strong
demand from emerging markets (UNILEVER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 220 words)
Southeast Asian companies bring some light
SINGAPORE - Southeast Asia is becoming one bright spot in a
world of gloomy corporate earnings, with strong profit growth
powered by a population of 600 million people increasingly
willing, and able, to spend in their fast growing economies
(SOUTHEASTASIA-EARNINGS/, moved, by Anshuman Daga, 700 words)
+ See also:
- CANON-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900, by Mari Saito
China's ZTE to post first loss as margins bleed
HONG KONG - ZTE Corp, a major Chinese telecommunications
equipment manufacturer and the world's No.4 maker of mobile
phones, will report its first quarterly loss since listing its
shares in Hong Kong in 2004, as weak sales have shredded margins
to record lows (ZTE-EARNINGS/, expect by 1100, pix, by Chyen Yee
Lee, 700 words)