TOP STORIES
World stocks inch towards all-time high
LONDON - World shares are within touching distance of an
all-time high, spurred on by the near perfect combination of
record low global interest rates and the improving health of
major economies. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), expect by 1200
GMT/8 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)
Monte Paschi launches 5-bln euro rights issue
MILAN - Bailed-out Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is
launching a 5-billion-euro ($6.9 billion euros) share issue
aimed at repaying state aid and bolstering its balance sheet in
light of a pan-European review of lenders. (MONTEPASCHI/ (UPDATE
1), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Silvia Aloisi, 600 words)
Lloyds prices TSB stock market listing below book value
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group says it will sell a quarter of
its shares in TSB, through a listing on the London stock market
priced at below the business's book value. (LLOYDS-TSB/ (UPDATE
2), moving shortly, by Matt Scuffham, 665 words)
Politics poses biggest risk to euro zone endurance
PARIS - With the euro zone bond market back to irrational
exuberance and economic growth returning slowly if unevenly,
politics rather than economics now poses the biggest threat to
the long-term endurance of Europe's single currency.
(EUROZONE/POLITICS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 940 words)
INSIGHT
Britain a haven for U.S. companies keen to cut tax bills
LONDON - Nothing about the narrow cream-coloured lobby at
160 Aldersgate Street in the City of London financial district
gives a hint of its role at the centre of the offshore oil
industry. (BRITAIN-USA/TAX, moved, by Tom Bergin, 1,565 words)
INVESTMENT
Exploiting the ECB-Fed policy gap
LONDON - If it wasn't fully apparent before Thursday, it's
crystal clear now: the central banks of the euro zone and United
States, the two most powerful monetary authorities in the world,
are moving in opposite directions. (INVESTMENT-BONDS/CENBANK,
moved, by Jamie McGeever and John Geddie, 840 words)
Malaysia eases rules on foreign funds, corporate bonds
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak
announce steps to liberalize the country's financial sector,
removing barriers faced by foreign-owned fund managers and
easing ratings requirements for the corporate bond market.
(MALAYSIA/FINANCIAL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Yantoultra Ngui and
Stuart Grudgings, 450 words)
China reforms favour stock pickers over index trackers
HONG KONG - Contrary to trends in the West, actively managed
stock funds in China are set to become more popular with foreign
investors, as moves to open up Chinese markets should give stock
pickers an edge over poor performing index trackers.
(CHINA-FUNDS/, moved, by Nishant Kumar, 750 words)
ECONOMY
Investors look to China and US after ECB fights prices risk
BRUSSELS - This week's light calendar gives investors room
to digest the European Central Bank's radical moves to avert
deflation and look beyond U.S. data which, in more normal times,
might imply higher interest rates. (ECONOMY/GLOBAL, moved, by
Martin Santa, 810 words)
Euro zone Sentix index unexpectedly falls
BERLIN - Sentiment in the euro zone unexpectedly falls in
June with investors unimpressed by the European Central Bank's
package of measures to kickstart growth, the Sentix index survey
shows. (EUROZONE-SENTIX/, moved, 415 words)
Japan's economy picks up speed on unexpected surge in capex
TOKYO - Japan's first quarter growth handily beat initial
estimates on an unexpected surge in capital spending, fresh
signs the world's third-biggest economy is in better shape to
weather a hit to consumption from a sales tax hike.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Leika Kihara
and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 800 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/TAX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto,
500 words
Indian government sets out investor-friendly reform agenda
NEW DELHI - India's new government will pursue a broad
economic reform agenda focused on job creation through public
and private investment that also makes containing inflation its
top priority. (INDIA-POLITICS (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), expect by
1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Frank Jack Daniel, 650 words)
Worry plagues commodity finance trade after Chinese probe
QINGDAO, China/SINGAPORE - Basic questions have begun to
play on the minds of traders and bankers doing business in the
world's largest raw material importer, after an investigation
began at Qingdao Port, a huge trading hub in the northeast, into
whether more than one licence had been issued against the same
material. (CHINA-QINGDAO/TRADE (PICTURES), moved, by Fayen Wong
and Manolo Serapio Jr, 1,100 words)
OPEC's output ills mean its job is done, for now
VIENNA - It has been a long time since oil consuming
countries waited for an OPEC meeting in trepidation. The biggest
consumer, the United States, appears to care less than others,
bolstered by its own oil boom, and OPEC itself seems relaxed -
despite huge production problems. (OPEC/PREVIEW, moved, 830
words)
Optimism among British manufacturers rises further - survey
LONDON - More British manufacturers are optimistic about
their growth prospects over the next three months than at any
time since the early days of the financial crisis, a survey
shows. (BRITAIN-MANUFACTURERS/SURVEY, moved, 205 words)
COMPANIES
Spain's Gas Natural sells telecom affiliate to Cinven
LONDON/MADRID - Spanish utility Gas Natural says it has
agreed to sell its telecommunications affiliate to European
private equity firm Cinven for 510 million euros ($694.4
million). (GASNATURAL-CINVEN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
Tyson wins bidding war for Hillshire in U.S. - source
Tyson Foods Inc prevails over Pilgrim's Pride Corp in a
bidding war for Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands Co,
according to a person familiar with the matter. (TYSON-HILLSHIRE
BRANDS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 250 words)
S.Africa mining union, platinum firms set for strike talks
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's AMCU union and major platinum
producers are set to meet for more talks aimed at ending a
crippling five-month strike, with the government threatening to
pull out of mediation if a deal is not agreed.
(SAFRICA-STRIKE/(PIX, TV), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Zandi
Shabalala and Joe Brock, 650 words)
Nestle wants bigger piece of high-end chocolate
ZURICH/LONDON - Nestle's chief executive, who oversees a
sprawling empire stretching from baby food to wrinkle treatment,
admits to finding one of its oldest businesses, chocolate, a
source of frustration. (FOOD-NESTLECHOCOLATE/ (PICTURE), moved,
by Silke Koltrowitz and Martinne Geller, 905 words)
Kjell Inge Roekke, Norway's gigantomaniac tycoon
OSLO - He is the self-made man who changed the way business
was done in Norway, and from this week, Kjell Inge Roekke, a
flamboyant billionaire with an explosive temper and a taste for
the supersized, can also call himself an oil baron.
(NORWAY-KJELLINGEROEKKE/ (PROFILE, PICTURE), moved, by Gwladys
Fouche and Joachim Dagenborg, 995 words)
Component makers gear up for China's tougher emission rules
SHANGHAI - Global companies that specialise in making
vehicle emissions cleaner are rushing to take advantage of
Beijing's war on pollution, as Chinese automakers look to comply
with tougher regulations in the world's biggest auto market.
(CHINA-AUTOS/POLLUTION (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Samuel Shen and
Kazunori Takada, 800 words)