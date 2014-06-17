Editor: David Stamp +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
M&A talk lifts stocks, Iraq tensions ease slightly
LONDON - Another bout of merger and acquisition fever gave
European stocks a shot in the arm, while commodity and emerging
market investors breathed a sigh of relief that there was no
obvious deepening of the crisis in Iraq overnight.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Jamie McGeever,
735 words)
GE aims to fend off rival bid by negotiating terms with
French gov't -source
General Electric wants to avoid a bidding war with Siemens
and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries over Alstom, but it is talking
to the French government about potentially changing non-price
terms of the bid, a person close to GE told Reuters.
(ALSTOM-SIEMENS/OFFER-GENERAL ELECTRIC, moved, 320 words)
Shell to sell most of stake in Australia's Woodside for $5.7
bln
MELBOURNE - Royal Dutch Shell launches a long-anticipated
sale of most of its stake in Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd,
looking to reap about $5.7 billion as it moves to focus on
developing its own gas assets in Australia.
(WOODSIDE-SHELL/BUYBACK (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Sonali
Paul, 650 words)
EU legal opinion says exemption for UK bank rules from EU
curbs "illegal"
LONDON - Exempting Britain's banks from planned European
Union rules to curb risky trading will be illegal, the bloc's
lawyers say in a legal opinion that marks another setback for UK
attempts to limit Brussels' influence on the City.
(BANKS-BRITAIN/EU, moved, by Huw Jones, 625 words)
ECONOMY
UK inflation falls to 4-1/2 year low in May as food prices
fall
LONDON - British inflation falls more sharply than expected
to 4-1/2 year low in May, as food prices fall and as the effects
of a late Easter on travel costs fade away, official data shows.
(BRITAIN INFLATION/, moved, 300 words)
China May FDI falls by most in 16 months as economy slows
BEIJING - The amount of new foreign investment that China
attracted in May shrank by the most in 16 months, hurt partly by
its cooling economy, though the trade ministry said the outlook
may be brightening for exporters. (CHINA-ECONOMY/FDI (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing, 700 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 550 words
Reuters monthly long-term economic poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 100 economists on
the economic outlook for the United States and the euro zone,
future monetary policy options and risks to recovery. The
results will be published at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET.
(ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)
+ See also:
- ECONOMY-POLL/USA, by Lucia Mutikani, 600 words
Swiss govt cuts economic growth forecasts for 2014, 2015
ZURICH - The Swiss government cut its economic growth
forecasts for this year and next, citing a sluggish outlook for
exports as slow growth in the European Union, Switzerland's main
trading partner, dents demand for Swiss goods. (SWISS
ECONOMY/FORECASTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Italy April world trade surplus widens y/y on rising
exports, falling imports
Italy posts a trade surplus with the rest of the world of
3.505 billion euros in April, widening from a surplus of 2.006
billion euros in the same month of 2013, data shows, as exports
increased and imports fall. (ITALY-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, 100
words)
China won't allow FTZs to flourish everywhere - Xinhua
SHANGHAI - China will allow free trade zones to be
established only if they can be replicated elsewhere in the
country, a senior commerce ministry official tells the state
news agency Xinhua. (CHINA-FTZ/, moved, 200 words)
Singapore's disappointing May exports darken trade outlook
SINGAPORE - Singapore's exports unexpectedly fall in May on
weak shipments of electronics and pharmaceuticals to its key
markets, data shows, indicating the city-state may not be
benefiting yet from a recovery in developed economies.
(SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/EXPORTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jongwoo Cheon,
550 words)
Gulf's billions insulate economies, markets from Iraq
turmoil
DUBAI - For years, the rich oil states of the Gulf have
struggled to insulate themselves from political turbulence in
the rest of their volatile region. Markets' reaction to the
insurgency in Iraq suggest they may finally have succeeded.
(IRAQ-MIDEAST/MARKETS, moved, by Andrew Torchia, 920 words)
COMPANIES
Shire hires Citi as braces for takeover bids-sources
LONDON - London-listed drugmaker Shire has hired investment
bank Citi as an adviser, expecting to receive takeover
approaches following a wave of deals in the healthcare sector,
sources familiar with the matter tells Reuters. (SHIRE-MERGERS/
(EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Sophie Sassard and Anjuli Davies, 740
words)
New World China shareholders reject NWD's $2.4 bln
privatisation bid
HONG KONG - New World China Land Ltd says its shareholders
have rejected its controlling shareholder New World
Development's (NWD) HK$18.6 billion ($2.40 billion) offer to
take the company private. (NEW WORLD CHINA-NEW WORLD DEV/,
moved, 250 words)
British insurer RSA to sell Asia unit in up to $500 mln deal
-sources
HONG KONG - RSA Insurance Group Ltd, Britain's largest
non-life insurer, is looking to sell its Asian operations in an
auction that could fetch up to $500 million and draw a wide
range of suitors, people familiar with the sale process tell
Reuters. (RSA INS GRP-ASIA/SALE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Denny
Thomas, 500 words)
SoftBank targets $980 mln US operating profit in FY14 -
Nikkei
TOKYO - Japan's SoftBank Corp aims for its U.S. business to
return to the black in the current fiscal year with an
operating profit of about 100 billion yen ($980 million), the
Nikkei business daily reports. (SOFTBANK-RESULTS/USA, moved, 100
words)
+ See also:
- SOFTBANK-TMOBILE/, moved, 100 words
US banks seen falling short of new debt funding rule
WASHINGTON - Wells Fargo, State Street and JPMorgan Chase &
Co are below or almost at minimum capital thresholds expected to
be included in a rule still being hammered out by U.S.
regulators that's meant to mitigate taxpayer losses in another
financial crisis, according to a Reuters analysis.
(USA-BANKS/DEBT (ANALYSIS), moved, by Douwe Miedema, 1,075
words)
Indian regulator has it all to prove in insider probe
MUMBAI - The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)
hopes it will achieve a high-profile bust after accusing Hong
Kong-based multi-asset fund Factorial Capital Management Ltd of
shorting L&T Finance Holdings Ltd using information allegedly
leaked by bankers on a cut-price share offering.
(INDIA-INSIDERTRADING/, moved, by Himank Sharma, 850 words)
For Africa and its entrepreneurs, credit bureaus the path to
growth
LUSAKA/LAGOS - When Joyce Musonda wanted to start a business
two years ago selling kitchen tiles from her backyard in an
up-and-coming district of Zambia's capital of Lusaka, she braced
herself for a battle to find a start-up loan. (AFRICA-CREDIT/,
moved, by David Dolan and Chris Mfula, 785 words)