TOP STORIES
Dollar holds firm as markets sniff risks of Fed hawkishness
LONDON - The dollar holds firm after a surprisingly high
reading for U.S. inflation raises expectations that Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen could strike a more hawkish tone on
the monetary policy outlook. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect
by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET by Marius Zaharia, 700 words)
Yellen, future tightening in spotlight as U.S. Fed meets
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to chop another
$10 billion from its monthly bond purchases at a meeting on
Wednesday but make few, if any, other concrete policy moves.
(USA-FED/POLICY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 750
words)
CITIC Resources unable to secure all metal at China port;
probe risks spread
SHANGHAI/SYDNEY - China's CITIC Resources Holding Ltd says a
court has been unable to secure more than 100,000 tonnes of
alumina stored at Qingdao port, deepening fears that firms
exposed to a metals financing scam at the port could face big
losses. (CHINA-QINGDAO/CITIC RESOURCES (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Fayen Wong and Melanie Burton, 800 words)
H&M says June sales off to good start
STOCKHOLM - Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest
fashion retailer, says sales in June had gotten off to a good
start after reporting second-quarter profits in line with
analyst forecasts. (HENNES & MAURITZ/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320
words)
ECONOMY
ECB says basis for forex benchmarks can be too narrow
LONDON - Relying on just one set of data to compile a
foreign currency benchmark does not ensure its reliability at
any given time, the European Central Bank says in a briefing
paper. (ECB-FOREX/REGULATIONS (UPDATE 1), expect by 0900 GMT/5
AM ET, by Huw Jones, 370 words)
China new home prices fall in May - first drop in two years
BEIJING - China's average home prices fall for the first
time in two years in May and price weakness spread to more major
cities, adding to signs of cooling in the property market which
are posing a growing risk to the broader economy.
(CHINA-PROPERTY/PRICES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh
Gui Qing, 770 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-POLICY/, moved, 350 words
Japan exports disappoint, risks hitting economy hard
TOKYO - Japan's annual exports decline for the first time in
15 months in May as shipments to Asia and the United States
fell, threatening to knock the economy hard at a time when
domestic consumption is being crimped by a national sales tax
increase. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 825 words)
+ See also:
- ENERGY-JAPAN/MOF (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words
South Africa Q1 spending growth at 2.7 pct
PRETORIA - Spending in South Africa expands at an annualised
2.7 percent in the first quarter of the year after falling 3.6
percent in the last three months of 2013 as the pace at which
inventories are being run down slowed, the central bank says.
(SAFRICA-SPENDING/, moved, 290 words)
COMPANIES
French biotech Cellectis surges as Pfizer signs cancer drug
deal
U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, which failed last month in a $118
billion bid to buy AstraZeneca, says it has signed a deal with
French biotech Cellectis to develop immunotherapy drugs in
cancer. (PFIZER-CELLECTIS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)
Novartis says new focus should boost profitability
ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Novartis says its recent business
overhaul should boost profitability and speed up growth as it
focuses on businesses with scale and higher margins.
(NOVARTIS-FORECAST/, moved, 130 words)
Australia's Aquila bows to Baosteel's $1 bln bid
MELBOURNE - Australian iron ore developer Aquila Resources
Ltd tells shareholders to accept a takeover offer led by Chinese
steel giant Baosteel Resources valuing the company at $1.3
billion, in a surprise move after rejecting a higher rival bid.
(AQUILA RSC-BAOSTEEL/, moved, 550 words)
Billionaire's stake shakes Woolworths buyout of David Jones
SYDNEY - Australian billionaire Solomon Lew reveals buying a
9.89 percent stake in David Jones, casting a shadow over a $2
billion buyout by South Africa's Woolworths Holdings. (DAVID
JONES-WOOLWORTHS HLD/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Byron Kaye, 490
words)
Big Tobacco squares up as EU rules aim to track every
cigarette
BAYREUTH, Germany - It takes a British American Tobacco
factory machine three minutes to load 4 million cigarettes onto
a truck in northern Bavaria - but it can take a lot longer to
figure out whether those cigarettes end up where they should.
(TOBACCO-TRACKING/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Martinne
Geller, 1,540 words)
Political change, China news spur spike in Q2 Asia business
sentiment
SHANGHAI - Business sentiment among Asia's top companies hit
its highest level in more than two years in the second quarter
of 2014, rising sharply on supportive political changes around
the region and positive signs from China, a
ThomsonReuters/INSEAD survey shows. (ASIAPAC-COMPANIES/SENTIMENT
(PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 1,500 words)
Wall Street's latest fad is built on sand
HOUSTON - Super-sized hydraulic fracturing jobs, which use
vast amounts of sand to coax more oil and gas from shale, have
led to astronomical returns for investors in companies that mine
the tiny particles. (USA-FRACKING/SAND (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Anna Driver, 790 words)