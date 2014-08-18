Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Europe stocks rise, bonds fall as Ukraine fear subside

LONDON - European stocks rebound strongly and prices of top-rated bonds fall as investors breath easier over the crisis in Ukraine that had appeared to escalate dangerously on Friday. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, by Nigel Stephenson, 650 words)

Russia may ban car imports if West applies new sanctions

MOSCOW - Russia may tighten retaliatory sanctions against Western nations to include a ban on imports of cars, among other things, if the United States and the European Union impose additional sanctions on Moscow. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA CARS (UPDATE 1), by Maria Kiselyova, expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, 500 words)

China home prices fall for third straight month

BEIJING - China's new home prices fall for a third straight month and price softness spread to more major cities, underlining a worsening property downturn despite efforts by many local governments to shore up the sector. (CHINA-PROPERTY/PRICES (UPDATE 1), moved, 620 words)

- CHINA-ECONOMY/FDI (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words

- CHINA-STEEL/OUTPUT, moved, 590 words

INSIGHT

Investors often don't reap big returns from inversion deals

WASHINGTON - Establishing a tax domicile abroad to avoid U.S. taxes is a hot strategy in corporate America, but many companies that have done such "inversion" deals have failed to produce above-average returns for investors, a Reuters analysis has found. (USA-TAX/INVERSION, moved, by Kevin Drawbaugh, 2,050 words)

The cost of caring for Europe's elderly nuclear plants

LONDON - Europe's ageing nuclear fleet will undergo more prolonged outages over the next few years, reducing the reliability of power supply and costing plant operators many millions of dollars. (EUROPE-NUCLEAR/POWER (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nina Chestney and Susanna Twidale, 1,190 words)

ECONOMY

No guarantee Britain can pull off gradual rate rises

LONDON - The Bank of England is hoping it can gently wean Britain's economy off record-low borrowing costs, but its plan for "gradual and limited" rises in interest rates might prove harder to pull off than investors expect. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by David Milliken, 980 words)

EU food trade looks to sidestep Russian ban

LONDON/MOSCOW - People from Britain who go to Cyprus in August are usually after sun, sea and sand but one Lincolnshire man, a trader in fruit and vegetables, is heading there this week for the potatoes. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-TRADERS, moved, by Martinne Geller, Neil Maidment and Polina Devitt, 1,120 words)

INVESTMENT

Promise keeps investors hooked on Asia's frothy markets

SINGAPORE - Asian stock and bond markets may appear frothy at their near-record levels after a multi-year rally, but global investors are still betting on a mix of healthy returns and history to juice up their profits. (MARKETS-ASIA/ (ANALYSIS), moved, moved, by Vidya Ranganathan and Umesh Desai, 860 words)

COMPANIES

UK's Nationwide sees first-quarter profit more than double

LONDON - Nationwide Building Society, Britain's biggest customer-owned lender, more than doubles its first-quarter profit, it says. (NATIONWIDE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Clare Hutchison, 500 words)

With cigars and crystal, Volvo makes eyes at Chinese rich

GOTHENBURG, Sweden - With headlights shaped like Thor's hammer and space for a humidity-controlled cigar case, Volvo's new cars are sporting luxury features and designer glitz to catch the eye of the booming Chinese market and shed their safe-but-dull skin. (SWEDEN-VOLVO (PICTURE), moved, by Alistair Scrutton, 997 words)

Rio Tinto to review stake in Papua New Guinea copper mine

MELBOURNE - Rio Tinto is set to decide on its stake in a long-dormant copper mine in Papua New Guinea's Bougainville after the passage of a new mining law on the island, with the company possibly pulling out of the project after a quarter of a century. (RIO TINTO-PAPUA/COPPER (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)

Australia's NAB Q3 profit up, UK challenges remain

SYDNEY - National Australia Bank posts a 7 percent rise in third-quarter unaudited cash profit, led by higher mortgage growth and lower bad debt charges, while flagging higher provisions for its troubled UK business. (NAB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words)