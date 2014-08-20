Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Awash with cash, world economies take turn for the worse
LONDON - In a world preoccupied by geopolitical crises, the
global economy has taken something of a back seat. But there are
increasing signs it is in trouble - China's economy is slowing,
the euro zone's is flat lining, Japan's sank in the second
quarter, and the U.S. economy is ticking over at best.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY (ANALYSIS), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by
Jeremy Gaunt, 975 words)
Two Bank of England officials backed August rate rise
LONDON - Two Bank of England policymakers unexpectedly voted
to start raising interest rates this month, becoming the first
officials to do so in more than three years, minutes of policy
discussions show. (BRITAIN BOE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6
AM ET, 600 words)
World stocks halt rally as investors watch central banks
LONDON, Aug 20 World stocks halt their recent
rally as investors await the latest policy signals from the U.S.
and UK central banks, while record low euro zone money market
rates push the euro to its lowest against the dollar in almost a
year. (GLOBAL MARKETS, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)
Standard Chartered to pay $300 mln for oversight shortfalls
NEW YORK/LONDON - Standard Chartered will pay a $300 million
penalty and suspend or exit some important businesses after
failing to weed out risky transactions that could be linked to
money laundering. (STANDARD CHARTERED-SANCTIONS/ (UPDATE 3),
expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 800 words)
ECONOMY
Ex-Soviet states brace for fallout from Russian crisis
LONDON/ALMATY - As Russia heads into recession, battered by
Western sanctions, countries from Belarus to Tajikistan are
feeling the pinch. (RUSSIA-CIS/CRISIS, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM
ET, by Sujata Rao and Dmitry Solovyov, 1,100 words)
Japan export rebound offers hope for economic growth
TOKYO - Japan's exports rise in July for the first time in
three months in a tentative sign that overseas demand is
starting to recover, which could raise hopes that exports can
offset a slump in consumer spending.(APAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE
3), moved, by Stanley White, 650 words)
Argentina says to bring defaulted debt under national law
BUENOS AIRES - President Cristina Fernandez says her
government will move to service its defaulted debt in Argentina
or allow bondholders to swap their bonds for new bonds governed
by national law in order to get around a U.S. court order
(ARGENTINA-DEBT (UPDATE 1), expect by 0300, 500 words)
Sweden election favourites eye more taxes on rich
STOCKHOLM - Sweden's main centre left opposition will raise
the tax burden by one percentage point of GDP, including
increasing top rates of income tax to around 60 percent, if they
win September's general election, the likely new finance
minister says. (SWEDEN-ELECTION/ECONOMY (INTERVIEW), moving
shortly, by Alistair Scrutton and Johan Ahlander, 700 words)
EU regulators seek to close car emissions testing loopholes
BRUSSELS - EU regulators are preparing draft legislation
that will require vehicle fuel use to be tested on roads rather
than in laboratories, closing a loophole that allows car
manufacturers to exaggerate fuel-saving and emissions
credentials. (EU-AUTOS, moving shortly, by Barbara Lewis, 660
words)
COMPANIES
Glencore first off the block with big share buyback
London - Commodity trader and miner Glencore becomes the
first among large miners to honour promises to return extra cash
to shareholders as it announces a share buy-back programme of up
to $1 billion over the next six months. (GLENCORE/EARNINGS
UPDATE 2, expect by 0900 GMT/6 AM ET, by Silvia Antonioli, 600
words)
Carlsberg falls on Russia woes, Heineken steals market share
COPENHAGEN - Deteriorating conditions in Russia, embroiled
in a stand-off with the West over turmoil in Ukraine, hits
Carlsberg hard, but fellow brewer Heineken avoids a beating in
Russia with higher beer sales across its more diversified
portfolio. (CARSLBERG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3) expect by 1000 GMT, By
Sabina Zawadzki, 700 words)
Balfour Beatty rejects third Carillion offer
LONDON - British construction company Balfour Beatty
rejects Carillion's third merger proposal, saying its own
turnaround strategy centred on the sale of its U.S. engineering
business offers better prospects for investors. (BALFOUR
BEATTY-CARILLION/ expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Li-mei
Hoang, 500 words)
As Allergan deal drags on, some Valeant owners have doubts
NEW YORK/BOSTON - A few months ago, an innovative
partnership between Valeant Pharmaceuticals and billionaire
investor William Ackman to buy Botox maker Allergan Inc looked
like a blueprint for success. Now some Valeant shareholders who
backed the deal at its start are questioning whether it will
become reality. (ALLERGAN-VALEANT/ACKMAN (DEALTALK)), moved, by
Caroline Humer and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 988 words)
Vestas adjusted profit beats forecast, raises 2014 guidance
COPENHAGEN - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems
posts much higher earnings than expected and increases its
guidance for the full year, signaling its turnaround from the
brink of collapse has taken hold. (VESTAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Shida Chayesteh, 600 words)
Cashed-up Woodside Petroleum sees juicier M&A prospects
MELBOURNE - Woodside Petroleum, armed with $4.3 billion to
spend to fill a gap in its growth prospects, sees the chance of
snaring an acquisition improving as rivals step up asset sales
and competing bidders dwindle.(WOODSIDE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, 500 words)