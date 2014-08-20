Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Awash with cash, world economies take turn for the worse

LONDON - In a world preoccupied by geopolitical crises, the global economy has taken something of a back seat. But there are increasing signs it is in trouble - China's economy is slowing, the euro zone's is flat lining, Japan's sank in the second quarter, and the U.S. economy is ticking over at best. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY (ANALYSIS), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Jeremy Gaunt, 975 words)

Two Bank of England officials backed August rate rise

LONDON - Two Bank of England policymakers unexpectedly voted to start raising interest rates this month, becoming the first officials to do so in more than three years, minutes of policy discussions show. (BRITAIN BOE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 600 words)

World stocks halt rally as investors watch central banks

LONDON, Aug 20 World stocks halt their recent rally as investors await the latest policy signals from the U.S. and UK central banks, while record low euro zone money market rates push the euro to its lowest against the dollar in almost a year. (GLOBAL MARKETS, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

Standard Chartered to pay $300 mln for oversight shortfalls

NEW YORK/LONDON - Standard Chartered will pay a $300 million penalty and suspend or exit some important businesses after failing to weed out risky transactions that could be linked to money laundering. (STANDARD CHARTERED-SANCTIONS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Ex-Soviet states brace for fallout from Russian crisis

LONDON/ALMATY - As Russia heads into recession, battered by Western sanctions, countries from Belarus to Tajikistan are feeling the pinch. (RUSSIA-CIS/CRISIS, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Sujata Rao and Dmitry Solovyov, 1,100 words)

Japan export rebound offers hope for economic growth

TOKYO - Japan's exports rise in July for the first time in three months in a tentative sign that overseas demand is starting to recover, which could raise hopes that exports can offset a slump in consumer spending.(APAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Stanley White, 650 words)

Argentina says to bring defaulted debt under national law

BUENOS AIRES - President Cristina Fernandez says her government will move to service its defaulted debt in Argentina or allow bondholders to swap their bonds for new bonds governed by national law in order to get around a U.S. court order (ARGENTINA-DEBT (UPDATE 1), expect by 0300, 500 words)

Sweden election favourites eye more taxes on rich

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's main centre left opposition will raise the tax burden by one percentage point of GDP, including increasing top rates of income tax to around 60 percent, if they win September's general election, the likely new finance minister says. (SWEDEN-ELECTION/ECONOMY (INTERVIEW), moving shortly, by Alistair Scrutton and Johan Ahlander, 700 words)

EU regulators seek to close car emissions testing loopholes

BRUSSELS - EU regulators are preparing draft legislation that will require vehicle fuel use to be tested on roads rather than in laboratories, closing a loophole that allows car manufacturers to exaggerate fuel-saving and emissions credentials. (EU-AUTOS, moving shortly, by Barbara Lewis, 660 words)

COMPANIES

Glencore first off the block with big share buyback

London - Commodity trader and miner Glencore becomes the first among large miners to honour promises to return extra cash to shareholders as it announces a share buy-back programme of up to $1 billion over the next six months. (GLENCORE/EARNINGS UPDATE 2, expect by 0900 GMT/6 AM ET, by Silvia Antonioli, 600 words)

Carlsberg falls on Russia woes, Heineken steals market share

COPENHAGEN - Deteriorating conditions in Russia, embroiled in a stand-off with the West over turmoil in Ukraine, hits Carlsberg hard, but fellow brewer Heineken avoids a beating in Russia with higher beer sales across its more diversified portfolio. (CARSLBERG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3) expect by 1000 GMT, By Sabina Zawadzki, 700 words)

Balfour Beatty rejects third Carillion offer

LONDON - British construction company Balfour Beatty rejects Carillion's third merger proposal, saying its own turnaround strategy centred on the sale of its U.S. engineering business offers better prospects for investors. (BALFOUR BEATTY-CARILLION/ expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Li-mei Hoang, 500 words)

As Allergan deal drags on, some Valeant owners have doubts

NEW YORK/BOSTON - A few months ago, an innovative partnership between Valeant Pharmaceuticals and billionaire investor William Ackman to buy Botox maker Allergan Inc looked like a blueprint for success. Now some Valeant shareholders who backed the deal at its start are questioning whether it will become reality. (ALLERGAN-VALEANT/ACKMAN (DEALTALK)), moved, by Caroline Humer and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 988 words)

Vestas adjusted profit beats forecast, raises 2014 guidance

COPENHAGEN - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems posts much higher earnings than expected and increases its guidance for the full year, signaling its turnaround from the brink of collapse has taken hold. (VESTAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Shida Chayesteh, 600 words)

Cashed-up Woodside Petroleum sees juicier M&A prospects

MELBOURNE - Woodside Petroleum, armed with $4.3 billion to spend to fill a gap in its growth prospects, sees the chance of snaring an acquisition improving as rivals step up asset sales and competing bidders dwindle.(WOODSIDE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words)