TOP STORIES
Hot dollar, shares take breather ahead of Janet at Jackson
LONDON - The dollar takes a breather after its strongest
week since March and world stocks hover near all-time highs as
markets wait for fresh steers on the Federal Reserve and ECB's
diverging policy plans. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by
Marc Jones, 800 words)
London bourse plans $1.6 bln rights issue for Russell deal
LONDON - The London Stock Exchange Group says it will raise
938 million pounds ($1.6 billion) to part fund the acquisition
of U.S. indexes group Frank Russell. (LSE-RUSSELL/ (UPDATE 1),
expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Pamela Barbaglia, 600 words)
Russian import bans a boon for food tycoons
MOSCOW - In the escalating dispute between Russia and the
West over Ukraine, a group of businessmen with Kremlin
connections are emerging as likely beneficiaries of the
tit-for-tat sanctions. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA TRADE, moved, by
Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar, 900 words)
INVESTMENT
German share valuations cheapest for years against peers
PARIS/LONDON - After years of outperformance, German stocks
are at their cheapest valuation levels relative to rest of
Europe in almost a decade. Even though company fundamentals are
still sound, the first signs of cracks in the German economy
this summer are set to encourage tactical traders to chase a
narrowing of the outsize valuation gap.
(MARKETS-GERMANY-STOCKS/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Blaise
Robinson and Vikram Subhedar, 700 words)
Goldman wins big role in China's preferred shares deals
HONG KONG - As Chinese banks prepare to raise $55 billion in
the country's first preferred share offers, foreign investment
banks with experience in structuring such deals are ready to
pounce on a potential $275 million in underwriting fees.
(CHINA-BANKS/ISSUE (DEALTALK), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 830
words)
- (CHINA-BANKS/ISSUE (FACTBOX), moved, 76 words)
ECONOMY
Indonesia's president-elect eyes fuel hike to boost budget
JAKARTA - President-elect Joko Widodo will sit down with
Indonesia's outgoing leader next week in the hope of reaching an
agreement to raise fuel prices before the handover in October, a
move that would help ease budget-sapping subsidy costs.
(INDONESIA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, 500 words)
U.S. judge calls Argentina debt swap plan 'illegal'
NEW YORK - U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa calls
Argentina's proposed debt restructuring plan "illegal" but stops
short of holding the country in contempt, saying that would not
help resolve the dispute that led to the nation's second default
in a dozen years. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 4), moved, 740 words)
Japan firms hit by labour crunch, many see profits squeezed
TOKYO - Some 60 percent of Japanese firms are finding it
increasingly difficult to secure sufficient workers, hit by a
pervasive labour shortage that is pushing up hiring costs and
starting to eat into profits, a Reuters poll shows.
(JAPAN-COMPANIES/ (PIX), moved, James Topham, 675 words)
Thailand's junta upbeat on economy, but not out of woods yet
BANGKOK - Thailand's junta wants to sell a positive story
about its coup saving a troubled economy from recession, and
while it seems to have business on board there is little
evidence yet of a sustainable, broad-based recovery.
(THAILAND-ECONOMY/, moved, by Orathai Sriring, 780 words)
COMPANIES
Co-Op Bank has lost 30,000 customers this year
LONDON - Britain's Co-operative Bank says it has lost nearly
30,000 customers in the first half of 2014 following the near
collapse of the bank last year and a drug scandal involving
former chairman Paul Flowers. (COOP-BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2,
expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)
Santos touts prospects with big gas find off Australia
MELBOURNE - Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd
unveils a new gas find off Western Australia giving, the company
new growth options alongside its holdings in the east of the
country and Papua New Guinea. (SANTOS LTD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Sonali Paul, 495 words)
Chinese firm sells insurance along with baby milk powder
HONG KONG - A Chinese consumer goods company has started
selling insurance for its baby milk powder products, the
country's second-largest insurer tells Reuters, highlighting the
unusual tactics companies are adopting to address heightened
concerns over food safety. (CHINA-FOODSAFETY/MILK-INSURANCE,
moved, by Clare Baldwin, Diana Chan, 365 words)