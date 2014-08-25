Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Draghi seeks to shake up policy to stir euro zone into life
FRANKFURT - By prodding governments to do more to boost
demand and hinting at European Central Bank action if they do,
ECB chief Mario Draghi tries to shift the euro zone's policy mix
away from its austerity focus to revive growth
(ECB-POLICY/DRAGHI (PIX), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Paul
Carrel, 750 words)
French government resigns amid splits on economic policy
PARIS - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls presents the
resignation of his Socialist-led government to President
Francois Hollande after splits emerge on economic policy;
Hollande's office says a new government will be announced on
Tuesday. (FRANCE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1000
GMT/6 AM ET, 450 words)
Euro falls, euro zone stocks rally on ECB easing bets
LONDON - The euro falls to near one-year low against the
dollar and euro zone stocks and bonds rally as investors
position for rising chances of further policy easing by the
European Central Bank. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 4), expect by
0900 GMT/0500 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa, 600 words)
Roche to buy U.S. biotech firm InterMune for $8.3 bln
LONDON/ZURICH - Roche Holding has agreed to buy U.S. biotech
company InterMune for $8.3 billion in cash, marking the latest
multibillion-dollar deal in a consolidating pharmaceutical
sector. (INTERMUNE-ROCHE/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ben Hirschler
and Caroline Copley, 1,100 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
CME resumes electronic trading after glitch delays open
SYDNEY - CME Group delays the start of trade on its
electronic platform by four hours due to technical problems, the
latest glitch to hit the world's largest futures market
operator. (CME GROUP-TRADE/ISSUE (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)
Fancy investing in a plane? Crowdfunding offers the chance
BERLIN - Crowdfunding has been used to finance everything
from bands to business start-ups, social causes and even plastic
surgery. Now it's being used to buy planes.
(AIRPLANE-CROWDFUNDING/, moved, by Victoria Bryan, 940 words)
China to launch unified securities account platform
SHANGHAI - China will launch a unified account platform for
securities investors from October, a state-owned clearing
services firm said on Monday in a move aimed integrating
different systems in the markets. (CHINA-STOCKS/PLATFORM, moved,
175 words)
INSIGHT
Behind Indonesia mines deal, new minister and mining legend
JAKARTA - As negotiations to resolve an increasingly bitter
dispute over Indonesian mining rules teetered on the brink of
collapse, the chairman of Freeport-McMoRan Inc James "Jim Bob"
Moffett flew to Jakarta for last-ditch talks. (INDONESIA-MINING/
(PIX), moved, by Randy Fabi, Fergus Jensen and Michael Taylor,
1,250 words)
Economy
German business morale sours for fourth straight month
BERLIN - German business sentiment drops for a fourth
straight month in August, suggesting concerns about the Ukraine
crisis and the impact of sanctions against Russia are sweeping
through corporate boardrooms in Europe's largest economy.
(GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 400
words)
Europe fears deflation as Ukraine stays centre-stage
ROME - The euro zone's growing fears of deflation will be
stirred again on Friday when preliminary consumer price data for
August is issued, with signs the European Central Bank could be
looking at bolder steps to help the region's stagnant economy.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Gavin Jones, 870 words)
Mum's the word on soaring Swedish debt as poll nears
STOCKHOLM - Johan and Alejandra are the kind of Swedes the
IMF has been warning about - piling up debt to keep up with an
ever-rising property market and fund a lifestyle of travel,
maids and nights out. (SWEDEN-ELECTION/DEBT (PIX), moved, by Mia
Shanley and Johan Ahlander, 1,340 words)
COMPANIES
Deepening rivalries test German luxury car dominance
PARIS/BERLIN - Berlin-based PR executive Herbert Franz
should be a soft target for German luxury automakers - his last
car was a BMW X3 - but he can't wait to leave them behind.
(AUTOS-PREMIUMS/ (PIX), moved, by Laurence Frost and Andreas
Cremer, 1,330 words)
Sony says Playstation back online, user information safe
SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO - Sony Corp's PlayStation Network is
back online following a cyber attack that took it down over the
weekend, which coincided with a bomb scare on a commercial
flight carrying a top Sony executive in the United States.
(SONY-NETWORK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Malathi Nayak, Sophie
Knight, 440 words)