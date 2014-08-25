Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Draghi seeks to shake up policy to stir euro zone into life

FRANKFURT - By prodding governments to do more to boost demand and hinting at European Central Bank action if they do, ECB chief Mario Draghi tries to shift the euro zone's policy mix away from its austerity focus to revive growth (ECB-POLICY/DRAGHI (PIX), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Paul Carrel, 750 words)

French government resigns amid splits on economic policy

PARIS - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls presents the resignation of his Socialist-led government to President Francois Hollande after splits emerge on economic policy; Hollande's office says a new government will be announced on Tuesday. (FRANCE-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 450 words)

Euro falls, euro zone stocks rally on ECB easing bets

LONDON - The euro falls to near one-year low against the dollar and euro zone stocks and bonds rally as investors position for rising chances of further policy easing by the European Central Bank. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 4), expect by 0900 GMT/0500 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa, 600 words)

Roche to buy U.S. biotech firm InterMune for $8.3 bln

LONDON/ZURICH - Roche Holding has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company InterMune for $8.3 billion in cash, marking the latest multibillion-dollar deal in a consolidating pharmaceutical sector. (INTERMUNE-ROCHE/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ben Hirschler and Caroline Copley, 1,100 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

CME resumes electronic trading after glitch delays open

SYDNEY - CME Group delays the start of trade on its electronic platform by four hours due to technical problems, the latest glitch to hit the world's largest futures market operator. (CME GROUP-TRADE/ISSUE (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)

Fancy investing in a plane? Crowdfunding offers the chance

BERLIN - Crowdfunding has been used to finance everything from bands to business start-ups, social causes and even plastic surgery. Now it's being used to buy planes. (AIRPLANE-CROWDFUNDING/, moved, by Victoria Bryan, 940 words)

China to launch unified securities account platform

SHANGHAI - China will launch a unified account platform for securities investors from October, a state-owned clearing services firm said on Monday in a move aimed integrating different systems in the markets. (CHINA-STOCKS/PLATFORM, moved, 175 words)

INSIGHT

Behind Indonesia mines deal, new minister and mining legend

JAKARTA - As negotiations to resolve an increasingly bitter dispute over Indonesian mining rules teetered on the brink of collapse, the chairman of Freeport-McMoRan Inc James "Jim Bob" Moffett flew to Jakarta for last-ditch talks. (INDONESIA-MINING/ (PIX), moved, by Randy Fabi, Fergus Jensen and Michael Taylor, 1,250 words)

Economy

German business morale sours for fourth straight month

BERLIN - German business sentiment drops for a fourth straight month in August, suggesting concerns about the Ukraine crisis and the impact of sanctions against Russia are sweeping through corporate boardrooms in Europe's largest economy. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 400 words)

Europe fears deflation as Ukraine stays centre-stage

ROME - The euro zone's growing fears of deflation will be stirred again on Friday when preliminary consumer price data for August is issued, with signs the European Central Bank could be looking at bolder steps to help the region's stagnant economy. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Gavin Jones, 870 words)

Mum's the word on soaring Swedish debt as poll nears

STOCKHOLM - Johan and Alejandra are the kind of Swedes the IMF has been warning about - piling up debt to keep up with an ever-rising property market and fund a lifestyle of travel, maids and nights out. (SWEDEN-ELECTION/DEBT (PIX), moved, by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander, 1,340 words)

COMPANIES

Deepening rivalries test German luxury car dominance

PARIS/BERLIN - Berlin-based PR executive Herbert Franz should be a soft target for German luxury automakers - his last car was a BMW X3 - but he can't wait to leave them behind. (AUTOS-PREMIUMS/ (PIX), moved, by Laurence Frost and Andreas Cremer, 1,330 words)

Sony says Playstation back online, user information safe

SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO - Sony Corp's PlayStation Network is back online following a cyber attack that took it down over the weekend, which coincided with a bomb scare on a commercial flight carrying a top Sony executive in the United States. (SONY-NETWORK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Malathi Nayak, Sophie Knight, 440 words)