TOP STORIES

Vanishing euro zone inflation intensifies ECB headache

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT - If euro zone inflation falls deeper into the 'danger zone' as expected, it will at the very least complicate the European Central Bank's plans to wait and see whether its recent policy move to ignite the euro zone economy will work. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Martin Santa and Eva Taylor, 500 words)

Tesco slashes profit forecast and dividend as trading slumps

LONDON - Britain's biggest retailer Tesco slashes its interim dividend by 75 percent and cuts its profit forecast for the second time in two months as the industry's brutal price war decimates sales. (TESCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Kate Holton and Neil Maidment, 800 words)

Euro sags ahead of inflation test, Ukraine nerves remain

LONDON - The euro hovers near a year low against the dollar on course for a fourth week of falls ahead of what is expected to be another dour euro zone inflation reading and as tensions with Russia over Ukraine keep the region on edge. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Scotland will spurn independence, say polls. Are they right?

LONDON - In under three weeks, Scotland will hold an independence referendum that could dismember the United Kingdom. The result, according to opinion polls, financial markets and bookmakers, is a given: "No" to independence. But what, if as Scots nationalists believe, the polls are wrong? (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/POLLS, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Andrew Osborn, 700 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

The billion-dollar fall of the house of Espirito Santo

LISBON - Portuguese regulators and prosecutors are examining company accounts, letters and other evidence to determine whether there was unlawful activity behind the fall of Portugal's Espirito Santo empire. The corporate meltdown also shines a light on Portuguese and Luxembourg regulators and the gaps that can open up when companies span different jurisdictions. (PORTUGAL-ESPIRITOSANTO/FAMILY (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sergio Goncalves, Laura Noonan, Andrei Khalip, 2,900 words)

INVESTMENT

Share buybacks bittersweet for Europe recovery

LONDON - A raft of recent share-buyback announcements in Europe is bittersweet news for the economic recovery as healthier firms choose to return cash to shareholders rather than reinvest in a weak economic environment. (EUROPE-BUYBACKS/ (INVESTMENT FOCUS), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Lionel Laurent and Blaise Robinson, 700 words)

Poll-Reuters Asset Allocation Poll

LONDON - Reuters publishes its monthly poll of 50 investment managers around the world, showing how allocations to asset classes and regions have shifted. (FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Chris Vellacott, 500 words)

Lights off on Singapore's billionaire row as prices plunge

SINGAPORE - There's an eerie silence at night in Sentosa Cove, the man-made island resort billed as Singapore's answer to Monte Carlo and the only place in the country where foreigners can buy landed property. (SINGAPORE-PROPERTY/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Caroline Ng, 975 words)

ECONOMY

Japan household spending slumps, output flat

TOKYO - Japanese household spending falls more than expected and factory output remains anaemic in July after plunging last month, government data shows, suggesting that soft exports and a sales tax hike in April may drag on the economy longer than expected. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara, Stanley White, 890 words)

UK consumer confidence rises more than expected - GfK

LONDON - British consumer sentiment strengthened more than expected in August, matching June's nine-year high, as Britons became more confident about the economy and their financial prospects, a survey shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/GFK, moved, by Andy Bruce, 385 words)

Zimbabwe's Mugabe sets hopes on "old friend" China

HARARE/BEIJING - Snubbed by a U.S.-hosted gathering of African leaders this month, Zimbabwe's veteran President Robert Mugabe has turned again to "old friend" China, but even Beijing's support may not be enough to rescue his country's sinking economy. (ZIMBABWE-CHINA/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Cris Chinaka and Michael Martina, 1,090 words)

China slips towards middle-income trap - study

SHANGHAI - Chinese productivity growth goes into reverse for the first time since the Cultural Revolution tore the country apart in the 1970s, according to a new study, highlighting the failure of recent reforms to set China on a sustainable development path. (CHINA-PRODUCTIVITY/, moved, by Pete Sweeney, 1,214 words)

Indian economy warms in after-glow of Modi's triumph

NEW DELHI - The after-glow of Narendra Modi's election victory nearly four months ago is expected to have helped India's lumbering economy register its fastest growth in more than two years for the quarter ending in June. (INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP, moved, by Rajendra Kumar Singh, 625 words)

COMPANIES

Disaster-hit Malaysia Airlines to cut jobs, restructure

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia Airlines, the country's loss-making flag carrier hit by two disasters this year, will cut 30 percent of its workforce as part of a sweeping restructuring that will cost 6 billion ringgit ($1.90 billion), majority investor Khazanah Nasional says. (MALAYSIA AIRLINE-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, 415 words)

Spain's Telefonica sees $6.2 bln synergies from GVT buy

MADRID - Spain's Telefonica says it expects the purchase of Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit GVT to deliver synergies of at least 4.7 billion euros ($6.2 billion), net of integration costs. (TELEFONICA-VIVENDI/GVT, moved, 100 words)

Fiat says exit rights won't jeopardise Chrysler merger

MILAN - Fiat says its merger with Chrysler is on track to go ahead as planned in October since it did not expect a 500 million euro ($658.3 million) cap on the money it has set aside to pay off any dissenting shareholders will be breached. (FIAT SPA-MERGERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stephen Jewkes and Valentina Za, 295 words)

Morgan Stanley plans natgas exports in new commods foray

NEW YORK - Morgan Stanley has quietly filed plans to build and run one of the first U.S. compressed natural gas export facilities, the first sign the bank is plunging back into physical commodity markets even as it sells its physical oil business. (MORGANSTANLEY-NATURALGAS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Anna Louie Sussman, 1,310 words)

Hermes forecasts drop in full-year margin on forex

PARIS - French luxury goods maker Hermes says that foreign exchange rates have hit profitability and will lead to a drop in its operating margin this year. (HERMES INTL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 175 words)

Germanwings pilots start strike as Lufthansa row rumbles on

BERLIN - Pilots at Lufthansa's Germanwings start a six-hour strike, disrupting the travel plans of thousands of people returning from summer holidays, applying pressure on Lufthansa management in their dispute over a pension scheme. (GERMANY-STRIKE/LUFTHANSA, moved, 300 words)