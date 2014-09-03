Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Euro zone business growth wanes as Ukraine tensions weigh
LONDON - Euro zone business grew at the slowest rate this
year in August as escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine
subdued spending and investment, surveys show. (ECONOMY-EUROPE/,
expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 650 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kevin Yao, 670
words
- PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 580 words
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 200 words
ECB review needs big capital demand to be credible - survey
The European Central Bank's landmark review of euro-zone
banks will have to ask lenders to raise an additional 51 billion
euros to be credible with markets, a Goldman Sachs survey of
large institutional investors has found. (BANKS-GOLDMAN/SURVEY
(UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)
Lloyds could move south if Scots vote for independence
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group is considering moving its
registered office to London from Edinburgh should Scots vote for
independence, banking industry sources tell Reuters.
(LOYDS-SCOTLAND/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 630
words)
Financial markets jump on Ukraine ceasefire report
LONDON - World stocks jump after Ukraine's President Petro
Poroshenko says a ceasefire agreement has been reached with
Russia, with Russian shares surging four percent.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 3), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by John
Geddie, 500 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 530 words
ECONOMY
Swiss economy most competitive once again
GENEVA - The European Union is becoming more competitive but
Switzerland, Singapore and the United States are the three
economies to beat, an annual survey by the World Economic Forum
says. (ECONOMY-COMPETITIVE/, moved, by Tom Miles, 480 words)
Reuters monthly global foreign exchange rates poll
BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed over 80 foreign exchange
dealers on the outlook for the euro, sterling, yen, Canadian
dollar, Turkish lira, Russian rouble, South African rand, and
the Swedish and Norwegian crowns. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO,
expect at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)
Australia's economy slows in Q2, still beats peers
SYDNEY - Australia's economy slows last quarter as cautious
consumers curb spending and the country imports more, though the
result is better than many had feared - and still ahead of most
of its rich-world peers. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Wayne Cole, 600 words)
India's GDP a small step in long road to sustained revival
NEW DELHI - Optimism that sunny growth figures herald an
economic revival in India is probably misplaced - in fact there
is little hard evidence to support the idea that Asia's
third-largest economy is heading for a broader and sustained
rebound anytime soon. (INDIA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Rajesh Kumar
Singh, 800 words)
Shell CEO says U.S. should export oil to stabilize markets
NEW YORK - U.S. policymakers should gradually lift the
country's decades-old ban on crude oil exports because allowing
shipments will make the global energy system and fuel prices
more stable, the head of Royal Dutch Shell Plc says.
(USA-ENERGY/SHELL (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)
COMPANIES
Germany's Zalando to join e-commerce floatation race
BERLIN/FRANKFURT - Europe's biggest online fashion player
Zalando announces plans to list a stake in the business in hopes
of raising more than 500 million euros ($657 million) to fund
further expansion. (ZALANDO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000
GMT/6 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson and Arno Schuetze, 600 words)
LVMH, Hermes strike deal on shareholding dispute
PARIS - French luxury groups LVMH and Hermes have settled
their dispute over LVMH's 23.2 percent stake in the maker of
Birkin and Kelly handbags, striking a deal under which the
holding will be distributed among LVMH's shareholders.
(LVMH-HERMES INTL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)
Trial confirms efficacy of Sanofi's dengue vaccine
PARIS - French drugmaker Sanofi, developing the first
vaccine against dengue fever, says its product reduces disease
cases by 60.8 percent in a large final clinical trial.
(SANOFI-DENGUE/, moved, by Natalie Huet, 570 words)
United Internet to buy KKR's stake in Versatel for $769 mln
FRANKFURT - German internet service provider United Internet
says it has agreed to acquire buyout group KKR's 74.9 percent
stake in cable group Versatel for about 586 million euros ($769
million) in cash. (VERSATEL-UNITED INTERNET/, moved, 150 words)
Hugo Boss share placing seen priced at bottom end of range
LONDON - German fashion retailer Hugo Boss expects to price
an accelerated sale of 7.9 million shares at the bottom end of
its 101.50 - 107.05 euro price range, representing a 5.2 percent
discount. (HUGO BOSS-PLACING/, moved, 150 words)
Google's Android One adds to Samsung's worries in India
MUMBAI - Google's partnership with three Indian phone makers
is set to rev up fast-growing demand for lower priced
smartphones and spell more trouble for Samsung Electronics,
which is rapidly losing share in emerging markets.
(GOOGLE-INDIA/SAMSUNG ELEC (PICTURE), moved, by Nivedita
Bhattacharjee, 915 words)
China oil giants to up spending as graft probe may peak
HONG KONG - Flagship Chinese oil producers are preparing to
ramp up multi-billion dollar capital spending plans squeezed
amid a Beijing probe into industry graft, offering a lift for
oil services firms that suffered from belt-tightening in the
first half. (CHINA-OIL SERVICES/ (PICTURE), moved, by Charlie
Zhu, 650 words)