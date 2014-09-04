Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Draghi under pressure of own making to deliver ECB stimulus
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank faces intense market
pressure to take policy action and risks losing credibility if
it fails to back up a dovish message delivered by President
Mario Draghi late last month. (ECB-RATES/, moved, by Paul
Carrel, 700 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE ECONOMY/REFORM, moved, 200 words
Stocks dip ahead of ECB meeting
LONDON - A month-long march higher for European and Asian
stock markets stalls, with all eyes on a meeting of the European
Central Bank charged with addressing rising concerns over
growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Patrick Graham,
500 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 445 words
EU plans intervention to deal with Russian winter gas cut
LONDON - The European Union is preparing legislation to
intervene in energy markets to ensure natural gas supplies this
winter even if its biggest provider, Russia, suddenly cuts its
exports, an internal document seen by Reuters shows.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS-EU expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Henning
Gloystein and Barbara Lewis, 800 words)
Manulife to buy Standard Life's Canadian assets for $3.7 bln
TORONTO - Manulife Financial Corp says it has agreed to
acquire the Canadian operations of Standard Life Plc for about
C$4 billion ($3.7 billion) in cash, in a deal that significantly
expands the insurer's presence in Quebec. (STANDARD
LIFE-MANULIFE FINL/MERGERS (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Euan
Rocha, Jeffrey Hodgson and Simon Jessop, 850 words)
Commerzbank close to settling U.S. sanctions probes
NEW YORK - German lender Commerzbank is nearing agreement
with U.S. authorities over its dealings with Iran and other
countries under U.S. sanctions, sources familiar with the matter
say. (COMMERZBANK INVESTIGATION/USA (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Karen
Freifeld, 385 words)
ECONOMY
German orders rebound in strongest rise in over a year
BERLIN - German industrial orders rose far more than
expected in July in their sharpest increase in more than a year,
driven by robust demand for capital goods from abroad, and
raising hopes for a rebound in Europe's biggest economy in the
third quarter. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)
UK economy slows a touch in August - CBI
LONDON - Britain's economy slows in the three months to
August, adding to expectations that the strong pace of recovery
will lose a bit of its momentum in the second half of the year,
one of Britain's business lobby groups says.
(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CBI, moved, 300 words)
Retail investors watch as Scottish independence vote narrows
LONDON - The prospect of major financial fallout from a
"yes" vote in Scotland's independence referendum in two weeks
time could have a big impact on retail investors, but there are
no signs yet they are moving their money.
(SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/INVESTORS, moved, by Simon Jessop and
Nishant Kumar, 675 words)
Japan's Kuroda stays upbeat on economy as policy on hold
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan maintains its massive monetary
stimulus and suggests the sales tax should rise again to help
government finances, despite market doubts over the strength of
the economy and the central bank's ability to hit its inflation
target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara,
815 words)
Japan's First Lady speaks out on sales tax, nuclear power
TOKYO - Japanese First Lady Akie Abe - often called the
"household opposition" for her penchant to speak out - said on
Thursday the country should consider cutting wasteful spending
and boosting the economy before going ahead with a rise in the
sales tax to 10 percent, as her husband wrestles with just that
decision. (JAPAN-FIRSTLADY/ (PICTURES), moved, by Linda Sieg,
870 words)
Sweden keeps interest rate at 0.25 pct, sees hike late 2015
STOCKHOLM - Sweden's central bank keeps its key interest
rate unchanged at 0.25 percent as expected and sticks with its
forecast that it will start to tighten policy at the end of next
year. (SWEDEN-RIKSBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)
China eases funding rules for listed property firms -sources
BEIJING - China is relaxing its financing rules for listed
property firms by allowing those that qualify to sell
medium-term notes in the interbank market, three sources with
knowledge of the matter say. (CHINA-PROPERTY/BONDS (UPDATE 1),
moved, 450 words)
COMPANIES
WSP Global buys Balfour Beatty's U.S division for $1.35 bln
LONDON - British building group Balfour Beatty is to sell
its U.S. design and engineering business, Parsons Brinckerhoff,
to Canada's WSP Global Inc for $1.35 billion, as it pushes ahead
with its turnaround strategy. (PARSONS BRINCKERHOFF GROUP-OFFER/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 445 words)
Bilfinger slumps after third profit warning
FRANKFURT - Shares in Germany's Bilfinger slump after the
industrial services and construction group issues its third
profit warning since the end of June, rattling investors.
(BILFINGER-WARNING/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6.00 AM ET,
by Georgina Prodhan, 600 words)
Rocket Internet creates emerging market online fashion group
BERLIN - German venture capital group Rocket Internet is
bringing together its five emerging market fashion brands to
create a group worth 2.7 billion euros ($3.6 billion) as it
seeks to simplify its structure ahead of a likely stock market
listing. (ROCKETINTERNET/KINNEVIK (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000
GMT/6 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson, 500 words)
Ex-Genentech boss Levinson resigns from Roche's board
ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Roche says that Art Levinson has
resigned from its board of directors with immediate effect, in
order to avoid any conflict of interest given his role as chief
executive at Google's Calico. (ROCHE-MOVES/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Caroline Copley, 310 words)
+ See also:
- ROCHE-M&A/CHAIRMAN, moved, 275 words
EU court rejects French appeal against SNCM state aid ruling
PARIS - The Court of Justice of the European Union rejects
an appeal by the French state against a ruling forcing
France-Corsica ferry operator SNCM to pay back 220 million euros
of illegal state aid, the court says in a statement.
(VEOLIA-FERRY/, moved, 110 words)
Singapore's GIC gives private equity firms run for money
SINGAPORE - Singapore's GIC is taking the unusual step of
investing directly in unlisted firms, a move bankers say will be
mimicked by other sovereign wealth funds as low yields spur fund
managers to adopt a more hands-on attitude in their search for
higher returns. (GIC-PRIVATEEQUITY/, moved, Saeed Azhar and
Rachel Armstrong, 1,050 words)
U.S. fast-food workers set for walkouts to demand wage hike
Fast-food workers in more than 150 U.S. cities are planning
protests to press for a wage increase to $15 an hour and allow
them to unionize jobs from the fry-basket at McDonald's to the
cash register at Burger King. (USA-RESTAURANTS/PROTESTS, moved,
by Barbara Goldberg, 350 words)