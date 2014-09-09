Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Scottish vote too close to call as London offers more powers
EDINBURGH - The rival campaigns in Scotland's fight over
independence are running neck-and-neck nine days before the
referendum, with a surge in support for those who wish to break
away from the United Kingdom, a TNS poll shows.
(SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/POLL (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by
Angus MacSwan, 885 words)
Scottish banks wait to see if customers pull deposits
LONDON - Scotland's bankers are anxiously watching to see if
some of their customers vote with their wallet in the event of a
Yes to Scottish independence and pull their money out.
(SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Matt
Scuffham and Simon Jessop, 1,000 words)
Germany to take no new debt next year for 1st time since '69
BERLIN - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says the
government will refrain from net new borrowing next year for the
first time since 1969 and defended efforts to consolidate the
budget, saying Germany was still far from fulfilling EU growth
rules. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/BUDGET, moved, 175 words)
Dollar sweeps to 14-month high, kicks oil below $100
LONDON - The U.S. dollar holds on to broad-based gains after
sweeping to a 14-month high in a boon for shares of Japanese
exporters but a burden for oil, gold and stocks in the energy
majors. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 800
words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 540 words
INSIGHT
Brazil's 'new Middle Class' Turns On Rousseff
SAO PAULO - After decade of growth and welfare policies
lifted 30 million Brazilians out of poverty, weak economy and
anger over poor public services have Brazil's "new middle class"
turning away from President Dilma Rousseff, hurting her
re-election chances. (BRAZIL-ELECTION/MIDDLECLASS (INSIGHT,
PIX), moved, by Asher Levine, 1,250 words)
ECONOMY
UK industrial output shows biggest rise in six months
LONDON - British industrial output shows its biggest monthly
rise in six months, boosted by strong electricity and gas
output, but the recent trend remains weak and the country's
trade deficit has widened, official data shows. (BRITAIN
INDUSTRIALOUTPUT/, moved, 200 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 390 words
BoE's Carney addresses unions on UK's weak pay
LONDON - Bank of England chief Mark Carney speaks to labour
unions about Britain's weak pay growth, a vital issue not only
for workers but also policymakers who are watching it closely as
they consider when to raise interest rates. (BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY,
expect by 1045 GMT/6.45 AM ET, 500 words)
Japan policymakers respond to yen fall, warn over FX moves
TOKYO - Japanese policymakers warn that rapid fluctuations
in the yen are undesirable for the economy, suggesting that
further sharp declines in the currency may be unwelcome after
its drop to a six-year low against the dollar.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/AMARI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara and
Tetsushi Kajimoto, 400 words)
South Africa's Q2 spending growth slows
PRETORIA - Spending in South Africa expanded at an
annualised 1.8 percent in the second quarter of the year after
rising 2.7 percent in the first three months, as household
spending slowed for the fourth straight period, the central bank
says. (SAFRICA-SPENDING/ UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)
Kuwait says suspends foreign investment offset programme
KUWAIT - Kuwait is suspending its offset programme, under
which foreign investors set up joint ventures in training and
technology transfer, to ensure it is not blocking outside
participation in the economy, the Gulf state's finance minister
says. (KUWAIT-INVESTMENT/OFFSET (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, 290 words)
COMPANIES
Rosneft struggles to grow as sanctions bite
LONDON/MOSCOW - The Kremlin's prized oil firm Rosneft is
cutting staff and production and selling stakes in Siberian
fields in the strongest evidence to date that Western sanctions
are hurting what was the world's fastest growing oil firm in
recent years. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-ROSNEFT, moved, by Dmitry
Zhdannikov, Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova, 1,030 words)
ABB woos shareholders with $4 bln buyback, trims targets
ZURICH - Swiss engineering group ABB says it will buy back
$4 billion of shares, offering a sweetener to investors after a
series of problems at its power systems unit and in the face of
sluggish economic growth. (ABB-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by
1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 750 words)
Telefonica Deutschland to raise $4.7 bln for E-Plus buy
BERLIN - Telefonica Deutschland says it plans to raise 3.62
billion euros ($4.67 billion) via a capital increase to
partially finance its acquisition of the German business of
Dutch peer KPN. (TELEFONICA DEU-FINANCING/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
325 words)
GSK China healthcare unit linked to DOJ probe in 2012
SHANGHAI/WASHINGTON - A U.S. anti-bribery probe into
GlaxoSmithKline Plc touched on the firm's Chinese consumer
healthcare business in 2012, internal documents show, suggesting
the drugmaker's compliance problems in China may go wider than
previously revealed. (GSK-CHINA/CORRUPTION (EXCLUSIVE), moved,
by Adam Jourdan and Aruna Viswanatha, 1,150 words)
IKEA upbeat about global rebound as sales pick up pace
STOCKHOLM - IKEA Group, the world's biggest furniture
retailer, says it sees signs that consumer spending is picking
up, including in struggling southern Europe, as sales in its
fiscal year 2013/14 grew at nearly twice the pace of a year
earlier. (IKEA AB-SALES (UPDATE 1), moved, 470 words)
Rakuten to buy US rebate site operator Ebates for $1 bln
TOKYO - Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc says it will
buy U.S. rebate site operator Ebates Inc for $1 billion in cash,
the latest in a series of acquisitions to expand its business
overseas. (EBATES-M&A/RAKUTEN (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250
words)
Quindell says wins libel lawsuit against short-seller
British IT outsourcing firm Quindell Plc says the English
High Court has ruled in its favour in a libel lawsuit against
U.S.-based short-seller Gotham City Research LLP, which had
raised questions about the company's revenue model and profit
quality. (QUINDELL-LAWSUIT/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 260
words)
Rio Tinto sees carbon capture as key to future coal use
SYDNEY - Global miner Rio Tinto Plc calls for governments
and industry to step up efforts to find ways to cut emissions
from coal generation, because coal will remain the biggest
source of power globally for decades to come. (COAL-RIO TINTO/,
moved, 350 words)