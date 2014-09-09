Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Scottish vote too close to call as London offers more powers

EDINBURGH - The rival campaigns in Scotland's fight over independence are running neck-and-neck nine days before the referendum, with a surge in support for those who wish to break away from the United Kingdom, a TNS poll shows. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/POLL (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Angus MacSwan, 885 words)

Scottish banks wait to see if customers pull deposits

LONDON - Scotland's bankers are anxiously watching to see if some of their customers vote with their wallet in the event of a Yes to Scottish independence and pull their money out. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and Simon Jessop, 1,000 words)

Germany to take no new debt next year for 1st time since '69

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says the government will refrain from net new borrowing next year for the first time since 1969 and defended efforts to consolidate the budget, saying Germany was still far from fulfilling EU growth rules. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/BUDGET, moved, 175 words)

Dollar sweeps to 14-month high, kicks oil below $100

LONDON - The U.S. dollar holds on to broad-based gains after sweeping to a 14-month high in a boon for shares of Japanese exporters but a burden for oil, gold and stocks in the energy majors. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 540 words

INSIGHT

Brazil's 'new Middle Class' Turns On Rousseff

SAO PAULO - After decade of growth and welfare policies lifted 30 million Brazilians out of poverty, weak economy and anger over poor public services have Brazil's "new middle class" turning away from President Dilma Rousseff, hurting her re-election chances. (BRAZIL-ELECTION/MIDDLECLASS (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Asher Levine, 1,250 words)

ECONOMY

UK industrial output shows biggest rise in six months

LONDON - British industrial output shows its biggest monthly rise in six months, boosted by strong electricity and gas output, but the recent trend remains weak and the country's trade deficit has widened, official data shows. (BRITAIN INDUSTRIALOUTPUT/, moved, 200 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 390 words

BoE's Carney addresses unions on UK's weak pay

LONDON - Bank of England chief Mark Carney speaks to labour unions about Britain's weak pay growth, a vital issue not only for workers but also policymakers who are watching it closely as they consider when to raise interest rates. (BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY, expect by 1045 GMT/6.45 AM ET, 500 words)

Japan policymakers respond to yen fall, warn over FX moves

TOKYO - Japanese policymakers warn that rapid fluctuations in the yen are undesirable for the economy, suggesting that further sharp declines in the currency may be unwelcome after its drop to a six-year low against the dollar. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/AMARI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 400 words)

South Africa's Q2 spending growth slows

PRETORIA - Spending in South Africa expanded at an annualised 1.8 percent in the second quarter of the year after rising 2.7 percent in the first three months, as household spending slowed for the fourth straight period, the central bank says. (SAFRICA-SPENDING/ UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

Kuwait says suspends foreign investment offset programme

KUWAIT - Kuwait is suspending its offset programme, under which foreign investors set up joint ventures in training and technology transfer, to ensure it is not blocking outside participation in the economy, the Gulf state's finance minister says. (KUWAIT-INVESTMENT/OFFSET (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 290 words)

COMPANIES

Rosneft struggles to grow as sanctions bite

LONDON/MOSCOW - The Kremlin's prized oil firm Rosneft is cutting staff and production and selling stakes in Siberian fields in the strongest evidence to date that Western sanctions are hurting what was the world's fastest growing oil firm in recent years. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-ROSNEFT, moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova, 1,030 words)

ABB woos shareholders with $4 bln buyback, trims targets

ZURICH - Swiss engineering group ABB says it will buy back $4 billion of shares, offering a sweetener to investors after a series of problems at its power systems unit and in the face of sluggish economic growth. (ABB-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 750 words)

Telefonica Deutschland to raise $4.7 bln for E-Plus buy

BERLIN - Telefonica Deutschland says it plans to raise 3.62 billion euros ($4.67 billion) via a capital increase to partially finance its acquisition of the German business of Dutch peer KPN. (TELEFONICA DEU-FINANCING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

GSK China healthcare unit linked to DOJ probe in 2012

SHANGHAI/WASHINGTON - A U.S. anti-bribery probe into GlaxoSmithKline Plc touched on the firm's Chinese consumer healthcare business in 2012, internal documents show, suggesting the drugmaker's compliance problems in China may go wider than previously revealed. (GSK-CHINA/CORRUPTION (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Adam Jourdan and Aruna Viswanatha, 1,150 words)

IKEA upbeat about global rebound as sales pick up pace

STOCKHOLM - IKEA Group, the world's biggest furniture retailer, says it sees signs that consumer spending is picking up, including in struggling southern Europe, as sales in its fiscal year 2013/14 grew at nearly twice the pace of a year earlier. (IKEA AB-SALES (UPDATE 1), moved, 470 words)

Rakuten to buy US rebate site operator Ebates for $1 bln

TOKYO - Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc says it will buy U.S. rebate site operator Ebates Inc for $1 billion in cash, the latest in a series of acquisitions to expand its business overseas. (EBATES-M&A/RAKUTEN (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

Quindell says wins libel lawsuit against short-seller

British IT outsourcing firm Quindell Plc says the English High Court has ruled in its favour in a libel lawsuit against U.S.-based short-seller Gotham City Research LLP, which had raised questions about the company's revenue model and profit quality. (QUINDELL-LAWSUIT/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 260 words)

Rio Tinto sees carbon capture as key to future coal use

SYDNEY - Global miner Rio Tinto Plc calls for governments and industry to step up efforts to find ways to cut emissions from coal generation, because coal will remain the biggest source of power globally for decades to come. (COAL-RIO TINTO/, moved, 350 words)