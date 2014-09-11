Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
RBS, Lloyds to move south if Scots vote for independence
EDINBURGH - The battle for the hearts and heads of the
Scottish people takes a new turn with two British banks saying
they will relocate to London if Scotland votes for independence
in a referendum next week. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/ (UPDATE 1),
expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Angus MacSwan and Alistair Smout,
700 words)
Shares steady as sterling recovers from Scots uncertainty
LONDON - Equities are steady while sterling bounces back, as
a poll showing that a majority of Scots intend to vote against
independence next week took some of the edge off uncertainty
over the United Kingdom's future. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5),
moving shortly, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words)
Banks join forces to push for FX settlement - sources
LONDON - The one-year old investigation into alleged
manipulation of global currency markets could well be wound up
by year-end as banks involved are pushing hard for a coordinated
settlement with British regulators, banking and legal sources
tell Reuters. (MARKETS-FX/INVESTIGATION, moved, by Jamie
McGeever, 800 words)
Russian banks lose their easy ride under sanctions
MOSCOW - They were once the toast of Moscow city,
effortlessly producing high profits, boasting double-digit
growth in lending and healthy margins. But Russian banks, even
its dominant state-owned ones, are now feeling the weight of
Western sanctions and a weak economy, prompting some in the
Russian capital's financial district to bet that several may
find it difficult to recover. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA BANKS,
expect by 1600 GMT/NOON ET, by Katya Golubkova, 900 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
Scots warm to the power of Yes
GLASGOW - A week before Scots vote in an independence
referendum on September 18, momentum is with those who want
change. Thanks to the Yes campaign's savvier ground game, the
gap between the two sides has tightened dramatically in the past
few weeks. Here's how. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/GROUNDGAME
(SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Alistair Smout,
2,355 words)
MARKETS
Oil demand growth slowing at 'remarkable' pace - IEA
LONDON - World oil demand growth is softening at a
remarkable pace as the European and Chinese economies falter,
the West's energy watchdog says, while supplies grow steadily,
particularly from North America. (IEA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 405
words)
ECONOMY
Reuters polls on outlook for US, UK and euro zone economies
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed around 200 economists on the
outlook for the U.S., euro zone and British economies,
collecting data on GDP, inflation, unemployment and the interest
rates outlook. (ECONOMY-POLL/USA, expect at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM
E.T., by Lucia Mutikani, 600 words)
+ See also:
- ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, expect at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM E.T., by
Jonathan Cable, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, expect at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM E.T.,
by Sumanta Dey, 600 words
Fed's rate guidance on chopping block, new exit plan nears
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Federal Reserve is facing perhaps its
most pivotal meeting of the year next week, as it debates a
potential overhaul of its guidance on interest rates and seeks
to nail down a plan for exiting its extraordinarily easy
monetary policy. (USA-FED/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Ann Saphir and
Michael Flaherty, 800 words)
ECB's Noyer says still need to lower euro
PARIS - Bank of France chief Christian Noyer says the
European Central Bank has already succeeded in its aim of
lowering the euro but that the single currency needs to ease
further for the central bank to achieve its inflation target.
(ECB-NOYER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)
China inflation cools more than expected
BEIJING - China's consumer inflation cools more than
expected, further evidence after a fall in imports that the
economy is losing momentum, but giving policymakers room for
more stimulus measures if needed. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION
(UPDATE 2), moved, 800 words)
Japan drives rates below zero in sign easing to stay
KANAZAWA/TOKYO - The Bank of Japan drives a short-term
interest rate below zero this week, a dramatic step in its
already unprecedented effort to stoke inflation and a likely
sign it will continue its aggressive asset purchases.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 850
words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ABE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara and
Tetsushi Kajimoto, 470 words
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto, 600 words
Argentina's Congress passes debt restructuring law
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's Congress gave final approval to a
law proposing to restructure the country's debt in order to
skirt a U.S. court ruling that toppled it into its second
default in 12 years. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, 300 words)
COMPANIES
Europe's banks growing again, but profitability elusive
LONDON - Europe's top listed banks return to growth in the
first half of the year, ending years of crisis-inspired
contraction, but profitability remains elusive and investors
warn that a return to normality is still a long way off.
(EUROPE-BANKS/EARNINGS (GRAPHIC), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Laura Noonan, 950 words)
Gazprom says Q1 net profit down on Ukraine, misses forecast
MOSCOW - Russian gas producer Gazprom says its first-quarter
net profit falls 41 percent to 223 billion roubles ($6 billion),
missing forecasts, on cheaper prices for Ukraine and a weak
rouble. (RUSSIA-GAZPROM/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Vladimir Soldatkin, 430 words)
UK's Morrisons says recovery plan resonating with shoppers
LONDON - Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 grocer, says its 1
billion pounds recovery plan is beginning to resonate with
shoppers, though a 51 percent slump in first-half profit shows
the pain it and rivals are enduring in a sector seeing
unprecedented change. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/ (WRAPUP), expect by 1100
GMT/7 AM ET, by James Davey, 650 words)
As Ebola rages, slow progress in war on tropical diseases
LONDON - Some of the world's most gruesome diseases are
finally getting a bit of overdue attention. While the worst-ever
Ebola outbreak has triggered a scramble to develop the first
drug or vaccine, it is not the only tropical disease without a
cure. (HEALTH-EBOLA/NEGLECTED (ANALYSIS), expect by 1200 GMT/8
AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 900 words)
+ See also:
- HEALTH-EBOLA/NEGLECTED (FACTBOX), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM
ET, 400 words
- HEALTH-EBOLA/ECONOMY, moved, by Umaru Fofana, 510 words
Sanofi aims to grow Genzyme unit with new drugs, purchases
PARIS - Sanofi rare disease unit Genzyme hopes to become a
leader in the multiple sclerosis (MS) field with the help of new
products developed in-house but also through acquisitions,
senior Genzyme executives tell Reuters. (SANOFI-GENZYME/MS,
moved, by Natalie Huet, 710 words)
Air France-KLM sees profit boost from new strategic plan
PARIS - Air France-KLM pledge to improve its core earnings
by 8 to 10 percent a year through 2017 as part of a new
strategic plan combining an assault on the European leisure
market with efforts to improve its appeal to long-haul
travellers. (AIRFRANCEKLM-PLAN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tim
Hepher, 540 words)
China's anti-monopoly regulators defend investigations
BEIJING - China's three anti-monopoly regulators defend
their handling of recent investigations into foreign companies
and say they will widen market access for foreign firms.
(CHINA-ANTITRUST (UPDATE 1), moved, 600 words)
Ashmore Group's pretax profit falls 34 pct
LONDON - Ashmore Group's profits fall more than expected in
the year to June on currency fluctuations and lower performance
fees as the emerging-market-focused money manager battled
volatile investment conditions in the first half of its
financial year. (ASHMORE GROUP-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), expect by
0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Nishant Kumar, 600 words)