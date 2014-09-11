Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

RBS, Lloyds to move south if Scots vote for independence

EDINBURGH - The battle for the hearts and heads of the Scottish people takes a new turn with two British banks saying they will relocate to London if Scotland votes for independence in a referendum next week. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Angus MacSwan and Alistair Smout, 700 words)

Shares steady as sterling recovers from Scots uncertainty

LONDON - Equities are steady while sterling bounces back, as a poll showing that a majority of Scots intend to vote against independence next week took some of the edge off uncertainty over the United Kingdom's future. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words)

Banks join forces to push for FX settlement - sources

LONDON - The one-year old investigation into alleged manipulation of global currency markets could well be wound up by year-end as banks involved are pushing hard for a coordinated settlement with British regulators, banking and legal sources tell Reuters. (MARKETS-FX/INVESTIGATION, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

Russian banks lose their easy ride under sanctions

MOSCOW - They were once the toast of Moscow city, effortlessly producing high profits, boasting double-digit growth in lending and healthy margins. But Russian banks, even its dominant state-owned ones, are now feeling the weight of Western sanctions and a weak economy, prompting some in the Russian capital's financial district to bet that several may find it difficult to recover. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA BANKS, expect by 1600 GMT/NOON ET, by Katya Golubkova, 900 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Scots warm to the power of Yes

GLASGOW - A week before Scots vote in an independence referendum on September 18, momentum is with those who want change. Thanks to the Yes campaign's savvier ground game, the gap between the two sides has tightened dramatically in the past few weeks. Here's how. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/GROUNDGAME (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Alistair Smout, 2,355 words)

MARKETS

Oil demand growth slowing at 'remarkable' pace - IEA

LONDON - World oil demand growth is softening at a remarkable pace as the European and Chinese economies falter, the West's energy watchdog says, while supplies grow steadily, particularly from North America. (IEA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 405 words)

ECONOMY

Reuters polls on outlook for US, UK and euro zone economies

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed around 200 economists on the outlook for the U.S., euro zone and British economies, collecting data on GDP, inflation, unemployment and the interest rates outlook. (ECONOMY-POLL/USA, expect at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM E.T., by Lucia Mutikani, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, expect at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM E.T., by Jonathan Cable, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, expect at 1320 GMT/09.20 AM E.T., by Sumanta Dey, 600 words

Fed's rate guidance on chopping block, new exit plan nears

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Federal Reserve is facing perhaps its most pivotal meeting of the year next week, as it debates a potential overhaul of its guidance on interest rates and seeks to nail down a plan for exiting its extraordinarily easy monetary policy. (USA-FED/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Ann Saphir and Michael Flaherty, 800 words)

ECB's Noyer says still need to lower euro

PARIS - Bank of France chief Christian Noyer says the European Central Bank has already succeeded in its aim of lowering the euro but that the single currency needs to ease further for the central bank to achieve its inflation target. (ECB-NOYER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

China inflation cools more than expected

BEIJING - China's consumer inflation cools more than expected, further evidence after a fall in imports that the economy is losing momentum, but giving policymakers room for more stimulus measures if needed. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2), moved, 800 words)

Japan drives rates below zero in sign easing to stay

KANAZAWA/TOKYO - The Bank of Japan drives a short-term interest rate below zero this week, a dramatic step in its already unprecedented effort to stoke inflation and a likely sign it will continue its aggressive asset purchases. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 850 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ABE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 470 words

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 600 words

Argentina's Congress passes debt restructuring law

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's Congress gave final approval to a law proposing to restructure the country's debt in order to skirt a U.S. court ruling that toppled it into its second default in 12 years. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

COMPANIES

Europe's banks growing again, but profitability elusive

LONDON - Europe's top listed banks return to growth in the first half of the year, ending years of crisis-inspired contraction, but profitability remains elusive and investors warn that a return to normality is still a long way off. (EUROPE-BANKS/EARNINGS (GRAPHIC), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Laura Noonan, 950 words)

Gazprom says Q1 net profit down on Ukraine, misses forecast

MOSCOW - Russian gas producer Gazprom says its first-quarter net profit falls 41 percent to 223 billion roubles ($6 billion), missing forecasts, on cheaper prices for Ukraine and a weak rouble. (RUSSIA-GAZPROM/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 430 words)

UK's Morrisons says recovery plan resonating with shoppers

LONDON - Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 grocer, says its 1 billion pounds recovery plan is beginning to resonate with shoppers, though a 51 percent slump in first-half profit shows the pain it and rivals are enduring in a sector seeing unprecedented change. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/ (WRAPUP), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by James Davey, 650 words)

As Ebola rages, slow progress in war on tropical diseases

LONDON - Some of the world's most gruesome diseases are finally getting a bit of overdue attention. While the worst-ever Ebola outbreak has triggered a scramble to develop the first drug or vaccine, it is not the only tropical disease without a cure. (HEALTH-EBOLA/NEGLECTED (ANALYSIS), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 900 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-EBOLA/NEGLECTED (FACTBOX), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words

- HEALTH-EBOLA/ECONOMY, moved, by Umaru Fofana, 510 words

Sanofi aims to grow Genzyme unit with new drugs, purchases

PARIS - Sanofi rare disease unit Genzyme hopes to become a leader in the multiple sclerosis (MS) field with the help of new products developed in-house but also through acquisitions, senior Genzyme executives tell Reuters. (SANOFI-GENZYME/MS, moved, by Natalie Huet, 710 words)

Air France-KLM sees profit boost from new strategic plan

PARIS - Air France-KLM pledge to improve its core earnings by 8 to 10 percent a year through 2017 as part of a new strategic plan combining an assault on the European leisure market with efforts to improve its appeal to long-haul travellers. (AIRFRANCEKLM-PLAN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tim Hepher, 540 words)

China's anti-monopoly regulators defend investigations

BEIJING - China's three anti-monopoly regulators defend their handling of recent investigations into foreign companies and say they will widen market access for foreign firms. (CHINA-ANTITRUST (UPDATE 1), moved, 600 words)

Ashmore Group's pretax profit falls 34 pct

LONDON - Ashmore Group's profits fall more than expected in the year to June on currency fluctuations and lower performance fees as the emerging-market-focused money manager battled volatile investment conditions in the first half of its financial year. (ASHMORE GROUP-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Nishant Kumar, 600 words)