TOP STORIES

EU imposes new economic sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

BRUSSELS - The European Union puts into effect a new round of sanctions against Russia over its role in Ukraine, including restrictions on financing for some Russian state-owned companies and asset freezes on leading Russian politicians. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-SANCTIONS (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Adrian Croft, 600 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA BANKS (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva, 960 words

- RUSSIA-GASOLINE/SHORTAGE, moving shortly, by Olesya Astakhova, 520 words)

Support for Scots independence slips behind with days to go

EDINBURGH - Supporters of keeping Scotland in the United Kingdom have clawed back a 4 percentage point lead over separatists, a YouGov poll shows, with less than a week to go before Scots vote in a referendum on independence. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout, 915 words)

+ See also:

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/VOICES (PICTURE), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Angus MacSwan, 700 words

France's broken promises leaves Europe in search of strategy

MILAN, Italy - Euro zone finance ministers cast around for ways to revive the bloc's stagnating economy as their post-crisis strategy of budget rigour is left in tatters by France's admission it needs years to put its finances in order. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (PICTURE, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Francesca Landini and James Mackenzie, 700 words)

+ See also:

- ITALY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT, moved, 300 words

Europe's big banks in tentative return to growth mode

LONDON - Europe's big banks returned to growth mode in the first half of this year, expanding their books by 500 million euros ($646 million), in a sign they are starting to get back on their feet after the financial crisis. (EUROPE-BANKS/RESULTS, moving shortly, by Laura Noonan, 945 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Dollar heads for best run in 17 years

LONDON - The U.S. dollar heads for its ninth straight week of gains, some measure of how the economic fortunes of the United States and its major economic peers are diverging after six years of financial turmoil. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Patrick Graham, 810 words)

As Fed looms, emerging markets may evade 2013-style rout

LONDON - Just as vaccines work by stimulating the body's immune system, last year's emerging markets selloff may have helped build defences against the kind of meltdown the sector has suffered during past Fed rate rise cycles. (MARKETS-INVESTMENT FOCUS/EMERGING, expect by 1230 GMT/0830 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 850 words)

Alibaba could be added to global benchmarks

HONG KONG - S&P Dow Jones Indices, which compiles several of the world's most widely tracked stock benchmarks, says it had assigned Alibaba Group Holding Ltd a China domicile, opening the way for the company to be added to global benchmarks that include Chinese stocks. (ALIBABA GROUP-IPO/INDICES (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

ECONOMY

UK construction output flat in July as housebuilding slows

LONDON - British construction output stagnated in July, causing the annual growth rate to sink to an eight-month low as rapid expansion in private house building started to level off. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CONSTRUCTION, moved, 435 words)

China bank loans bounce back but more support may be needed

BEIJING - Credit levels in China appeared to improve in August after an alarming drop in July, but remain below average, adding pressure on policymakers to offer more stimulus measures to meet their 7.5 percent economic growth target for the year. (CHINA-ECONOMY/LOANS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao, 930 words)

UK says to sign nearly $4 bln in trade deals with China

LONDON - Britain says that it is about to sign commercial deals with China worth more than 2.4 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), as finance minister George Osborne prepares to meet China's Vice Premier Ma Kai in London. (BRITAIN-CHINA/TRADE, moved, 350 words)

COMPANIES

Barclays picks Aviva's McFarlane as new chairman

LONDON - Barclays says its new chairman will be John McFarlane, the chairman of insurer Aviva. (BARCLAYS-CHAIRMAN/ UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Steve Slater, 300 words)

Virgin Money appoints Moreno chairman ahead of possible IPO

LONDON - Virgin Money, the British challenger bank partly owned by entrepreneur Richard Branson, named experienced industry figure Glen Moreno as chairman as it reported strong profit growth, putting it in good shape for an impending stock market listing. (VIRGIN MONEY-CHAIRMAN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 575 words)

BAT nicotine inhaler licensed as medicinal product in UK

LONDON - A new nicotine inhaler to be sold by a unit of British American Tobacco has been licensed in the UK as a medicinal product, marking the arrival of a novel alternative in the fast-growing electronic cigarette space. (HEALTH-ECIGARETTES/BRIT AM TOBACCO (UPDATE 1), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 600 words)

Qatar to take Airbus A380s, questions remain about A320 test

PARIS - Europe's Airbus has lifted a stumbling block to delivery of the world's largest jetliner to Qatar but faces the growing prospect of delays for the first flight of its newest small jet, the A320neo, several people familiar with the matter say. (AIRBUS GROUP-DELAYS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher, 810 words)

Huawei Technologies uncovers corruption in internal probe

BEIJING - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, China's largest telecom equipment maker, finds four employees in violation of the company's policies on corruption as part of an internal inspection, a source familiar with the matter says. (HUAWEI TECH-PROBE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gerry Shih, 340 words)

Sibanye says in talks about possible S.Africa job cuts

JOHANNESBURG - South African-focused bullion producer Sibanye Gold says it is starting talks with unions and other stakeholders about possible job cuts at its Cooke 4 mine to boost profits and productivity. (SIBANYE GOLD-REDUNDANCIES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ed Stoddard, 495 words)