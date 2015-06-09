Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542-3479
TOP STORIES
HSBC to shed up to 50,000 jobs, slash investment bank
HONG KONG/LONDON - HSBC will shed almost 50,000 jobs and
take an axe to its investment bank, cutting the assets of
Europe's biggest lender by a quarter in a bid to simplify and
improve its sluggish performance. (HSBC-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 4,
PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/06.00 AM ET, By Lawrence White and
Steve Slater, 652 words)
EU Commission receives new Greek reform proposal
BRUSSELS - The European Commission has received a new
proposal from Greece for reforms that could unlock new funding
from the cash-strapped country and is now assessing it, an EU
official says. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1100
GMT/07.00 AM ET, 600 words)
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. tech industry appeals to Obama to keep hands
off encryption
WASHINGTON - Top U.S. tech companies are warning the Obama
administration against imposing new policies that the companies
say would weaken increasingly sophisticated encryption systems
designed to protect consumers' privacy.
(CYBERSECURITY-USA/ENCRYPTION, moved, by Richard Cowan, 400
words)
UK consumers set for biggest splurge in a decade as crisis
recedes
LONDON - British consumers finally look ready to spend like
they used to, as lower prices for basics give them more money to
eat out and travel, bolstering the economy against weak demand
from abroad. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CONSUMERS (ANALYSIS), moved, by
David Milliken, 697 words)
MARKETS
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. rate prospects spook global stocks,
dollar on defensive
LONDON - European shares follow Asian stocks lower as
speculation intensifies that the U.S. Federal Reserve could
raise interest rates sooner than many expect, though this fails
to give the dollar a significant boost. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP
5), expect by 1230 GMT/08.30 AM ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 600
words)
Dollar struggles on post-payrolls angst
LONDON - The dollar was on a weaker footing, unwinding all
of its post-payrolls gains on lingering worries about whether
U.S. authorities were comfortable with its recent strength.
(MARKETS-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anirban Nag, 403 words)
INSIGHTS
INSIGHT-Private investors look but don't leap at Mexican
energy projects
NEW YORK/MEXICO CITY - Almost a year after Mexico opened its
energy market to private investors, North American firms are
rushing south to decide which pipeline or power plant to invest
in. (MEXICO-ENERGY/, INSIGHT with GRAPHICS, moved, by Jessica
Toonkel and Christine Mu, 1,000 words)
India noodle crisis: labelling dispute lands Nestle in hot
water
BARABANKI - The packets of Nestle's Maggi 2-Minute Noodles
that triggered India's worst food scare in a decade almost got
lost in the post. (INDIA-NESTLE/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Sharat
Pradhan and Aditya Kalra, 846 words)
ECONOMY
UK trade deficit falls to lowest in over a year in April
LONDON - Britain's trade deficit with the rest of the world
narrowed more than expected in April, suggesting that it might
act as less of a brake on growth during the current quarter,
official data showed on Tuesday. (BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 200
words)
PREVIEW-Bank of Korea seen cutting rates in June to counter
MERS
SEOUL - South Korea is likely to cut interest rates either
this month or in July in a pre-emptive move to contain the gloom
cast on domestic consumption from the recent breakout of Middle
East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/RATES
(PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)
China's soft May inflation increases calls for fiscal
stimulus
SHANGHAI - China's consumer inflation ease while producer
prices stay stubbornly in deflation in May, bolstering the case
for fiscal stimulus as the world's second-largest economy shrugs
off monetary easing. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Pete Sweeney, 550 words)
Australia business confidence rises to 9-mth high-NAB
SYDNEY - Australian business confidence rebounds to a
nine-month high in May as sales and profits improve, likely
reflecting the impact of record-low interest rates and a better
received government budget, a survey shows.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved, 350 words)
PREVIEW-Thai c.bank seen keeping key policy rate steady on
Wednesday
BANGKOK - Thailand's central bank is expected to leave its
policy interest rate steady on Wednesday after two surprise cuts
in a row to try to lift the sputtering economy a year under
military rule. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, by
Orathai Sriring, 450 words)
PREVIEW-New Zealand central bank seen keeping door open to
rate cut
WELLINGTON - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is
expected to hold its official cash rate at 3.5 percent at a
policy review on Thursday, a Reuters poll found.
(NEWZEALAND-RATES/RBNZ (PREVIEW), moved, by Naomi Tajitsu, 350
words)
COLUMN-Emerging markets throw a Fed rate hike sulk: James
Saft
With the prospect of a U.S. interest rate rise this year
becoming more realistic, emerging markets will throw, if not
quite yet a tantrum, then a sulk. (COLUMN-MARKETS/SAFT, moved,
by James Saft, 850 words)
COMPANIES
German tech start-up scene buoyed by acquisitions and IPO
promise
BERLIN - A new generation of German tech entrepreneurs is
finding success by dreaming up global concepts, breaking with an
inward-looking approach of predecessors that often built
parochial German versions of Silicon Valley hits.
(GERMANY-TECH/, moved, by Eric Auchard and Nadine Schimroszik,
672 words)
KKR, Carlyle among firms invited to bid for Tesco S.Korea
unit -sources
HONG KONG/SEOUL - British retailer Tesco Plc has invited
about six firms including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group to bid for
its South Korean unit, valued at about $6 billion, people
familiar with the matter tell Reuters, in what is set to be
Asia's biggest private equity deal.
(TESCO-SOUTHKOREA/M&A-BIDDERS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Denny Thomas
and Joyce Lee, 550 words)
US fund seeks injunction blocking $8 bln Samsung asset
shake-up
SEOUL - U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott says it has filed a
request in a Seoul court seeking an injunction against a
proposed $8 billion takeover by a key Samsung Group company of
another Samsung firm, escalating attempts to block a deal
designed to cement succession at the South Korean conglomerate.
(SAMSUNG C&T-M&A/CHEIL INDUSTRIES (UPDATE 2), moved, 300 words)
German fashion group CBR to list on stock exchange
FRANKFURT - German women's fashion group CBR,
known for its Street One and Cecil brands, is planning an
initial public offering (IPO) later this year, the company said
on Tuesday. (CBR HOLDG-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 407 words)
Hyundai Motor Group to cut domestic operating expenses
SEOUL - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, squeezed by
slowing sales, plans to cut domestic operating expenses, with
the savings depending on its sales performance in the third and
fourth quarters, a spokesman says. (HYUNDAI MOTOR-COSTS/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Sohee Kim, 250 words)
EXCLUSIVE-Henkel, Coty submit binding bids for P&G assets
-sources
Henkel & Co KGaA AG and Coty Inc, both of which have
personal care and cosmetics businesses, make binding offers to
buy separate parts of Procter & Gamble Co's beauty businesses
worth up to a total of $12 billion, according to people familiar
with the matter. (P&GBEAUTYBRANDS-M&A/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by
Astrid Wendlandt, Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis, 350 words)
+ See also:
- ATMEL-SALE/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Liana B.
Baker, 450 words
China's Bright Dairy to raise $1.45 bln, buy Tnuva from
state-owned parent
SHANGHAI - Chinese milk producer Bright Dairy & Food Co Ltd
plans to raise up to 9 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) from select
investors to buy Israeli food firm Tnuva from its state-owned
parent, Bright Food Group Co Ltd, the company says.
(BRIGHT DAIRY-CHINA/, moved, 300 words)
New Zealand's Carter Holt Harvey delays IPO, cites timber
uncertainty
WELLINGTON - New Zealand wood products company Carter Holt
Harvey (CHH), owned by the country's richest man, Graeme Hart,
says it has delayed a planned IPO due to uncertainty about its
timber business, amid speculation part of the firm could be
sold. (NEWZEALAND-CARTERHOLT/IPO, moved, 300 words)