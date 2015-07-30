Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479
TOP STORIES
Shell to axe 6,500 jobs, cut spending to cope with lower oil
prices
LONDON - Royal Dutch Shell is to axe 6,500 jobs this year
and step up spending cuts to deal with an extended period of
lower oil prices which contributed to a 37 percent drop in the
oil and gas group's second-quarter profits. (SHELL-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Ron Bousso and
Karolin Schaps, 560 words)
U.S. 2nd-quarter GDP seen rebounding on consumer spending,
housing
WASHINGTON - U.S. economic growth likely accelerated in the
second quarter as a pick-up in consumer spending and housing
offset the drag from trade and the energy sector, suggesting a
steady momentum that could bring the Federal Reserve closer to
hiking interest rates this year. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1),
moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 640 words)
Siemens exceeds expectations despite China weakness
FRANKFURT - German trains-to-turbines group Siemens beats
expectations for its third-quarter results and sticks to its
full-year outlook despite weakness in China. (SIEMENS-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Georgina Prodhan,
700 words)
Nokia, Alcatel-Lucent in health as merger approaches
PARIS/HELSINKI - Shares in telecom network gear makers Nokia
and Alcatel-Lucent jump after both post strong second-quarter
results, comforting investors worried about their pending
merger. (NOKIA-ALCATEL/RESULTS, expect by 1000 GMT/6.00 AM ET,
by Leila Abboud and Jussi Rosendahl, 600 words)
INSIGHT
Failed FT bid shows Axel Springer caught between tradition
and ambition
FRANKFURT/BERLIN - Axel Springer's failure to
clinch a deal to buy the Financial Times lengthens a line of
setbacks in a decade-old quest by Germany's biggest news
publisher to expand abroad. (AXEL SPRNGR-M&A/ (INSIGHT, PIX),
moving shortly, by Harro Ten Wolde and Klaus Lauer, 900 words
words)
MARKETS
Dollar, bond yields rise on U.S. rate hike bets
LONDON - The dollar jumps and world stocks are left
flat-footed after a relatively bright picture of the U.S.
economy from the Federal Reserve boosted bets on a September
rate hike from the central bank. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4),
moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 680 words)
Gold falls to near 5-1/2-year low as dollar rises on Sept
Fed hike view
MANILA - Gold falls more than 1 percent to near its weakest
level since early 2010, as the dollar jumped ahead of U.S.
economic data that is likely to strengthen expectations for an
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in September.
(MARKETS-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Manolo Serapio Jr, 430
words)
CHINA MONEY-What makes Chinese stocks tick? Answer: the
money market
SHANGHAI - Chinese stock analysts find it difficult to
identify a single clear reason for this week's sudden plunge in
domestic share markets, but sometimes the simplest explanation
is the best. (CHINA-MARKETS/MONEY (GRAPHIC), moved, by Nathaniel
Taplin, 645 words)
ECONOMY
German unemployment posts biggest rise since May 2014
BERLIN - German unemployment unexpectedly rose in July and
posted its biggest increase since May last year in a setback for
domestic demand, which is expected to drive growth in Europe's
largest economy this year. (GERMANY-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, 200 words)
Spanish economy picks up pace as election nears
MADRID - Spain's economy grew at its fastest quarterly pace
in over eight years in the second quarter, underpinning
projections for strong growth in the rest of the year that
should generate jobs and repair some of the damage wrought by a
prolonged crisis. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly,
430 words)
Turkish c.bank sees inflation falling until September
ANKARA - Turkey's central bank governor says he expects
inflation to continue falling until September and then to
fluctuate until the end of the year.
(TURKEY-ECONOMY/INFLATION-OUTLOOK, moved, 100 words)
Japan June factory output subdued, Q2 GDP contraction eyed
TOKYO - Japan's factory output rose modestly in June after a
big drop in the prior month, highlighting worries of a
second-quarter economic slump as exports weaken and
manufacturers are saddled with large inventories.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto,
395 words)
Swiss leading indicator hits 11-month high in July
ZURICH - Switzerland's leading economic indicator rebounded
in July to an 11-month high from a 3-1/2-year low the previous
month, the KOF research institute said on Thursday.
(SWISS-ECONOMY/KOF, moved, 325 words)
COMPANIES
Deutsche Bank warns of risks to new targets
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank warns that its new performance
targets were at risk from heavy legal charges as it set aside
1.2 billion euros for fines and settlements and its new CEO
cautions staff to brace for change. (DEUTSCHE BANK-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 1015 GMT/6.15 AM ET, by Thomas Atkins, 550
words)
Unexpected RBS profit boosts chance of early share sale
LONDON - State-owned Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) posts an
unexpected profit in the second quarter, benefiting from
write-backs on problem loans and boosting its stock ahead of an
impending first sale of a chunk of the government's shares.
(RBS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Steve
Slater, 540 words)
Spain's Santander posts strong rise in profits, revenues
MADRID - Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank by market
value, reports an 18 percent rise in second-quarter net profit,
helped by rising revenues in Britain and the United States,
which countered a weaker home market. (SANTANDER-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Sarah White and Jesús Aguado, 500
words)
Samsung Electronics cautious on H2; capital returns
disappoint
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd offers a downbeat outlook
for the second half of the year as smartphone market growth
slows and ahead of the expected release of new iPhones from arch
rival Apple Inc. (SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Se
Young Lee, 445 words)
Centrica to shed assets, staff, to focus on supply, services
LONDON - Britain's largest utility Centrica will sell up to
1 billion pounds worth of upstream and wind assets by 2017 and
reduce net headcount by around 4,000 staff as it looks to put
more emphasis on energy supply and services. (CENTRICA-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)
AstraZeneca beats profit forecasts, helped by external deals
LONDON - AstraZeneca revenue fell by a smaller-than-expected
7 percent in the second quarter, as income from selling rights
to medicines offset generic competition to older drugs and a
strong dollar. (ASTRAZENECA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben
Hirschler, 380 words)
European recovery lifts Renault profit despite weaker
pricing
PARIS - Renault says its first-half profit rose sharply as a
European market recovery and currency windfall overcame pricing
setbacks for older models, driving margins to a 10-year high.
(RENAULT SA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Laurence Frost, 350
words)
Diageo signals turnaround after another flat year
LONDON - Diageo, the world's largest spirits company,
signals a turnaround this year, following two years of flat
sales due to issues including wholesaler destocking and
discounting in vodka. (DIAGEO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Martinne Geller, 355 words)
Swiss Re quarterly profit rises, misses expectations
ZURICH - Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer,
says that second-quarter net profit rose 2 percent on fewer
natural disasters in the period and a healthy return on its
investment portfolio, but missed analyst expectations. (SWISS
RE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)
EDF buys majority of Areva reactor unit, seeks partners
PARIS - French state-controlled utility EDF is buying a
majority stake in the reactor business of nuclear group Areva
and will look for partners to take a minority stake.
(AREVA-M&A/EDF (UPDATE 2), moved, by Geert De Clercq, 410 words)
Delphi Automotive to buy UK's HellermannTyton for about
$1.67 bln
Delphi Automotive Plc says it will buy UK's HellermannTyton
Group for about 1.07 billion pounds ($1.67 billion) to expand
its electrical architecture business. (HELLERMANNTYTN-M&A/DELPHI
AUTMTVE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 345 words)
Sony Q1 operating profit rises 39 percent, beats estimates
TOKYO - Sony Corp reports a 39 percent rise in quarterly
profit on strong sales of camera sensors and PlayStation 4
videogames, beating analyst estimates and helping to reassure
investors a recent stock offering would pay off. (SONY-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 340 words)
Lufthansa sees challenging second half, fares still under
pressure
BERLIN - German airline Lufthansa says it sees no let-up in
the pressure on fares due to competition from low-cost rivals
and it will be more challenging to improve earnings in the
second half of the year than the first, when lower fuel costs
boosted profits. (LUFTHANSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Victoria Bryan, 445 words)
Thomas Cook says Tunisia attack, Greece concerns to hit year
profit
LONDON - Travel firm Thomas Cook says cancellations of
holidays to Tunisia after a beach resort gun attack, along with
concerns regarding Greece's potential exit from the euro, were
expected to impact 2015 profit by about 25 million pounds ($39
million). (THOMAS COOK GRP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 235
words)
Ahold-target Delhaize posts better-than-expected sales
BRUSSELS - Belgian grocer Delhaize, which Dutch rival Ahold
plans to buy, posts better-than-expected sales in its main
markets in the United States and Belgium in the second quarter.
(DELHAIZE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 195 words)
AccorHotels eyes higher 2015 profit despite Brazil, France
woes
PARIS - AccorHotels SA, Europe's largest hotel group,
predicts its operating profit will rise further this year as
restructuring efforts continue to pay off and despite still
challenging economic conditions in France and Brazil.
(ACCOR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)
China's Baidu to buy back $1 bln shares after investor
selldown
BEIJING - Baidu Inc, China's biggest internet search engine
company, says it will buy back shares worth $1 billion after the
company's stock price slid following a weak earnings report
earlier this week. (BAIDU-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul
Carsten, 235 words)
Chipmaker NXP posts 89 pct rise in Q2 net profit, flags
weaker Q3
NXP, set to become Europe's largest chipmaker after buying
U.S.-based Freescale, booked an 89 percent rise in
second-quarter net income driven by strong sales of payment
chips, but forecast weak third-quarter growth in its auto unit.
(NXP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Eric Auchard, 400 words)