TOP STORIES
China imports slump in August, shares choppy
SHANGHAI - China's imports tumbled in August, adding to
concerns about the health of the world's second-largest economy
and its contribution to global growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/CHINA
(WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen, 640
words)
AUSTRALIA-CHINA/TRADE
words
CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-OIL
450 words
CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-IRONORE
Lian and David Stanway, 400 words
CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-COAL
CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-COPPER
Yam, 350 words
CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-SOY
German exports and imports hit record highs in July
BERLIN - German exports and imports hit record highs in
value terms in July, suggesting foreign appetite for goods from
Europe's largest economy remains robust despite a slowdown in
China, while domestic demand is also holding up well.
(GERMANY-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
GERMANY-ECONOMY/LABOUR COSTS
Japan's MS&AD agrees to buy UK insurer Amlin for $5.34 bln
TOKYO - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc says it has
agreed to buy U.K. rival Amlin PLC for 3.47 billion pounds
($5.34 billion), in the fourth major international deal in as
many months by Japanese insurers expanding overseas.
(MS&AD-AMLIN/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Taiga Uranaka, 225 words)
MARKETS
Stocks rise after contrasting China, Germany trade data
LONDON - Shares rise in Europe and Asia while the dollar
lost ground against the euro as trade data from China and
Germany highlight the divergent outlooks of the two heavyweight
economies. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Nigel
Stephenson, 490 words)
INSIGHT
Tax exemption may be key to move of Keurig's coffee buying
to Switzerland
NEW YORK - When Keurig Green Mountain Inc said last December
it was shifting its coffee buying operation to Lausanne in
Switzerland from its headquarters in Waterbury, Vermont, it said
the move would establish the company as a "global beverage
player." (KEURIG-SWITZERLAND/TAXES (INSIGHT), moved, by Luc
Cohen, 1,130 words)
JPMorgan uses its might to cut costs in credit card market
NEW YORK - JPMorgan Chase & Co. is cutting prices for a
group of its credit card customers and getting Visa Inc to
shoulder at least some of the burden of the lost revenue,
underscoring how the largest U.S. bank's size can help it hang
onto business in fiercely competitive markets.
(JPMORGANCHASE-CREDITCARDS (INSIGHT, GRAPHICS), moved, by David
Henry, 1,175 words)
ECONOMY
Bank of France estimates Q3 GDP at 0.3 pct
PARIS - The Bank of France left its estimate for
third-quarter growth in the French economy unchanged at 0.3
percent, citing a slight rise in industrial production in August
that business leaders expected to continue in September.
(FRANCE-ECONOMY/-ECONOMY, moved, 140 words)
Japan Q2 GDP shrinks less than expected on inventory gains
TOKYO - Japan's economy shrink less than expected in the
second quarter although capital expenditure fall more than
originally forecast, revised data show, keeping policymakers
under pressure to do more to energise the fragile recovery.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 350
words)
JAPAN-ABE/
Kiyoshi Takenaka, 450 words
Turkey 2015 growth may hit 3 percent -deputy PM
ANKARA - Turkey's growth may reach 3 percent this year, the
new deputy prime minister in charge of the economy says, in line
with market expectations but short of the government target of 4
percent. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
375 words)
TURKEY-INDUSTRIALOUTPUT/
words
UK retail spending stagnates in August - BRC
LONDON - British retail spending stagnated last month as
mixed weather and the later-than-usual date of a public holiday
dampened sales of furniture and school clothing and equipment.
(BRITAIN-RETAIL/BRC, moved, 245 words)
COMPANIES
Australia's Woodside courts Oil Search with $8 bln takeover
proposal
MELBOURNE - Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia's biggest
independent oil and gas producer, has approached rival Oil
Search Ltd with an $8 billion all-share takeover plan that would
give it stakes in two of the world's lowest-cost LNG projects.
(OIL SEARCH-WOODSIDE/M&A (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Sonali Paul, 703 words)
Betfair, Paddy Power reach agreement on 6 bln stg tie-up
DUBLIN - Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power have reached
agreement on a 6 billion pound ($9.2 billion)combination, first
set out last month and designed to secure leadership of
Britain's competitive online gambling market.
(BETFAIR-M&A/PADDYPOWER (UPDATE 2), moved, by Conor Humphries,
415 words)
RSA to sell Latam operations to Colombia's GrupoSura for
$617 mln
British insurer RSA says it will sell its Latin American
operations to Colombia's GrupoSura for about 403 million pounds
($617 million) in cash as it retreats from secondary markets.
(RSA INS GRP-M&A/GRUPO SURA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Simon Jessop
and Esha Vaish, 295 words)
German pilots' union says further Lufthansa strikes possible
FRANKFURT - Lufthansa pilots could extend the two-day strike
that started at 0600 GMT on Tuesday, German pilots' union
Vereinigung said, to step up pressure on management in their
long-running dispute over cost cuts, retirement benefits and
pay. (LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 395 words)
UK fund manager Ashmore's profit up despite emerging market
sell-off
LONDON - Emerging markets money manager Ashmore Group
reports a rise in profit and revenue for the year ending June,
benefiting from a rise in performance fees, cost cuts and a
stronger U.S. dollar, sending shares in the UK-based firm higher
on Tuesday. (ASHMORE GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Nishant Kumar, 365 words)
SAS Q3 pretax lags expectations, Aug traffic down 1.1 pct
STOCKHOLM - Scandinavian airline SAS reports a slightly
smaller than expected rise in pretax profit in the May-July
period and a 1.1 percent drop in August traffic. (SAS-RESULTS/,
moved, 100 words)
Britain's Whitbread eyes savings, price rises to offset wage
rises
LONDON - Whitbread, one of Britain's biggest employers,
plans cost savings and will raise some of its prices to counter
the substantial impact of enforced wage increases at its Premier
Inn hotels and Costa Coffee businesses. (WHITBREAD-OUTLOOK/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Maidment, 360 words)
Malaysia's Tenaga among four shortlisted for 1MDB power unit
sale -sources
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's national utility Tenaga Nasional
Bhd is one of four suitors shortlisted for the final round of
bidding in state fund 1MBD's sale of its power unit Edra Global
Energy Bhd, banking sources said. (MALAYSIA-1MDB/EDRA (UPDATE
2), moved, by Yantoultra Ngui and Praveen Menon, 300 words)