TOP STORIES

Fed's Yellen gets medical attention after struggling with speech

AMHERST, Mass., - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen received medical attention after coughing, pausing and struggling to finish a speech in which she said the U.S. central bank is on track to raise interest rates this year for the first time in nearly a decade. (USA-FED/YELLEN-HEALTH (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 1,105 words)

Volkswagen turns to Porsche boss to steer it out of crisis -source

BERLIN - Volkswagen will name Matthias Mueller, the head of its Porsche sports car brand, as its chief executive, a source close to the matter says, as the fallout from the U.S. vehicle emissions test rigging scandal broadened. (USA-VOLKSWAGEN/ (WRAPUP 4, TV, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Andreas Cremer, 1,010 words)

Japan consumer prices fall for first time since launch of BOJ stimulus

TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices mark the first annual drop since the central bank deployed its massive stimulus programme more than two years ago, casting further doubt on whether heavy money printing alone can accelerate inflation to its 2 percent target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 540 words)

French consumer confidence jumps to highest since Oct. 2007

PARIS - French consumer confidence jumps to its highest level since October 2007 in September, above all analysts' expectations and suggesting the traditional driver of growth in the euro zone's second-biggest economy is beginning to see a timid recovery. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

MARKETS

Asian shares slump, dollar gains as Yellen revives rate talk

TOKYO - Asian shares slump, while the dollar firms after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggests the central bank is still on track to raise interest rates later this year. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano, 655 words)

Dollar rallies after Yellen keeps 2015 rate hike door open

LONDON - The dollar rallies across the board after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen leaves the door open to a hike in interest rates later this year, putting the greenback on track for its best week in over two months. (MARKETS-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 400 words)

Bund yields rise after Yellen says Fed on track to hike

LONDON - German Bund yields rise after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen says she expects the U.S. central bank to start raising interest rates later this year as long as inflation remains stable and the economy strong. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Marius Zaharia, 450 words)

ECONOMY

Bank of England keeps eye on buy-to-let mortgages, market liquidity

LONDON - Bank of England policymakers say they are keeping a close eye on buy-to-let mortgages and fragile financial market liquidity, but judged there is no need yet to change regulations. (BRITAIN-BOE/, moved, 460 words)

Euro zone lending inches up in Aug, M3 money supply drops

FRANKFURT - Lending to euro zone households and corporations picked up slightly in August but a broader measure of money circulating in the euro zone dropped, European Central Bank data shows. (EUROZONE-ECB/LENDING, moved, 200 words)

Indonesia c.bank to announce policy package to support rupiah

JAKARTA - Indonesia's central bank will announce new policies aimed at increasing onshore supply of dollars, as part of the second installment of a stimulus package to support the shaky rupiah. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/FOREX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gayatri Suroyo, 400 words)

Nigerian firms in trouble as central bank measures backfire

ABUJA - Nigerian companies making anything from soap to tomato paste could run out of raw materials and be forced to shut down as Africa's top oil producer has effectively banned the import of almost 700 goods to prevent a currency collapse. (NIGERIA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Julia Payne, 895 words)

COMPANIES

Novartis' major heart drug recommended for EU approval

ZURICH - Novartis AG's new heart failure drug, Entresto, has been recommended for approval in Europe by the European Medicines Agency's review body, the company says. (NOVARTIS-DRUG/APPROVAL (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words)

Eni's winning gas streak leaves competition chafing

MILAN - Eni's giant Zohr gas find in Egypt this month, a gamble taken under the noses of competitors, marked the Italian major's rapid rise to preeminence in the hunt for big new fields. (ENI-DISCOVERY/, moved, by Stephen Jewkes, 770 words)

Drax to pull out of UK White Rose CCS project when ends

LONDON - British power producer Drax says it will not invest further in the White Rose carbon capture and storage (CCS) project when it is completed and will then withdraw as a partner in the developer Capture Power Ltd. (BRITAIN-DRAX/CCS (UPDATE 1), moved, 365 words)

UK government sells more Lloyds shares, cuts stake to below 12 pct

LONDON - Britain's government says it has recouped almost three-quarters of the taxpayer cash used in the 20.5 billion pound rescue of Lloyds Banking Group in 2008, after a fresh share sale pushed its stake to below 12 percent. (LLOYDS-STAKE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 185 words)

Oslo court rules in favour of Norway in $1.8 bln pipeline row

OSLO - An Oslo court rules in favour of Norway in a lawsuit involving a group of international investors who argued that Norway's decision to cut gas pipeline tariffs will cost them 15 billion crowns ($1.8 billion) in lost earnings by 2028. (NORWAY-LAWSUIT/GAS (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)

Apple fans brave Sydney rain as new iPhone 6s hit stores

SYDNEY/SAN FRANCISCO - The new iPhone 6s and 6s Plus hit stores, with dozens of people - and a robot - queueing in Sydney to kick off a global sales cycle that will be scrutinized for signs of how much juice Apple Inc's marquee product has left. (APPLE-IPHONE/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Pauline Askin and Julia Love, 535 words)

Nike sprints ahead as China sales defy economic slowdown

BENGALURU/SHANGHAI - Nike Inc's first-quarter profits outpace expectations as surprisingly steep China growth boosts the world's largest sportswear maker, despite fears of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. (NIKE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ramkumar Iyer and Adam Jourdan, 530 words)

Sharp shares hit lowest since 1975 after H1 loss report

TOKYO - Shares in Sharp Corp fall 10 percent to their lowest level since 1975 after a newspaper reports the embattled Japanese electronics maker will extend its operating loss to 30 billion yen ($250 million) for the fiscal first half. (SHARP-STOCKS/, moved, 135 words)

After year of stonewalling, VW stunned US regulators with confession

WASHINGTON/DETROIT - The confession of cheating that's embroiled Volkswagen AG in one of the biggest scandals in auto industry history came on a cool California morning, on the sidelines of an academic conference focused on green transportation. (USA-VOLKSWAGEN/DECEPTION (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Timothy Gardner, Paul Lienert and David Morgan, 1,680 words)

US companies quicker to give board seats to activists

NEW YORK - Early in August, a call came into Sysco Corp from Trian Fund Management LP, warning the food distributor that the activist hedge fund was about to disclose a large stake in the company. (HEDGEFUNDS-ACTIVISTS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Michael Flaherty and Anjali Athavaley, 1,160 words)