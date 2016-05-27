Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479
TOP STORIES
G7 vows growth efforts as Japan's Abe warns of global crisis
ISE-SHIMA, Japan - The Group of Seven industrial powers
pledge to seek strong global growth, while papering over
differences on currencies and stimulus policies and expressing
concern over North Korea, Russia and maritime disputes involving
China. (G7-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto, 660 words)
Japan consumer prices fall for 2nd month, keep pressure on
BOJ
TOKYO - Japan's core consumer prices fell for the second
straight month in April as weak consumption discouraged firms
from raising prices, stoking fears of deflation and keeping
pressure on the central bank to do more to hit its ambitious
inflation target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 4), moved, by Leika
Kihara, 580 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ABE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara and
Takaya Yamaguchi, 620 words
- JAPAN-ECONOMY (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words
Brexit would be serious risk to global economic growth -G7
leaders
ISE-SHIMA, Japan - A British exit from the European Union
will be a serious risk to global economic growth, Group of Seven
leaders say in a summit declaration, as Prime Minister David
Cameron urged voters to "listen to our friends" on the impact of
Brexit. (BRITAIN-EU/G7 (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kylie MacLellan,
520 words)
Google beats Oracle in $9 billion Android trial
SAN FRANCISCO - A U.S. jury handed Google a major victory in
a long-running copyright battle with Oracle Corp over Android
software used to run most of the world's smartphones.
(ORACLE-ALPHABET/VERDICT (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Jim
Christie, 380 words)
MARKETS
Dollar rises as world stock markets hold steady
LONDON - The U.S dollar rise while world stock markets are
steady, as investors brace for the likelihood of a hike in U.S.
interest rates in coming months. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5),
expect by 1330 GMT/09.30 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 310 words)
Oil prices retreat from $50 on oversupply concerns, stronger
dollar
SINGAPORE - Oil futures slip in Asian trade after hitting
resistance at the $50 a barrel mark as investors worried higher
prices could reactivate shuttered crude output, adding to global
oversupply. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, 400 words)
Dollar climbs, traders await Yellen speech for Fed clues
LONDON - The dollar index rise, on track for its strongest
monthly performance since last November amid expectations the
Federal Reserve may raise rates in coming months and investors
awaiting fresh guidance from the head of the U.S. central bank.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anirban Nag, 495 words)
German yields hit 10-day trough as chances of U.S. June hike
diminish
LONDON - German yields fell to a 10-day low, with this
week's weaker-than-expected data and Britain's upcoming EU
referendum seen diminishing the chances of an interest rate rise
in the United States next month. (EUROZONE-BONDS/, moved, by
John Geddie, 390 words)
Sterling eyes third monthly rise in a row as Brexit fears
ebb
LONDON - Sterling steadies, closing off a week of solid
gains built up on the growing belief that Britons will vote to
remain in the European Union at next month's referendum, thereby
avoiding market volatility that would damage the pound.
(BRITAIN-MARKETS/STERLING, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 390 words)
ECONOMY
China April industrial profit growth slows from March
BEIJING - Profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed
in April, in line with other data for the month which suggested
the economy may be losing steam again after picking up earlier
in the year. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL-PROFITS (UPDATE 1),
moved, 415 words)
U.S. panel launches trade secret theft probe into China
steel
WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI - U.S. regulators launch an
investigation into complaints by United States Steel Corp that
Chinese competitors stole its secrets and fixed prices, in the
latest trade spat between the two countries. (USA-CHINA/STEEL
(UPDATE 4), moved, by David Lawder and Ruby Lian, 570 words)
UK consumer confidence edges up but Brexit vote clouds
outlook
LONDON - Morale among British consumers edged up in May but
uncertainty around next month's referendum on European Union
membership continued to cloud the economic outlook, a survey
shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CONSUMERSENTIMENT, moved, 265 words)
Taiwan cuts 2016 GDP outlook again as export slide deepens
TAIPEI - Taiwan cut its 2016 economic growth outlook for the
third time, as weak demand for the island's technology exports
continue to hurt the island's prospects for recovery.
(TAIWAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 360 words)
French consumer confidence surges unexpectedly in May
PARIS - French consumer confidence surged unexpectedly in
May as households' concerns about unemployment dropped to levels
not seen since before the 2008-2009 financial crisis, data from
the official INSEE statistics agency shows.
(FRANCE-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 200 words)
Swedish retail sales unchanged in April from March
STOCKHOLM - Retail sales in Sweden were unchanged in April
from March and were up 1.7 percent from a year earlier, the
statistics office says. (SWEDEN/RETAILSALES, moved, 125 words)
COMPANY
Konecranes-Terex deal to proceed as China's Zoomlion drops
rival bid
HONG KONG/HELSINKI - China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science
and Technology Co Ltd has abandoned its $3.4 billion bid for
U.S. crane maker Terex Corp after failing to agree terms,
clearing the way for a smaller deal between Terex and Finland's
Konecranes. (TEREX-M&A/ZOOMLION (UPDATE 3, PIX), by Anne Marie
Roantree and Tuomas Forsell, 500 words)
Roche boosted by trial success with blood cancer drug
ZURICH - Roche got a big boost when a clinical trial testing
its new blood cancer drug Gazyva proved successful, lifting
prospects for a new medicine that will be pivotal as the Swiss
company fights the threat of biosimilar competition.
(ROCHE-GAZYVA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 295 words)
+ See also:
- ASTRAZENECA-POTASSIUM/, moved, 130 words
- G7-SUMMIT/BRITAIN-ANTIBIOTICS (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV),
moving shortly, by Kylie MacLellan and Ben Hirschler, 430 words
Philips Lighting makes bright start in stock market debut
AMSTERDAM - Shares in Philips Lighting rise 8 percent in
their initial public offering, marking the beginning an
independent company after 120 years in the Philips group.
(PHILIPS-LIGHTING/IPO, moved, 160 words)
Phoenix buys French insurer Axa's UK pensions, protections
business
PARIS - Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of
life assurance funds closed to new customers, says it will buy
French insurer Axa's UK investment and pensions business and its
direct protection business. (AXA-PHOENIX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Geert De Clercq and Esha Vaish, 290 words)
Anglo American appoints Bruce Cleaver CEO of De Beers
Global mining company Anglo American Plc says it appoints
Bruce Cleaver as chief executive of its diamond mining unit De
Beers Group, after previous CEO Philippe Mellier decided to step
down. (DEBEERS-CEO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 235 words)
Saudi Aramco says discovers new fields, to continue energy
investments
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco
discovered new oil and gas fields last year and the kingdom is
committed to continue investing in its energy sector to meet
future demand, its new energy minister says.
(SAUDI-ARAMCO/REPORT, moved, 490 words)
+ See also:
- SAUDI-OIL/ARAMCO (INTERVIEW, PICTURE), moved, by Reem
Shamseddine, 870 words
Apple explores charging stations for electric vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc is investigating how to charge
electric cars, talking to charging station companies and hiring
engineers with expertise in the area, according to people
familiar with the matter and a review of LinkedIn profiles.
(APPLE-CHARGING/ (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Julia Love and Alexandria Sage, 730 words)