Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Shares, dollar struggle on Ukraine anxiety
LONDON - Heightened tension in Ukraine pushes world shares
lower and lifts safe-haven European bonds, taking the shine off
what looks set to be an earnings and M&A-driven week of gains
for European and U.S. stocks. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6),
expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 600 words)
S&P cuts Russia's ratings, warns of possible further cut
MOSCOW - Credit agency Standard & Poor's cut Russia's
foreign currency sovereign ratings in a move that underscores
risks from President Vladimir Putin's policy of intervention in
Ukraine. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/RATINGS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lidia
Kelly and Oksana Kobzeva, 430 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-SANCTIONS (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved,
by Arshad Mohammed, 710 words
French govt plans to meet GE on Alstom future
PARIS - France's government weighs into the furore over the
future of the country's struggling engineering group Alstom and
the stock market regulator forces a suspension of trading in its
shares pending a company statement. (ALSTOM OFFER/BOARD (UPDATE
1), moved, 300 words)
RBS says government body to reject any 2:1 bonus proposal
LONDON - The body reponsible for managing Britain's stake in
the Royal Bank of Scotland will block any resolution proposing
the lender pays out bonuses of up to 200 percent of fixed pay,
the bank says. (ROYAL BANK SCOT/BONUSES (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, by Matt Scuffham and Clare Hutchison, 360 words)
+ See also:
- ASTRAZENECA-PAY/, moved, 245 words
INSIGHT
Push for tax-avoidance curbs threatens Publicis-Omnicom deal
LONDON - International pressure to curb corporate tax
avoidance is behind delays to a $35 billion merger of French
advertising group Publicis and U.S. rival Omnicom, and could
even scupper the deal, tax advisers and sources close to the
deal says. (OMNICOM GROUP-PUBLICIS GROUPE/TAX (INSIGHT), moved,
by Tom Bergin and Pamela Barbaglia, 1,050 words)
INVESTMENT
Crossing back to emerging market debt from high yield
LONDON - After flirting with high-yield debt in recent
months, investors without great loyalties to any sector are
returning to increasingly attractive emerging market debt.
(INVESTMENT-FOCUS/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn,
750 words)
ECONOMY
UK retail sales stronger than expected in March
LONDON - British retail sales edge up unexpectedly in March,
official data shows, suggesting consumers are still at the
forefront of Britain's strong economic recovery. (BRITAIN
RETAIL/, moved, 300 words)
Obama wraps up Japan visit but no trade deal
TOKYO - U.S. President Barack Obama wraps up a state visit
to Japan during which he assured America's ally that Washington
will come to its defence, but fails to clinch a trade deal key
to both his "pivot" to Asia and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
economic reforms. (JAPAN-USA/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by
Linda Sieg and Matt Spetalnick, 910 words)
Tokyo inflation hits 22-year high, inching toward BOJ goal
TOKYO - Tokyo's inflation jumps to a 22-year high in April
by a key measure, an early sign that companies are making
progress in passing on a new tax increase to customers as policy
makers seek to pull Japan out of years of deflation.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and
Leika Kihara, 775 words)
Asian economic growth to languish this year, China the worry
BANGALORE - Growth in emerging Asian countries will be
lacklustre this year and contribute less to the global economy,
despite signs of recovery in the region's major trading partners
in the West, Reuters polls shows. (ECONOMY-ASIA/POLL (WRAPUP),
moved, by Sumanta Dey and Rahul Karunakar, 585 words)
SNB says Swiss franc cap remains key policy tool
ZURICH - The Swiss National Bank's cap on the franc remains
its chief monetary policy tool in light of the currency's
ongoing strength, the bank's chairman says. (SNB/, moved, 360
words)
COMPANIES
Allergan approached Shire about bid but rebuffed - sources
NEW YORK - Allergan Inc approached Shire Plc in recent
months about a possible takeover but was rebuffed, according to
people familiar with the matter, in the latest example of a U.S.
drugmaker seeking to buy an overseas rival to lower its tax
rate. (SHIRE ALLERGAN/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Olivia Oran,
Soyoung Kim and Nadia Damouni, 600 words)
In platinum war, capital has labour over a barrel
JOHANNESBURG - Labour brought a machete to a gun fight with
capital on South Africa's platinum belt. Small wonder it looks
set to lose, as the companies' financial situation is one of
many advantages they have over workers in a one-sided contest.
(AFRICA-INVESTMENT/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Ed Stoddard,
850 words)
+ See also:
- SAFRICA-STRIKES/AMCU, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 500
words
Oil firms sweat ageing N. Sea assets to stave off shutdowns
LONDON - Smaller oil producers are teaming up with
engineering and oil services companies in the UK's North Sea to
squeeze extra drops from ageing facilities before rising costs
force platforms to shut down (NSEA/PRODUCTIVITY, expect by 1200
GMT/8 AM ET, by Claire Milhench, 850 words)
+ See also:
- NESTEOIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words
WPP thumps forecasts with strong Q1 organic growth
LONDON - WPP, the world's largest advertising group,
reported a much better than expected 7 percent rise in first
quarter like-for-like revenue growth and said it had seen a
surge in new client wins due to changes in the industry.
(WPP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 385 words)
SEB Q1 profits beat forecast, but warns on Ukraine
STOCKHOLM - Swedish banking group SEB reports a
bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter operating profit on
the back of strong commission income but sounded a warning over
a potential spillover of problems in Ukraine. (SEB/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 310 words)
Volvo raises North America outlook after Q1 profit rise
STOCKHOLM - World number two truck maker Volvo raises its
outlook for the North American market after posting an expected
rise in quarterly earnings as firmer demand in its main markets
offset lingering costs for a vast renewal of its model range.
(VOLVO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Niklas Pollard and Johannes
Hellstrom, 440 words)
China's big pork IPO brought low by blunders and bad luck
HONG KONG - On the face of it, an IPO for WH Group, the
world's biggest pork company, should have been an easy sell.
China has huge and growing demand for pork and WH Group, a
company created when China's largest meat processing firm
acquired the world's biggest hog producer Smithfield Foods Inc,
is well placed to deliver growth in what is still a highly
fragmented market. (WH GROUP-IPO/ (DEALTALK, PICTURE), moved, by
Elzio Barreto, 1,100 words)