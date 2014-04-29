Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
UK grows slightly more slowly than expected in 1st quarter
LONDON - Britain's economy grows slightly more slowly than
expected in the first three months of 2014, but the year-on-year
rate was its fastest in more than six years, official data
shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 615 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words
EU imposes sanctions on 15 Russians and Ukrainians
BRUSSELS - The European Union imposes asset freezes and
travel bans on 15 Russians and Ukrainians, including Russian
deputy prime minister, Dmitry Nikolayevich Kozak, over Moscow's
action in Ukraine, but it steers clear of any sanctions on
business leaders. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/NAMES (UPDATE 1), moved, by
John O'Donnell, 275 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 355 words
Deutsche Bank opens door to equity capital hike
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank opens the door to a new rights
issue, saying all options are on the table to strengthen its
capital base in a year when earnings are falling and unknown
costs for fines and new regulations weigh.
(DEUTSCHEBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET,
by Thomas Atkins, 600 words)
+ See also:
- NORDEA/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Mia Shanley, 600
words
BP ups dividend as profit beats in spite of Russia concerns
LONDON - British oil firm BP raises its quarterly dividend
and says further share buy-backs are on the cards as it posts
quarterly profit slightly above forecasts despite difficulties
in Russia. (BP/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM
ET, by Sarah Young and Karolin Schaps, 600 words)
+ See also:
- STATOIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 260 words
- ENI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Corporate news lifts stocks, tight money markets buoy euro
LONDON - European stocks rise, as optimism surrounding
corporate earnings and merger moves eclipse the crisis in
Ukraine, while rising euro zone money market rates and strong
German consumer confidence supports the euro.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by
Jamie McGeever, 720 words)
Industry stocks cushion platinum price as strike grinds on
LONDON - Platinum's sluggish performance in the teeth of a
three-month-long mine strike in South Africa suggests that ample
stocks of the metal lie in the hands of both suppliers and
consumers, leaving investors betting on a supply-driven boost
high and dry. (PLATINUM/STOCKS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Jan Harvey, 800 words
SPECIAL REPORT & INSIGHT
How an alleged Turkish crime ring helped Iran
ISTANBUL - Police allege an audacious, multi-billion-dollar
scheme, involving bribery and suspect food shipments, helped
Iran. (IRAN-TURKEY (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Humeyra Pamuk, Steve Stecklow, Babak Dehghanpisheh and Can
Sezer, 2,000 words)
Haircuts and beef bowls helping BOJ's Kuroda win converts
TOKYO - Rising prices for budget haircuts and bowls of beef
and rice are helping Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda win
over doubters in his own ranks of his ambitious drive to cast
off deflation. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS),
moved, by Leika Kihara, 1,200 words)
ECONOMY
EU watchdog to publish details of test for bloc's top banks
LONDON - The European Union's banking watchdog will release
what is expected to be its toughest test yet for the bloc's top
lenders in another attempt to draw a line under the financial
crisis. (EU-BANKING/STRESSTEST, expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET,
by Huw Jones, 830 words)
German consumer morale at high level but Ukraine weighs
BERLIN - German consumer morale remains at its highest level
in more than seven years heading into May but shoppers are more
pessimistic about the prospects for Europe's largest economy due
to the crisis in Ukraine, a survey shows. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/GFK,
moved, 400 words)
London commuters battle Tube strike as firms lament losses
LONDON - Millions of London commuters struggle into work as
Underground train workers stage their second 48-hour strike this
year to protest at job cuts and office closures in a dispute
that is expected to cost businesses millions of pounds.
(BRITAIN-STRIKE, (UPDATE 1, PIX), expect to 1000 GMT/6 AM ET,
650 words, by Belinda Goldsmith)
Spanish unemployment rate inches up to 25.9 percent
MADRID - Spain's unemployment rate edges higher in the first
quarter, official data shows, as a slow economic recovery fails
to offset a traditionally bad period for job creation in the
tourism-dependent economy. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE
1), moving shortly, 415 words)
Euro zone private sector loans contract further - ECB
FRANKFURT - Lending to households and firms in the euro zone
declined further in March and money supply growth slowed despite
the European Central Bank's ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
(EUROZONE/M3, moved, 150 words)
COMPANIES
More cash, less stock seen key to winning AstraZeneca
LONDON - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer will need to raise its bid
above $100 billion and increase the proportion of cash in the
offer to win AstraZeneca, investors believe
(ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/, expect by 1230 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Ben
Hirschler, 700 words)
+ See also:
- USA-TAX/PFIZER (ANALYSIS), moved, by Kevin Drawbaugh,
1,200 words
Shire shares jump as sources say Allergan eyes new bid
LONDON - Shares in British drugmaker Shire Plc jump 4
percent after Reuters reports that Botox-maker Allergan Inc is
preparing a new takeover approach. (SHIRE-ALLERGAN/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 360 words)
+ See also:
- SANOFI-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Natalie Huet, 660
words
Spain's Santander launches buyout offer for Brazil unit
MADRID - The euro zone's biggest bank Santander launches a
buyout offer for the remaining 25 percent of its Brazilian unit,
cementing its grip on a key profit driver in a deal that could
be worth up to 4.7 billion euros ($6.51 billion). (SANTANDER/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Sarah White, 450
words)
Nokia returns $3.1 billion to shareholders, Suri becomes CEO
HELSINKI - Finnish telecommunication gear maker Nokia
reports higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and promotes
Rajeev Suri, the head of its biggest division, to lead the
company, news that boost its shares. (NOKIA/RESULTS (UPDATE4),
expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Sakari Suoninen and Jussi
Rosendahl, 800 words)
Samsung tips Q2 pickup, smartphone challenge looms
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd says it expects stronger
earnings in the second quarter as a pickup in sales of high-end
televisions and smartphones spurs growth, after it posts its
second straight fall in quarterly profit. (SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3, PICTURE, GRAPHIC, TV), moved, by Se Young Lee, 690
words)
ABB deepens power systems overhaul as profit falls
ZURICH - Swiss engineering group ABB says it will again
overhaul its struggling power systems unit after posting an
unexpected fall in first-quarter profit because of its weak
orders and charges related to wind and solar power projects.
(ABB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Caroline
Copley, 700 words)
Infineon sees revenue at top end of forecast range
FRANKFURT - German chipmaker Infineon tones up its outlook
for the year as it publishes consensus-busting quarterly
financial results, buoyed by robust demand from automotive and
industrial customers and sending its shares higher. (INFINEON
TECHNOL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maria Sheahan, 500 words)
Peugeot launches second stage of 3 bln euro capital hike
PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen launches the second stage of its
3 billion euro ($4.2 billion) capital increase to implement a
tie-up with China's Dongfeng Motor and fund its recovery plan.
(PEUGEOT-RIGHTSISSUE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 175 words)