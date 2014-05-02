Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Pfizer engages AstraZeneca with raised $106 bln offer
LONDON - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc has raised its offer for
AstraZeneca Plc to 63 billion pounds ($106 billion), it says,
adding that the British drugmaker was reviewing the proposal.
(ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 730
words)
Euro zone factory recovery widens but France struggling
LONDON - The recovery in euro zone manufacturing accelerates
at the start of the second quarter with solid growth across most
of the bloc, although French factories is struggling, a business
survey shows. (PMI-MANUFACTURING/EUROZONE (UPDATE 1), expect by
1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)
+ See also:
- PMI-MANUFACTURING/GERMANY, moved, 400 words
- PMI/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words
Shares in Britain's RBS jump 10 pct after profit trebles
LONDON - Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland trebles
its profit in the first quarter, beating analysts' expectations
as it benefits from improved cost controls and a reduction in
losses from bad loans. (RBS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 0930
GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 900 words)
Global markets wary on concern about Ukraine, U.S. payrolls
LONDON - A cautious mood descends on global markets as
uncertainty ahead of U.S. employment figures and concern over
the crisis in Ukraine push the yield on 10-year German Bunds to
their lowest level in a year. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/, moved, by Jamie
McGeever, 800 words)
REUTERS SUMMIT & INVESTMENT
Mobile boom heralds "historic moment" for banking
LONDON - A boom in mobile banking in Europe is adding to the
raft of major regulatory changes to herald an "historic moment"
for banks that are forcing bosses to rip up their old business
models, top bankers tell a Reuters Summit this week.
(REGULATIONS-SUMMIT/MOBILEPHONES, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET,
by Steve Slater, 700 words)
Financial regulators fly blind into murky shadow banking
LONDON - Shining a light on the murky $70 trillion world of
"shadow banking" is proving a tough call for regulators
handicapped by the lack of basic data, leaving potential risks
at large. (REGULATIONS-SHADOWBANKS/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM
ET, by Huw Jones, 800 words)
Investors pick dollar debt to get back into emerging markets
LONDON - Investors dipping their toes back into emerging
markets are choosing hard currency debt as expectations for a
stronger dollar and rich yields make the asset class best
performer in the developing world this year. (EMERGING-BONDS/
(ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800
words)
ECONOMY
U.S. jobs report to signal stronger economic growth momentum
WASHINGTON - U.S. hiring likely increased at its quickest
pace in five months in April, which will bolster hopes of a
strong rebound in economic activity in the second quarter.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 700 words)
Russia-Austria gas deal undermines EU energy policy
LONDON - Russia and Austria's deal to build the disputed
South Stream gas pipeline to Austria instead of Italy is a blow
to the European Commission as more and more EU member states
side with Moscow and against Brussels in securing their energy
supplies. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS-GAZPROM (ANALYSIS), expect by
expect 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Henning Gloystein, 1,000 words)
Reuters European Central Bank monetary policy poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed around 60 economists for
their views on the outlook for euro zone monetary policy ahead
of the European Central Bank's Governing Council meeting on May
8. (ECB-RATES/POLL, expect at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Sumanta
Dey, 600 words)
Japan's household spending hits 4-decade high, wages key
TOKYO - Japanese household spending soared at the fastest
annual pace in four decades in March as consumers rushed to beat
a sales tax hike, with early signs backing the central bank's
conviction the economy will weather an expected fall in
consumption over coming months. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/SPENDING (UPDATE
2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 800 words)
China to deal calmly with money market volatility - premier
BEIJING - China will not relent by loosening policy to shore
up its economy or calm a volatile money market, even though it
enters a "painful" phase of restructuring, Premier Li Keqiang
writes in remarks. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Koh
Guiqing, Li Hui and Ben Blanchard, 300 words)
+ See also:
- KOREA-ECONOMY/CENTRALBANK, moved, by Choonsik Yoo, 250
words
COMPANIES
BASF eyes bumper U.S. investment as profit edges lower
MANNHEIM - BASF, the world's No.1 chemicals company by
sales, says it could spend more than 1 billion euros ($1.4
billion) on a U.S. petrochemical plant, joining global peers
attracted by cheap shale gas. (BASF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect
by 0930 GMT /5.30 AM ET, by Ludwig Burger, 350 words)
IHG to return $750 mln to shareholders, may sell more hotels
LONDON - InterContinental Hotels Group says it will return
$750 million to shareholders and is considering selling off more
hotels as it posts its strongest room revenue performance in
seven quarters. (IHG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)
Broker Boursorama to exit Britain, hitting 2014 net income
PARIS - Boursorama, the online broker controlled by French
bank Societe Generale, announces that it is to close its British
business and that 2014 group net income would be near zero as a
result. (BOURSORAMA-FORECAST/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)
Software AG Q1 operating profit drops on investments
LONDON - German business software maker Software AG reports
a 27 percent fall in its first-quarter operating profit as
investments weigh on its results. (SOFTWARE-RESULTS/ , moved,
100 words)
Twitter stock slumps as Goldman, Deutsche still say `buy'
Twitter Inc investors who heeded the advice of high-profile
banks such as Goldman Sachs Group and Deutsche Bank to buy the
social media company's shares might be kicking themselves.
(TWITTER-STOCKS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Supantha Mukherjee and
Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, 1,040 words)