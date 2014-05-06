Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Euro zone businesses enjoy good start to second quarter
LONDON - Euro zone businesses make a solid start to the
second quarter of the year with activity picking up at its
fastest pace in almost three years, surveys show, suggesting a
broad-based recovery is taking hold in the bloc.
(EUROPE-ECONOMY/, expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey
and Jonathan Cable, 700 words)
+ See also:
- PMI/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words
Barclays profits fall after fixed income revenues crash
LONDON - Barclays says a crash in fixed income revenues that
dragged down its first quarter profits from a year ago has
continued into April, partly because the British bank has
started to shrink and reshape its investment bank.
(BARCLAYS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 585 words)
UBS overhauls structure, offers investors extra cash
ZURICH - UBS will revamp its corporate structure to ensure
it can be broken up more easily in a crisis, cutting the amount
of money it must set aside for potential losses and allowing it
to pay shareholders a special dividend. (UBS RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Katharina Bart, 770 words)
+ See also:
- CREDITSUISSE INVESTIGATION/, moved, by Mark Hosenball and
Aruna Viswanatha, 640 words
Dollar wilts to 6-1/2 month low, shares ride gains
LONDON - The dollar falls to a 6-1/2 month low as U.S. bond
yields struggle to pull away from their recent troughs, despite
signs the U.S. economy is emerging from a particularly harsh
winter-induced slowdown. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by
1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-ASIA/STOCKS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Vidya
Ranganathan, 900 words
ECONOMY
ECB seen on hold as inflation picks up, QE a way off
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank will likely hold off
policy action when it meets on Thursday, waiting for new
forecasts from its staff in June before deciding whether to act
to counter low inflation that has begun perking up. (ECB/RATES
(PREVIEW), moved, by Paul Carrel, 800 words)
+ See also:
- ECB/POLICY (FACTBOX), moving shortly, 400 words
Spain gets jobs boost from recovery, Easter break
MADRID - The number of people registered as jobless in Spain
falls sharply, data shows, as the service sector takes on tens
of thousands of people to staff restaurants and hotels over the
Easter break. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/JOBLESS (UPDATE 1), moved, 290
words)
More Chinese cities ease grip on housing as economy stutters
BEIJING - More Chinese cities are rolling out measures to
encourage home purchases, in a sign that local governments are
increasing efforts to safeguard an important driver of growth in
China's faltering economy. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing, 700 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-PROPERTY/FACTBOX (FACTBOX), moved, 540 words
COMPANIES
France's Hollande says GE must improve Alstom bid
PARIS - French President Francois Hollande says General
Electric's bid for Alstom's energy business is not acceptable as
it stands and that the government's aim is to get better offers.
(FRANCE-ALSTOM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mark John and Ingrid
Melander, 400 words)
BMW says on track for record sales, pre-tax profit
FRANKFURT - German luxury car maker BMW AG says it is on
track to hit record vehicle sales and pre-tax profit in 2014
after strong sales in China help it to post a 2.6 percent rise
in first quarter operating profit as forecast. (BMW-RESULTS/Q1
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Edward Taylor, 480 words)
Fiat Chrysler bets on Jeep, Alfa revamp to go global
DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler will build Jeeps in China and Brazil
and is likely to invest billions of euros to revamp its battered
Alfa Romeo sports-car brand in a bid to convince investors it
can turn the newly merged automaker into a thriving global
business. (FIATCHRYSLER/, moved, by Agnieszka Flak and Bernie
Woodall, 700 words)
Adidas hit by sales drop at golf business
BERLIN - German sportswear company Adidas reports
disappointing first-quarter results due to a big drop in sales
at its TaylorMade golf business, but says a stronger second
quarter is signalling a return to growth. (ADIDAS-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)
Aberdeen Asset Management profit hit by EM outflows
LONDON - British investment firm Aberdeen Asset Management
posts a forecast-lagging three percent fall in interim pre-tax
profit, sending shares tumbling, after clients pull money out of
its core emerging market funds. (ABERDEEN ASSET/RESULTS (UPDATE
2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Jemima Kelly, 500 words)
Africa output growth boost Glencore copper output
LONDON - Miner Glencore Xstrata meets market forecasts with
a 24 percent increase in copper production in the first quarter
of 2014, mainly due to output expansion at its African
operations and to higher grades at its South American mines.
(GLENCORE XSTRATA/PRODUCTION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Silvia
Antonioli, 450 words)
Britain's Balfour Beatty CEO steps down after profit warning
LONDON - British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty warns
its 2014 profits will be significantly lower than expected,
prompting the immediate departure of its chief executive and a
review of assets. (BALFOURBEATTY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
Lafarge confirms 2014 goals despite Q1 forex hit
PARIS - France's Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker,
posts a drop in quarterly revenue after foreign exchange
headwinds offset a rise in cement volumes and prices.
(LAFARGE-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Natalie Huet and Gilles
Guillaume, 470 words)
Astra gets lift in Pfizer fight as U.S. okays heart pill
LONDON - AstraZeneca Plc has won U.S. approval for Epanova,
a new pill for heart disease, providing a welcome - but
relatively minor - piece of good news as it fights a $106
billion takeover approach from Pfizer Inc.
(ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/EPANOVA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler,
300 words)
Lufthansa battles to make up strikes shortfall
FRANKFURT - Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline, is working
hard in a weak market to recoup earnings lost through a series
of strikes, it says. (LUFTHANSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by
1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Victoria Bryan, 500 words)
Solvay report surprise profit rise as margins widen
BRUSSELS - Belgian chemical company Solvay earns a surprise
increase in profit in the first quarter as demand improves in
Europe and Asia and savings measures drive margins sharply
higher. (SOLVAY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET,
by Philip Blenkinsop, 450 words)