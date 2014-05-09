Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Omnicom, Publicis call off proposed $35 billion merger
LONDON/NEW YORK - The proposed $35 billion merger between
U.S.-based Omnicom Group and French rival Publicis Groupe has
been called off as the challenges of forming the world's largest
advertising agency prove too immense for the partners. (OMNICOM
GROUP-PUBLICIS GROUPE/ (UPDATE 4), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM
ET, by Anjuli Davies, Soyoung Kim and Leila Abboud, 700 words)
UK factory output growth enjoys best quarter since 1999
LONDON - British factory output grows at its fastest pace
for a calendar quarter in nearly 15 years during the first three
months of 2014, official data shows, in news likely to support
hopes that the economy is rebalancing. (BRITAIN ECONOMY/, moved,
300 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/GROWTH, moved, 370 words
ECB stimulus talk knocks euro, peripheral yields
LONDON - Lower-rated euro zone bond yields fall to fresh
record lows and the common currency slides further as investors
position from more monetary stimulus from the European Central
Bank. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET,
by Francesco Canepa, 830 words)
Cameron's EU strategy "wishful thinking" - Deputy PM Clegg
LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron's plans to renegotiate
Britain's ties with the European Union are wishful thinking and
likely to yield only minor concessions that will not unite his
governing Conservative party, his coalition partner will warn.
(BRITAIN POLITICS/CLEGG (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET,
by Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Osborn, 600 words)
INVESTMENT & MARKETS
Air getting thin for race to grab yield
LONDON - Investors may be stretching too far for higher
return and ignoring risks as a great "Yield Grab-athon" lures
many asset managers into potentially severe losses when interest
rates eventually drift higher. (INVESTMENT-YIELD/ (ANALYSIS),
expect 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)
Lower-rated euro zone debt yields at new lows on ECB outlook
LONDON - Lower-rated euro zone bond yields fall to new lows
after the European Central Bank bolsters expectations it is
poised to deliver fresh monetary stimulus next month.
(MARKETS-BONDS-EURO/, moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 550
words)
China tech boom triggers gold rush for private bankers
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO is set
to create a long list of multi-millionaires just from its
partners in the company - music to the ears of private bankers
seeking to cash in on the wealth created by China's tech sector
boom. (CHINA-TECH/WEALTH, moved, by Saeed Azhar and Nishant
Kumar, 950 words)
ECONOMY
Juncker says France shouldn't blame its woes on euro
BERLIN - France's economic woes are the result of poor
policy choices at home and Paris should stop blaming its
problems on the strength of the euro, Jean-Claude Juncker, the
centre-right candidate for European Commission president, tells
Reuters. (FRANCE/EURO-JUNCKER (INTERVIEW), moved, by Noah
Barkin, 540 words)
Chinese developers pull back as downturn hits economy
SHANGHAI - China's efforts to cool its property sector look
to have been more effective than intended, as a sharp drop in
construction activity and falling prices threaten what has been
one of few firing engines of the world's second-largest economy.
(CHINA-PROPERTY/ (PICTURE), moved, by Clare Jim, 900 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, 450 words
German exports post big fall in March, trade drags on Q1
BERLIN - German exports post their biggest fall in nearly a
year in March and imports also dip as the crisis in Ukraine and
a slowdown in China weighs, narrowing the trade surplus and
confirming trade is a drag on growth at the start of 2014.
(GERMANY-TRADE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words)
Lithuania gains ECB scrutiny of top lenders as euro nears
LONDON - Lithuania's top lenders have effectively been
admitted to the euro zone's landmark banking tests as the
country prepares to join the currency union next year. (EURO
ZONE/BANK-TESTS, moved, by Laura Noonan, 525 words)
S&P upgrades Portugal outlook to stable, warns of risks
LISBON - Standard & Poor's upgrades its outlook on Portugal
to stable from negative, citing a stronger-than expected
economic and fiscal progress, but keeps its credit rating at BB,
two notches into the junk territory, for the debt-ridden
country. (PORTUGAL-RATINGS/S&P (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 500
words)
Italy's industrial output posts surprise drop for 2nd month
ROME - Italian industrial output was much weaker than
expected in March, falling 0.5 percent after a 0.4 percent drop
the month before, casting doubt over the strength of the
country's recovery prospects, data shows. (ITALY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT,
moved, 300 words)
Australia seeks to fireproof budget against a China downturn
SYDNEY - Australia, having ridden a boom in Chinese demand
for raw materials, is seeking to fireproof itself from any
shocks from its top trading partner, promising a tough federal
budget with aim to rein in rising debt and deficits.
(AUSTRALIA-BUDGET/CHINA, moved, by Lincoln Feast, 900 words)
Iran's bad debt push reveals problem, and silver lining
DUBAI - A move by Iran to recover bad debts on behalf of
banks has shed light on possible corrupt lending under the
previous president and also suggests a fresh spirit of
cooperation among its various centres of power.
(IRAN-ECONOMY/DEBTS, moved, by Michelle Moghtader, 1,160 words)
Thai auto sector slams on brakes as crisis rumbles on
BANGKOK - The lay-offs in Thailand's auto sector are the
latest sign that the auto industry, accounting for about 11
percent of Thai economic output, is being hit hard by the
prolonged power-struggle between the Bangkok-based royalist
establishment and the mainly rural supporters of ousted former
Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. (THAILAND-AUTOS/, moved, by
Khettiya Jittapong and Pisit Changplayngam, 800 words)
COMPANIES
Credit Suisse says doing everything to settle U.S. tax probe
ZURICH - Credit Suisse is doing everything in its power to
reach a settlement with U.S. authorities who are probing whether
and how its private bankers helped wealthy Americans dodge their
taxes, executives will tell the bank's shareholders. (CREDIT
SUISSE-INVESTIGATION/, moved, 200 words)
ArcelorMittal lowers forecast for global steel demand
BRUSSELS - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker,
trims its forecast for global steel use due to a more pronounced
slowdown in China and a decline in Russia, though it retains
optimism about its core European and U.S. markets.
(ARCELORMITTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET,
by Philip Blenkinsop, 600 words)
Spain's Telefonica profit hit by currencies, asset sales
MADRID - Spain's Telefonica says its first-quarter net
profit falls 23.2 percent to 692 million euros ($959 million) as
it is hit by weaker currencies in Latin America and the sale of
its Czech business last year. (TELEFONICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 240 words)
Alcatel-Lucent cuts Q1 loss, pursues turnaround
PARIS - Telecoms network equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent
reduces its first-quarter net loss to 73 million euros ($101
million) from 353 million euros a year ago, the company reports,
as it cuts costs and trims unprofitable contracts.
(ALCATEL-LUCENT/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leila Abboud and
Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, 440 words)
IAG confident on targets as Iberia recovers
LONDON - British Airways-owner International Airlines Group
says it is confident of meeting its 2015 profit target, buoyed
by a turnaround at its Iberia unit which helps its seasonal
first-quarter loss narrow. (IAG/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by
0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Sarah Young, 400 words)
Co-op Group's grip on UK bank loosens in latest fundraising
LONDON - Britain's Co-operative Group cedes more control of
the Co-op Bank following the bank's latest fundraising, with its
stake expected to fall to 20 percent, two sources familiar with
the matter tell Reuters. (COOP-BANKING/FUNDRAISING (UPDATE 2),
expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)
Tullett shares slide as four-month revenue falls 12 pct
LONDON - Shares in British interdealer broker Tullett Prebon
are among the biggest fallers on the FTSE 250 after the company
says it will cut costs and trim headcount following a 12 percent
drop in revenue in the first four months of the year amid
"challenging" market conditions. (TULLETT PRBN/RESULTS (UPDATE
2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Clare Hutchison, 600
words)
+ See also:
- MAN GROUP/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Simon Jessop, 295
words