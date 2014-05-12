Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Pfizer presses AstraZeneca case as CEO faces UK grilling
LONDON - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer presses the scientific case
for its controversial plan to acquire AstraZeneca as its chief
executive prepares for a grilling from British lawmakers.
(ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 700
words)
+ See also:
- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/GLOBAL, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 840
words
BSkyB confirms talks with Fox over assets in Germany, Italy
FRANKFURT/LONDON - British Sky Broadcasting says it is in
early talks with Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox over the
possible acquisition of its pay-TV assets in Germany and Italy,
Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia. (BSKYB-DEUTSCHLAND/TALKS (UPDATE
1), moved, 480 words)
EU moves cautiously to raise pressure on Russia over Ukraine
BRUSSELS - European Union ministers are set to step up
pressure on Russia by taking a first cautious step towards
extending sanctions to companies, as well as people, linked to
Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU (UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURE), expect by 1000 GMT/6
AM ET, by Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak, 600 words)
Shares cautious on Ukraine anxiety; China, India lead gains
LONDON - Shares advanced cautiously as investors brace for a
possible escalation in Ukraine's civil conflict after anti-Kiev
rebels declare victory in a referendum on self-rule.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by
Marc Jones, 700 words)
INSIGHT
Once Europe's preacher of prudence, Finland loses glow
HELSINKI - Vesa Vihavainen is worried. Merivaara, his
Finnish-based hospital bed-making business, is struggling - just
like the economy that Finns once held up to debt-laden Greeks as
a model of what national thrift can achieve. (FINLAND-ECONOMY/
(INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Sakari Suoninen and Jussi
Rosendahl, 1,065 words)
How Japan's Marubeni stumbled in China after rapid expansion
TOKYO/BEIJING - A year after spending $3.6 billion to buy
grain trader Gavilon to expand in China, Japan's Marubeni Corp
has been shaken by defaults on soybean sales and faces an
investigation into alleged tax evasion in the world's top food
consumer. (MARUBENI-CHINA/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by James
Topham and Niu Shuping, 1,200 words)
ECONOMY
Ukraine casts shadow as investors take pulse of economy
BRUSSELS - U.S. and euro zone data will help investors take
the pulse of the global economy this week, but the crisis in
Ukraine threatens to spoil any improvement.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by John O'Donnell, 695 words)
Weak Japanese exports could shake Bank of Japan into action
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan is increasingly confident that the
economy is weathering a recent tax increase and is on its way
out of deflation, but another threat to that optimistic scenario
is lurking - weak exports. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (ANALYSIS), moved,
by Leika Kihara, 1,065 words)
Tough bank rules could spur shadow banking - Nowotny
VIENNA - Stepped-up supervision of the banking sector could
drive some risky activity into the shadow banking sector,
European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny says.
(EUROPE-ECB/REGULATIONS, moved, 130 words)
UK lobby sees brighter outlook, boosted by investment
LONDON - Britain's top business lobby upgrades its economic
growth forecasts for this year and next and says it expects to
see marked improvements in British business investment and
productivity. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CBI, moved, 300 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 360 words
Franco-German show of unity masks policy divide
BERLIN - When leaders need to go out of their way to show
the world they are united, it is usually a sign that all is not
well. Ruegen, a windswept island off the Pomeranian coast of
Germany where Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande met for a boat
tour and stroll on a pier late last week, is about as out of the
way as it gets. (GERMANY-FRANCE/ (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by
Noah Barkin, 1,000 words)
Boom times for bank trading have gone, may never come back
LONDON - The boom years of financial market trading, when
banks made unprecedented profits from bonds, currencies and
commodities, may be over for good as financial firms realise
there will be no cyclical upswing on their dealing desks.
(BANKS-TRADING/, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 985 words)
COMPANIES
As big ad deal falls apart, firms start thinking small
NEW YORK/LONDON - The collapse of the $35 billion merger of
New York-based Omnicom with France's Publicis is likely to lead
the world's biggest ad agencies to think small as they try to
counter the challenge from internet giants like Google. (OMNICOM
GROUP-PUBLICIS GROUPE/NEXT (ANALYSIS), moved, by Jennifer Saba,
Kate Holton and Pamela Barbaglia, 1080 words)
Workers killed at Lonmin mine in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers
says two of its members are killed as they report for work at
Lonmin's strike-hit platinum mine, threatening the firm's plans
to end the industrial action this week. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE
2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Ed Stoddard and Olivia
Kumwenda-Mtambo, 500 words)
+ See also:
- LONMIN/STRIKE (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Silvia
Antonioli, 475 words
Nissan forecasts profit growth but margins remain weak
YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co expects profit to grow at
a slower rate than analysts forecast this year and an operating
margin that will be the lowest of its compatriots, weighed down
by the costs of aggressive expansion. (NISSAN MOTOR-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 540 words)
Georgia's TBC Bank set for London share listing
LONDON - Georgian lender TBC Bank plans to list on the
London Stock Exchange by the end of June, it says. The bank says
the flotation will comprise an offering of both existing and new
shares in the form of global depository receipts (GDRs), and
that it aims to raise around $100 million for the company. (TBC
BANK/IPO (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
UniCredit's Polish arm Pekao Q1 net profit below forecast
WARSAW - Bank Pekao, the Polish arm of Italy's UniCredit,
reports a 5 percent fall in net profit in the first quarter as
an economic upturn fails to fully offset the negative impact of
record-low interest rates. (POLAND-PEKAO/RESULTS, moved, 100
words)
Ageing warehouses lure global investors in e-commerce race
HONG KONG - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's plans for a giant
initial public offering in New York highlight vast potential for
e-commerce in China - and the weak link the logistics industry
must fix if explosive growth projections are to be reached.
(CHINA-WAREHOUSE/ (PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Stephen Aldred
and Clare Jim, 1200 words)