TOP STORIES
Credit Suisse nears $2.5 bln deal to end US probe - sources
Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to plead guilty and pay
more than $2.5 billion to U.S. authorities to resolve charges
that the Swiss bank helped Americans evade U.S. taxes, people
familiar with the discussions say. (CREDITSUISSE-INVESTIGATION/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words)
Orange studying Bouygues Telecom tie-up - minister
PARIS/LONDON - French telecoms market leader Orange is in
talks about a tie-up with smaller Bouygues Telecom, France's
economy minister confirms, after two sources say the discussions
could lead to Orange acquiring the business. (ORANGE-BOUYGUES/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Gwénaëlle Barzic and Sophie Sassard, 615
words)
After India markets rally, BJP to face key investor tests
MUMBAI - Indian shares surge to record highs while the rupee
strengthens to an 11-month peak against the dollar as the
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are set to
sweep the country's elections with an absolute majority.
(INDIA-MARKETS/OPEN (UPDATE 2), moved, 740 words)
Sweden fights back as Pfizer move on Astra threatens jobs
STOCKHOLM - Swedish ministers launch a concerted fightback
against U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's proposed takeover of
AstraZeneca, which has half its roots in Sweden, highlighting
the risks to jobs and science. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/SWEDEN
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Sven Nordenstam, 500 words)
MARKETS
Shares, peripheral bonds fall on growth worry
LONDON - Global shares fall for a third day, on course for
their longest losing streak in over a month, and yields on
lower-rated euro zone bonds rise as a gloomier economic picture
in Europe leads investors to shed riskier positions.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by
Francesco Canepa, 550 words)
Forex losses lay bare China's lack of hedging expertise
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Many major Chinese companies are only
now beginning to get to grips with a problem that offshore
rivals have been managing since the birth of modern
international finance - currency risk. (CHINA-YUAN/HEDGING
(ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, by Lu Jianxin and Saikat Chatterjee,
800 words)
INSIGHT
Fortune threatened, Ukraine's richest man joins the fray
MARIUPOL/KIEV, Ukraine - In their overalls and hard hats,
the latest additions to the heady mix of security forces in
Ukraine are the first tangible sign the rebel east's richest son
is entering the fray. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/AKHMETOV (INSIGHT,
PICTURE), moved, by Matt Robinson and Richard Balmforth, 1,430
words)
ECONOMY
Europe's anti-EU protest vote leaves business cold
BRUSSELS - Industry lobbyists fear the rise of protest
parties and anti-EU rebels in European elections threatens to
leave them, and the businesses they represent, out in the cold.
(EU-ELECTION/BUSINESS, moved, by John O'Donnell, 780 words)
European new car registrations up 3.6 pct in April - ACEA
FRANKFURT - New car registrations in Europe rose 3.6 percent
in April, with mass-market marques Ford, Fiat, Renault and Opel
showing stronger growth than premium brands, data shows, as
heavy discounts helped boost a fragile sales recovery.
(VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Edward
Taylor, 415 words)
COMPANIES
E.ON UK to pay record $20 mln compensation for mis-selling
LONDON - E.ON UK, one of Britain's "big six" energy
suppliers, will hand out 12 million pounds ($20 million) in
compensation to vulnerable customers for mis-selling, the
largest ever such payout by a UK energy firm, regulator Ofgem
says. (EON-OFGEM/PENALTY/, moved, 355 words)
GSK case a "warning" to all foreign firms in China: Xinhua
SHANGHAI - Corruption charges against GlaxoSmithKline
executives in China are a warning to other foreign firms and
could do irreparable damage to the British drugmaker's Chinese
operations, the official Xinhua news agency says. (GSK-CHINA/
(UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 370 words)
Wells Fargo sets up in Aberdeen as part of UK push
Wells Fargo, the world's biggest bank, this week opens an
office in Aberdeen to tap into oil industry business on
Scotland's east coast as part of its British expansion.
(BANKING-WELLSFARGO/BRITAIN, Expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Steve Slater, 400 words)
ABN AMRO sees slightly lower 2014 loan impairments
BRUSSELS - Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO, being readied
for an eventual stock market flotation, reports a rise in
first-quarter profit and says loan impairments will take some
time to fall to normal levels although should be slightly lower
this year. (ABNAMRO/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Philip Blenkinsop, 500 words)
Total CEO says successor will be company insider
PARIS - Total's chief executive, Christophe de Margerie,
says the French oil major will pick his successor from
candidates within the company and will not seek outsiders, in
keeping with tradition at France's biggest listed company.
(TOTAL-CEO/, moved, 300 words)