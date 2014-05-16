Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Credit Suisse nears $2.5 bln deal to end US probe - sources

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to plead guilty and pay more than $2.5 billion to U.S. authorities to resolve charges that the Swiss bank helped Americans evade U.S. taxes, people familiar with the discussions say. (CREDITSUISSE-INVESTIGATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words)

Orange studying Bouygues Telecom tie-up - minister

PARIS/LONDON - French telecoms market leader Orange is in talks about a tie-up with smaller Bouygues Telecom, France's economy minister confirms, after two sources say the discussions could lead to Orange acquiring the business. (ORANGE-BOUYGUES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gwénaëlle Barzic and Sophie Sassard, 615 words)

+ See also:

- CARPHONE-VIRGIN MOBILE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words

After India markets rally, BJP to face key investor tests

MUMBAI - Indian shares surge to record highs while the rupee strengthens to an 11-month peak against the dollar as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are set to sweep the country's elections with an absolute majority. (INDIA-MARKETS/OPEN (UPDATE 2), moved, 740 words)

Sweden fights back as Pfizer move on Astra threatens jobs

STOCKHOLM - Swedish ministers launch a concerted fightback against U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's proposed takeover of AstraZeneca, which has half its roots in Sweden, highlighting the risks to jobs and science. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/SWEDEN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sven Nordenstam, 500 words)

MARKETS

Shares, peripheral bonds fall on growth worry

LONDON - Global shares fall for a third day, on course for their longest losing streak in over a month, and yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds rise as a gloomier economic picture in Europe leads investors to shed riskier positions. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa, 550 words)

Forex losses lay bare China's lack of hedging expertise

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Many major Chinese companies are only now beginning to get to grips with a problem that offshore rivals have been managing since the birth of modern international finance - currency risk. (CHINA-YUAN/HEDGING (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, by Lu Jianxin and Saikat Chatterjee, 800 words)

INSIGHT

Fortune threatened, Ukraine's richest man joins the fray

MARIUPOL/KIEV, Ukraine - In their overalls and hard hats, the latest additions to the heady mix of security forces in Ukraine are the first tangible sign the rebel east's richest son is entering the fray. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/AKHMETOV (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Matt Robinson and Richard Balmforth, 1,430 words)

ECONOMY

Europe's anti-EU protest vote leaves business cold

BRUSSELS - Industry lobbyists fear the rise of protest parties and anti-EU rebels in European elections threatens to leave them, and the businesses they represent, out in the cold. (EU-ELECTION/BUSINESS, moved, by John O'Donnell, 780 words)

European new car registrations up 3.6 pct in April - ACEA

FRANKFURT - New car registrations in Europe rose 3.6 percent in April, with mass-market marques Ford, Fiat, Renault and Opel showing stronger growth than premium brands, data shows, as heavy discounts helped boost a fragile sales recovery. (VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Edward Taylor, 415 words)

COMPANIES

E.ON UK to pay record $20 mln compensation for mis-selling

LONDON - E.ON UK, one of Britain's "big six" energy suppliers, will hand out 12 million pounds ($20 million) in compensation to vulnerable customers for mis-selling, the largest ever such payout by a UK energy firm, regulator Ofgem says. (EON-OFGEM/PENALTY/, moved, 355 words)

GSK case a "warning" to all foreign firms in China: Xinhua

SHANGHAI - Corruption charges against GlaxoSmithKline executives in China are a warning to other foreign firms and could do irreparable damage to the British drugmaker's Chinese operations, the official Xinhua news agency says. (GSK-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 370 words)

Wells Fargo sets up in Aberdeen as part of UK push

Wells Fargo, the world's biggest bank, this week opens an office in Aberdeen to tap into oil industry business on Scotland's east coast as part of its British expansion. (BANKING-WELLSFARGO/BRITAIN, Expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Steve Slater, 400 words)

ABN AMRO sees slightly lower 2014 loan impairments

BRUSSELS - Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO, being readied for an eventual stock market flotation, reports a rise in first-quarter profit and says loan impairments will take some time to fall to normal levels although should be slightly lower this year. (ABNAMRO/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop, 500 words)

Total CEO says successor will be company insider

PARIS - Total's chief executive, Christophe de Margerie, says the French oil major will pick his successor from candidates within the company and will not seek outsiders, in keeping with tradition at France's biggest listed company. (TOTAL-CEO/, moved, 300 words)