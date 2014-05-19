Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

AstraZeneca rejects Pfizer's take-it-or-leave-it offer

LONDON - Britain's AstraZeneca rejects a sweetened and "final" offer from Pfizer, casting serious doubt on the U.S. drugmaker's plan for a merger to create the world's biggest pharmaceuticals group. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/ (UPDATE 9), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 850 words)

Deutsche Bank to raise $11 bln with help from Qatar

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank says a decision to seek 8 billion euros ($11 billion) in new equity capital was driven by uncertainty about the cost of new regulations and the need for funds to expand its investment banking business. (DEUTSCHE BANK/CAPITAL (UPDATE 4), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Thomas Atkins, 600 words)

ECB's Weidmann: Don't take one-sided view of euro strength

FRANKFURT - Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann warns against taking a too one-dimensional a view of the euro's strength, stressing the importance of the stimulative effect of lower sovereign bond yields in the euro zone. (ECB/POLICY-WEIDMANN (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

China, Europe drag world stocks lower, dollar slips

LONDON - Europe and Asia drags world equity markets lower as concerns about slower growth in China prompts investors to cut their risks. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 520 words)

INVESTMENT

Investment bank revenue falls 9 percent in first quarter

LONDON - Revenue at the world's 10 largest investment banks fell nine percent to $42.8 billion in the first quarter, new data shows, as tough new rules forcing banks to hold more capital lead to a retreat from riskier types of trading. (INVESTMENTBANK-REVENUES/, moved, 380 words)

Major banks Q1 commodities revenue jumps 26 pct

LONDON - Commodities revenue at the top 10 investment banks climbs 26 percent in the first quarter after years of declines, due to higher U.S. power and gas turnover as well as stronger investor interest, a consultancy says. (BANKS-COMMODITIES/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Eric Onstad, 650 words)

Platinum's immunity to strike points up weak demand

LONDON - Platinum's uninspired price performance this year in the teeth of the longest miners' strike in South African history is a clear indication of just how weak the demand side of the market is - bad news for investors seeking a quick return. (PLATINUM/OUTLOOK, moved, by Jan Harvey, 920 words)

Japan's GPIF fund to get oversight shake-up - sources

TOKYO - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is moving to shake up oversight of the world's largest pension fund by giving it an expanded board with its first full-time members to steer a shift out of Japanese government bonds and into higher-yielding assets, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. (JAPAN-PUBLICFUND/REFORM (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Chikafumi Hodo and Takaya Yamaguchi, 500 words)

Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe - betting on the youth club

LONDON - They don't make it to the flagship frontiers stock index, but African countries Rwanda, Zambia and Zimbabwe have some of the fastest-growing working populations in the world, if only investors could capitalise on that. (AFRICA-INVESTMENT/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 850 words)

ECONOMY

No sign of major central banks tightening the reins

LONDON - Government bond yields have tumbled on the basis that the world's major central banks will continue to keep monetary policy easy and in some cases loosen further. (ECONOMY/GLOBAL, moved, by Mike Peacock, 790 words)

Machinery orders sign Japan's economy may jump tax hurdle

TOKYO - Japanese businesses raised orders for machinery by the most ever in March and expect to book more orders this quarter, another sign that capital investment may buffer the economy from the pain of last month's sales tax hike. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (WRAPUP), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White, 890 words)

Fischer, Brainard to push for more activist Fed

WASHINGTON - The two new nominees to the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors are expected to push for an expanded Fed role in managing the U.S. economy, working to replace the current raft of programmes that resulted from the financial crisis with more permanent tools. (USA-FED/NOMINEES (ANALYSIS), moved, by Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty, 1,245 words)

China goes local to soften hit from property downturn

BEIJING - China will increasingly manage its troubled property sector at a local level as it seeks to avoid sparking either an abrupt slowdown that undermines the economy or another surge in prices, according to government economists involved in policy discussions. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Kevin Yao, 1,000 words)

Teens worry about economy in an independent Scotland -survey

LONDON - The majority of newly enfranchised Scots teenagers preparing to vote in September's referendum on independence are worried about the outlook for Scotland's economy if the nation votes to secede, according to a survey. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/TEENS, moved, 420 words)

Asking prices for British homes hit highest on record in May

LONDON - Asking prices for homes in Britain hit a new record high in May, adding to concerns about the speed at which the housing market is growing. (BRITAIN-HOUSING/, moved, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 450 words)

COMPANIES

AT&T makes bet on video with $48.5 bln DirecTV bid

AT&T Inc plans to pay $48.5 billion to buy DirecTV, in the latest sign that the wireless industry and the U.S. television market are set to converge as customers consume more video on their mobile devices. (DIRECTV-AT&T/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Liana B. Baker, Soyoung Kim and Marina Lopes, 1,000 words)

Siemens seen making formal Alstom bid as early as this week

FRANKFURT/BERLIN/PARIS - Germany's Siemens is working on a formal asset-swap offer for Alstom's power business that could come as early as this week and see France take a stake in a resulting rail-focused French group, sources close to the talks told Reuters. (ALSTOM-SIEMENS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Arno Schuetze, Noah Barkin and Natalie Huet, 990 words)

New UK banking standards body to be launched this year

LONDON - A new standards body for British bankers will be launched this year, with a chairman appointed by an independent panel led by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney. (BRITAIN-BANKS/STANDARDS (UPDATE 3), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 800 words)

Ryanair beats profit forecast but warns of weak winter

DUBLIN - Ryanair narrowly beat profit forecasts in annual results and predicts strong summer sales, but warns ticket prices will slip in the winter as new planes give the low-cost giant more seats to sell. (RYANAIR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Conor Humphries, 470 words)

Pork IPO shows China private equity not ready for big stage

HONG KONG - China's biggest buyout firm, CDH Investments, is known as "The Blackstone of China" for its savvy deal making and spread of businesses, but last month's pulled IPO of pork producer WH Group Ltd is a setback to its global ambitions. (CHINA-PRIVATEEQUITY/CDH (PICTURE), moved, by Stephen Aldred, 1,200 words)