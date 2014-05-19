Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
AstraZeneca rejects Pfizer's take-it-or-leave-it offer
LONDON - Britain's AstraZeneca rejects a sweetened and
"final" offer from Pfizer, casting serious doubt on the U.S.
drugmaker's plan for a merger to create the world's biggest
pharmaceuticals group. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/ (UPDATE 9), expect
by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 850 words)
Deutsche Bank to raise $11 bln with help from Qatar
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank says a decision to seek 8 billion
euros ($11 billion) in new equity capital was driven by
uncertainty about the cost of new regulations and the need for
funds to expand its investment banking business. (DEUTSCHE
BANK/CAPITAL (UPDATE 4), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by
Thomas Atkins, 600 words)
ECB's Weidmann: Don't take one-sided view of euro strength
FRANKFURT - Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann warns against
taking a too one-dimensional a view of the euro's strength,
stressing the importance of the stimulative effect of lower
sovereign bond yields in the euro zone. (ECB/POLICY-WEIDMANN
(UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)
China, Europe drag world stocks lower, dollar slips
LONDON - Europe and Asia drags world equity markets lower as
concerns about slower growth in China prompts investors to cut
their risks. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), expect by 1030
GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 520 words)
INVESTMENT
Investment bank revenue falls 9 percent in first quarter
LONDON - Revenue at the world's 10 largest investment banks
fell nine percent to $42.8 billion in the first quarter, new
data shows, as tough new rules forcing banks to hold more
capital lead to a retreat from riskier types of trading.
(INVESTMENTBANK-REVENUES/, moved, 380 words)
Major banks Q1 commodities revenue jumps 26 pct
LONDON - Commodities revenue at the top 10 investment banks
climbs 26 percent in the first quarter after years of declines,
due to higher U.S. power and gas turnover as well as stronger
investor interest, a consultancy says. (BANKS-COMMODITIES/
(UPDATE 1), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Eric Onstad, 650
words)
Platinum's immunity to strike points up weak demand
LONDON - Platinum's uninspired price performance this year
in the teeth of the longest miners' strike in South African
history is a clear indication of just how weak the demand side
of the market is - bad news for investors seeking a quick
return. (PLATINUM/OUTLOOK, moved, by Jan Harvey, 920 words)
Japan's GPIF fund to get oversight shake-up - sources
TOKYO - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is moving to shake up
oversight of the world's largest pension fund by giving it an
expanded board with its first full-time members to steer a shift
out of Japanese government bonds and into higher-yielding
assets, according to two people with direct knowledge of the
matter. (JAPAN-PUBLICFUND/REFORM (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by
Chikafumi Hodo and Takaya Yamaguchi, 500 words)
Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe - betting on the youth club
LONDON - They don't make it to the flagship frontiers stock
index, but African countries Rwanda, Zambia and Zimbabwe have
some of the fastest-growing working populations in the world, if
only investors could capitalise on that. (AFRICA-INVESTMENT/,
expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 850 words)
ECONOMY
No sign of major central banks tightening the reins
LONDON - Government bond yields have tumbled on the basis
that the world's major central banks will continue to keep
monetary policy easy and in some cases loosen further.
(ECONOMY/GLOBAL, moved, by Mike Peacock, 790 words)
Machinery orders sign Japan's economy may jump tax hurdle
TOKYO - Japanese businesses raised orders for machinery by
the most ever in March and expect to book more orders this
quarter, another sign that capital investment may buffer the
economy from the pain of last month's sales tax hike.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (WRAPUP), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and
Stanley White, 890 words)
Fischer, Brainard to push for more activist Fed
WASHINGTON - The two new nominees to the Federal Reserve's
Board of Governors are expected to push for an expanded Fed role
in managing the U.S. economy, working to replace the current
raft of programmes that resulted from the financial crisis with
more permanent tools. (USA-FED/NOMINEES (ANALYSIS), moved, by
Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty, 1,245 words)
China goes local to soften hit from property downturn
BEIJING - China will increasingly manage its troubled
property sector at a local level as it seeks to avoid sparking
either an abrupt slowdown that undermines the economy or another
surge in prices, according to government economists involved in
policy discussions. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (ANALYSIS, PICTURE),
moved, by Kevin Yao, 1,000 words)
Teens worry about economy in an independent Scotland -survey
LONDON - The majority of newly enfranchised Scots teenagers
preparing to vote in September's referendum on independence are
worried about the outlook for Scotland's economy if the nation
votes to secede, according to a survey.
(SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/TEENS, moved, 420 words)
Asking prices for British homes hit highest on record in May
LONDON - Asking prices for homes in Britain hit a new record
high in May, adding to concerns about the speed at which the
housing market is growing. (BRITAIN-HOUSING/, moved, by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa, 450 words)
COMPANIES
AT&T makes bet on video with $48.5 bln DirecTV bid
AT&T Inc plans to pay $48.5 billion to buy DirecTV, in the
latest sign that the wireless industry and the U.S. television
market are set to converge as customers consume more video on
their mobile devices. (DIRECTV-AT&T/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Liana
B. Baker, Soyoung Kim and Marina Lopes, 1,000 words)
Siemens seen making formal Alstom bid as early as this week
FRANKFURT/BERLIN/PARIS - Germany's Siemens is working on a
formal asset-swap offer for Alstom's power business that could
come as early as this week and see France take a stake in a
resulting rail-focused French group, sources close to the talks
told Reuters. (ALSTOM-SIEMENS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Arno
Schuetze, Noah Barkin and Natalie Huet, 990 words)
New UK banking standards body to be launched this year
LONDON - A new standards body for British bankers will be
launched this year, with a chairman appointed by an independent
panel led by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.
(BRITAIN-BANKS/STANDARDS (UPDATE 3), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM
ET, by Matt Scuffham, 800 words)
Ryanair beats profit forecast but warns of weak winter
DUBLIN - Ryanair narrowly beat profit forecasts in annual
results and predicts strong summer sales, but warns ticket
prices will slip in the winter as new planes give the low-cost
giant more seats to sell. (RYANAIR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, by Conor Humphries, 470 words)
Pork IPO shows China private equity not ready for big stage
HONG KONG - China's biggest buyout firm, CDH Investments, is
known as "The Blackstone of China" for its savvy deal making and
spread of businesses, but last month's pulled IPO of pork
producer WH Group Ltd is a setback to its global ambitions.
(CHINA-PRIVATEEQUITY/CDH (PICTURE), moved, by Stephen Aldred,
1,200 words)