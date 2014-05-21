Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Stocks slide in Wall St's wake, yen rises on BOJ optimism

LONDON - Stocks slide, spooked by overnight falls on Wall Street, and the dollar falls against the yen as the Bank of Japan suggests the world's third largest economy needs no additional short-term stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 580 words)

UK retail sales much stronger than expected, Easter helps

LONDON - British retail sales rise much more strongly than expected in April, helped by robust food sales during the Easter holiday, official data shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 265 words)

Japan's central bank suggests no need for more stimulus

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy steady and raises its assessment on capital expenditure, reassured by growing evidence the economy can withstand the pain from a sales tax hike without additional monetary stimulus. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 785 words)

No sign of pressure abating on Credit Suisse boss Dougan

ZURICH - Credit Suisse has reached a long-awaited $2.5 billion tax evasion settlement with U.S. authorities, but pressure on Chief Executive Brady Dougan shows no sign of abating. (CREDITSUISSE/DOUGAN/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 800 words)

ECONOMY

London to offer Scotland talks on more powers after vote

LONDON - The British government will start talks on granting Scotland more powers within a month of an independence referendum later this year if Scots choose to stay part of the United Kingdom, a government minister will pledge on Thursday. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/DEVOLUTION, moved, by Andrew Osborn, 450 words)

China lets local governments sell bonds for the first time

BEIJING - China says it will let 10 local governments sell municipal bonds in an experiment to straighten out messy state budgets, a watershed move that will start the clean-up of the country's $3 trillion public debt problem. (CHINA-ECONOMY/MUNICIPALS (UPDATE 1), moved, 455 words)

Reuters monthly economy polls

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over two hundred economists and analysts on the outlook for the U.S., euro zone and Britain, collecting data on GDP, inflation, unemployment and monetary policy. (ECONOMY-POLL/USA, expect by 1220 GMT/8.20 AM ET, by Jason Lange, 600 words)

Egyptian business pushes Sisi to cut energy subsidies

CAIRO - Former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has kept Egyptians guessing about how he will handle energy subsidies, one of the most explosive issues coming his way if, as seems certain, he is elected president next week. (EGYPT-ELECTION/SUBSIDIES (PICTURE), moved, by Maggie Fick, 1,290 words)

Money not cheap for China banks' $120 bln funding spree

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Chinese banks may raise a record $120 billion in the next two years to shore up their balance sheets in the face of slowing growth and rising bad debts, but the funds could prove expensive and hurt earnings as investors demand a premium. (CHINA-BANKS/CAPITAL, moved, by Gabriel Wildau and Lawrence White, 850 words)

COMPANIES

Burberry profit rises as new boss takes helm

LONDON - British luxury brand Burberry met forecasts with an 8 percent rise in annual profit, though it reiterates that if foreign exchange rates remain at current levels there will be a material impact on 2014-15 profit. (BURBERRY GROUP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Commerzbank suspends two forex traders

FRANKFURT - Commerzbank has suspended two foreign exchange traders under suspicion of having attempted to manipulate euro/zloty prices in regular trading, the bank says. (COMMERZBANK/FOREX (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 295 words)

Australia's Woodside scraps landmark Israeli gas field deal

MELBOURNE - Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia's top gas producer, ditches long-awaited plans to take a stake worth up to $2.7 billion in Israel's flagship Leviathan gas project after failing to resolve a tax dispute. (ISRAEL-WOODSIDE/LEVIATHAN (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Sonali Paul and Ari Rabinovitch, 750 words)

Netflix to launch in six European countries this year

LOS ANGELES - Netflix Inc will launch its online movie and TV subscription service later this year in France, Germany and four other European countries, in a major push into new markets. (NETFLIX-EUROPE/, moved, by Lisa Richwine, 480 words)

Maersk shipping business helps profit beat forecast

COPENHAGEN - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk reports first-quarter net profit above forecasts due to a doubling of profit at container shipping business Maersk Line and raised its outlook for the underlying result in 2014. (MAERSK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ole Mikkelsen, 395 words)

Volvo April truck shipments drop on weak S.America demand

STOCKHOLM - World number two truck maker Volvo posts a surprise drop in deliveries of its trucks in April on weaker demand in South America, where shipments fell twice as much as expected. (VOLVO-DELIVERIES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 245 words)

Japan retailers target new big spenders - tourists

TOKYO - In ageing Japan, retailers are waking up to a hot new demographic: foreign visitors. Driven by government tourism promotions and lately a weaker yen, the number of inbound travellers has been quietly doubling in the past decade to top 10 million for the first time last year. (JAPAN-RETAIL/TOURISM (GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by Chang-Ran Kim and Ritsuko Shimizu, 1,100 words)