(All times GMT / ET)
TOP STORIES
Stocks slide in Wall St's wake, yen rises on BOJ optimism
LONDON - Stocks slide, spooked by overnight falls on Wall
Street, and the dollar falls against the yen as the Bank of
Japan suggests the world's third largest economy needs no
additional short-term stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4),
moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 580 words)
UK retail sales much stronger than expected, Easter helps
LONDON - British retail sales rise much more strongly than
expected in April, helped by robust food sales during the Easter
holiday, official data shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved,
265 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE, moved, 635 words
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/HOUSEHOLDS, moved, 200 words
Japan's central bank suggests no need for more stimulus
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy steady and
raises its assessment on capital expenditure, reassured by
growing evidence the economy can withstand the pain from a sales
tax hike without additional monetary stimulus. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/
(WRAPUP 3, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Leika Kihara and
Tetsushi Kajimoto, 785 words)
No sign of pressure abating on Credit Suisse boss Dougan
ZURICH - Credit Suisse has reached a long-awaited $2.5
billion tax evasion settlement with U.S. authorities, but
pressure on Chief Executive Brady Dougan shows no sign of
abating. (CREDITSUISSE/DOUGAN/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Katharina Bart, 800 words)
ECONOMY
London to offer Scotland talks on more powers after vote
LONDON - The British government will start talks on granting
Scotland more powers within a month of an independence
referendum later this year if Scots choose to stay part of the
United Kingdom, a government minister will pledge on Thursday.
(SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/DEVOLUTION, moved, by Andrew Osborn, 450
words)
China lets local governments sell bonds for the first time
BEIJING - China says it will let 10 local governments sell
municipal bonds in an experiment to straighten out messy state
budgets, a watershed move that will start the clean-up of the
country's $3 trillion public debt problem.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/MUNICIPALS (UPDATE 1), moved, 455 words)
Reuters monthly economy polls
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over two hundred economists
and analysts on the outlook for the U.S., euro zone and Britain,
collecting data on GDP, inflation, unemployment and monetary
policy. (ECONOMY-POLL/USA, expect by 1220 GMT/8.20 AM ET, by
Jason Lange, 600 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/POLL, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words
- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/POLL, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)
Egyptian business pushes Sisi to cut energy subsidies
CAIRO - Former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has kept
Egyptians guessing about how he will handle energy subsidies,
one of the most explosive issues coming his way if, as seems
certain, he is elected president next week.
(EGYPT-ELECTION/SUBSIDIES (PICTURE), moved, by Maggie Fick,
1,290 words)
Money not cheap for China banks' $120 bln funding spree
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Chinese banks may raise a record $120
billion in the next two years to shore up their balance sheets
in the face of slowing growth and rising bad debts, but the
funds could prove expensive and hurt earnings as investors
demand a premium. (CHINA-BANKS/CAPITAL, moved, by Gabriel Wildau
and Lawrence White, 850 words)
COMPANIES
Burberry profit rises as new boss takes helm
LONDON - British luxury brand Burberry met forecasts with an
8 percent rise in annual profit, though it reiterates that if
foreign exchange rates remain at current levels there will be a
material impact on 2014-15 profit. (BURBERRY GROUP/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 370 words)
Commerzbank suspends two forex traders
FRANKFURT - Commerzbank has suspended two foreign exchange
traders under suspicion of having attempted to manipulate
euro/zloty prices in regular trading, the bank says.
(COMMERZBANK/FOREX (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 295 words)
Australia's Woodside scraps landmark Israeli gas field deal
MELBOURNE - Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia's top gas
producer, ditches long-awaited plans to take a stake worth up to
$2.7 billion in Israel's flagship Leviathan gas project after
failing to resolve a tax dispute. (ISRAEL-WOODSIDE/LEVIATHAN
(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Sonali Paul and Ari Rabinovitch,
750 words)
Netflix to launch in six European countries this year
LOS ANGELES - Netflix Inc will launch its online movie and
TV subscription service later this year in France, Germany and
four other European countries, in a major push into new markets.
(NETFLIX-EUROPE/, moved, by Lisa Richwine, 480 words)
Maersk shipping business helps profit beat forecast
COPENHAGEN - Danish shipping and oil group A.P.
Moller-Maersk reports first-quarter net profit above forecasts
due to a doubling of profit at container shipping business
Maersk Line and raised its outlook for the underlying result in
2014. (MAERSK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ole Mikkelsen, 395
words)
Volvo April truck shipments drop on weak S.America demand
STOCKHOLM - World number two truck maker Volvo posts a
surprise drop in deliveries of its trucks in April on weaker
demand in South America, where shipments fell twice as much as
expected. (VOLVO-DELIVERIES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 245 words)
Japan retailers target new big spenders - tourists
TOKYO - In ageing Japan, retailers are waking up to a hot
new demographic: foreign visitors. Driven by government tourism
promotions and lately a weaker yen, the number of inbound
travellers has been quietly doubling in the past decade to top
10 million for the first time last year. (JAPAN-RETAIL/TOURISM
(GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by Chang-Ran Kim and Ritsuko
Shimizu, 1,100 words)