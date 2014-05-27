Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

EU populist advances will hobble deeper integration

BRUSSELS - Stunning advances by anti-EU and populist parties in European Parliament elections will prevent any treaty on deeper euro zone integration for the foreseeable future and may tilt Europe's economic policy consensus towards expansion (EU-ELECTION/POLICY (ANALYSIS, TV, PIX, GRAPHICS), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Paul Taylor, 1,000 words, )

Lloyds launches TSB sale to create new British lender

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group expects to float about 25 percent of its TSB business on the London Stock Exchange next month, kicking off a process that will create an independent challenger to Britain's biggest banks by the end of 2015 (LLOYDS-TSB/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

+ See also:

- UBS AG-EMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words

Shares hover close to record levels but euro under pressure

LONDON - World shares hover just off an all-time high but the euro is under pressure after the European Central Bank makes sure there is little doubt the global liquidity party is set to keep swinging. (LONDON-(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

China seeks bigger sway in gold trade

SINGAPORE - China approaches foreign banks and gold producers to participate in a global gold exchange in Shanghai, people familiar with the matter say, as the world's top producer and importer of the metal seeks greater influence over pricing.(CHINA-GOLD/PRICING (PIX), moved, by A. Ananthalakshmi, 850 words)

INSIGHT

How AstraZeneca escaped Pfizer's clutches this time

London - On a sunny day in San Francisco last January, AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot was on his way to the Westin St. Francis hotel on Union Square to give investors some unexpectedly good news. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 1,370 words)

+ See also:

- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/STOCKS (UPDATE 1), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 375 words

Bank of Japan more confident, quietly eyeing stimulus exit

LONDON - The Bank of Japan has begun shifting its focus from supporting growth to ways of phasing out its massive stimulus, taking first tentative steps towards a potentially momentous move for the world economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (INSIGHT), moved, by Leika Kihara, 1,200 words)

ECONOMY

India's government gets to work with a promise to investors

NEW DELHI - India's new finance minister commits himself to repairing public finances and restoring investor confidence as a new administration takes charge promising better days for millions of discontented Indians. (INDIA-POLITICS/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Manoj Kumar, 570 words)

COMPANIES

Euronext seen valued at more than $2 bln in IPO

PARIS/LONDON - IntercontinentalExchange Group (ICE) is pressing ahead with a listing of European exchange Euronext, which two sources familiar with the matter say could achieve a valuation of at least 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion), and has already lined up a group of anchor investors to take a 33 percent stake. (EURONEXT-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrew Callus, Clare Hutchison and Freya Berry, 300 words)

Siemens readies Alstom offer, trims cash component - sources

FRANKFURT/MUNICH - Siemens is readying a formal offer for Alstom under which it would transfer its rail activities and less than 7 billion euros in cash to its French rival in exchange for its power assets, sources familiar with the German firm's thinking say. (SIEMENS-ALSTOM/, moved, by Arno Schuetze and Jens Hack, 500 words)

Accor rules out HotelInvest spin-off for now - CEO

PARIS - Europe's largest hotel group, Accor, has no plan to spin off its HotelInvest real estate ownership business or sell any of its hotel brands, but Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin told Reuters "nothing is taboo" in the long-term. (ACCOR-EXPANSION/ (UPDATE 1, INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Dominique Vidalon and Cyril Altmeyer)

Protesters burn vehicles, buildings at Caledonia nickel mine

SYDNEY - Rioters torched vehicles, equipment and buildings at Vale's nickel mine in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia over the weekend, as anger boiled over about a chemical spill in a local river. (VALE-SA-NEWCALEDONIA/SPILL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Cecile Lefort and Melanie Burton, 500 words)

In Japan, Pigeon's quest for the perfect nipple

TOKYO - In a quiet side-room at Pigeon Corp's spacious R&D facility north of Tokyo, researchers are on a high-tech quest - to perfect a baby's bottle teat that replicates a breastfeeding mother's nipple. (JAPAN-HEALTH/TEATS (PIX, GRAPHIC, moved, by Ayai Tomisawa, 900 words)