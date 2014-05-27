Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
EU populist advances will hobble deeper integration
BRUSSELS - Stunning advances by anti-EU and populist parties
in European Parliament elections will prevent any treaty on
deeper euro zone integration for the foreseeable future and may
tilt Europe's economic policy consensus towards expansion
(EU-ELECTION/POLICY (ANALYSIS, TV, PIX, GRAPHICS), expect by
1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Paul Taylor, 1,000 words, )
Lloyds launches TSB sale to create new British lender
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group expects to float about 25
percent of its TSB business on the London Stock Exchange next
month, kicking off a process that will create an independent
challenger to Britain's biggest banks by the end of 2015
(LLOYDS-TSB/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Matt
Scuffham, 600 words)
+ See also:
- UBS AG-EMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
Shares hover close to record levels but euro under pressure
LONDON - World shares hover just off an all-time high but
the euro is under pressure after the European Central Bank makes
sure there is little doubt the global liquidity party is set to
keep swinging. (LONDON-(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by
0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)
China seeks bigger sway in gold trade
SINGAPORE - China approaches foreign banks and gold
producers to participate in a global gold exchange in Shanghai,
people familiar with the matter say, as the world's top producer
and importer of the metal seeks greater influence over
pricing.(CHINA-GOLD/PRICING (PIX), moved, by A. Ananthalakshmi,
850 words)
INSIGHT
How AstraZeneca escaped Pfizer's clutches this time
London - On a sunny day in San Francisco last January,
AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot was on his way to the
Westin St. Francis hotel on Union Square to give investors some
unexpectedly good news. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/ (INSIGHT), moved,
by Ben Hirschler, 1,370 words)
+ See also:
- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/STOCKS (UPDATE 1), expect by 0900 GMT/5
AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 375 words
Bank of Japan more confident, quietly eyeing stimulus exit
LONDON - The Bank of Japan has begun shifting its focus from
supporting growth to ways of phasing out its massive stimulus,
taking first tentative steps towards a potentially momentous
move for the world economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (INSIGHT), moved,
by Leika Kihara, 1,200 words)
ECONOMY
India's government gets to work with a promise to investors
NEW DELHI - India's new finance minister commits himself to
repairing public finances and restoring investor confidence as a
new administration takes charge promising better days for
millions of discontented Indians. (INDIA-POLITICS/ (WRAPUP 1),
moved, by Manoj Kumar, 570 words)
COMPANIES
Euronext seen valued at more than $2 bln in IPO
PARIS/LONDON - IntercontinentalExchange Group (ICE) is
pressing ahead with a listing of European exchange Euronext,
which two sources familiar with the matter say could achieve a
valuation of at least 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion), and has
already lined up a group of anchor investors to take a 33
percent stake. (EURONEXT-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrew
Callus, Clare Hutchison and Freya Berry, 300 words)
Siemens readies Alstom offer, trims cash component - sources
FRANKFURT/MUNICH - Siemens is readying a formal offer for
Alstom under which it would transfer its rail activities and
less than 7 billion euros in cash to its French rival in
exchange for its power assets, sources familiar with the German
firm's thinking say. (SIEMENS-ALSTOM/, moved, by Arno Schuetze
and Jens Hack, 500 words)
Accor rules out HotelInvest spin-off for now - CEO
PARIS - Europe's largest hotel group, Accor, has no plan to
spin off its HotelInvest real estate ownership business or sell
any of its hotel brands, but Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin
told Reuters "nothing is taboo" in the long-term.
(ACCOR-EXPANSION/ (UPDATE 1, INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by
Dominique Vidalon and Cyril Altmeyer)
Protesters burn vehicles, buildings at Caledonia nickel mine
SYDNEY - Rioters torched vehicles, equipment and buildings
at Vale's nickel mine in the French Pacific territory of New
Caledonia over the weekend, as anger boiled over about a
chemical spill in a local river. (VALE-SA-NEWCALEDONIA/SPILL
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Cecile Lefort and Melanie Burton, 500
words)
In Japan, Pigeon's quest for the perfect nipple
TOKYO - In a quiet side-room at Pigeon Corp's spacious R&D
facility north of Tokyo, researchers are on a high-tech quest -
to perfect a baby's bottle teat that replicates a breastfeeding
mother's nipple. (JAPAN-HEALTH/TEATS (PIX, GRAPHIC, moved, by
Ayai Tomisawa, 900 words)