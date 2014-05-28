Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
U.S. data, ECB easing bets feed risk appetite
LONDON - Strong economic data in the United States shores up
world stocks, with record highs for U.S. and German markets
underpinning risk appetite and sending safe-haven gold to a
3-1/2 month low. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4) moved, by Marc
Jones, 800 words)
After seismic elections, EU leaders assess damage
BRUSSELS - European Union leaders, stunned by a big
Eurosceptic protest vote in European Parliament elections, agree
to seek a package deal of appointments to top EU jobs with an
economic agenda to win back public confidence. (EU
ELECTION/SUMMIT, moved, by Paul Taylor and Luke Baker, 800
words)
Nestle boosts skincare business with $1.4 bln Valeant deal
LONDON - Nestle boosts its emerging skincare business by
buying the rights to several dermatology products from Canada's
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc for $1.4 billion in
cash. (NESTLE-VALEANT/SKIN (UPDATE 2) expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM
ET, by Martinne Geller, 400 words)
UK fraud office probes GSK after claims of foreign bribery
LONDON - Britain's fraud office has launched a formal
criminal investigation into GlaxoSmithKline, posing a new
challenge to the drugmaker, which already faces claims of
bribery in China and four other countries. (GSK/SFO (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Ben Hirschler, 600 words)
INSIGHT
Better late than never, Germany joins new Africa scramble
BERLIN - Germany, the world's second-biggest exporter, has
woken up late to the potential of Africa's fast-growing
economies and is scrambling to catch up - not just with an
aggressive China and France but also smaller European rivals
such as Spain and Italy. (GERMANY AFRICA/TRADE, moved, by
Stephen Brown, 1,640 words)
Cotton the new aluminium? Warehouse queues rise, and tempers
NEW YORK - Cotton merchants are waiting months to take
delivery of fibre from U.S. warehouses, tightening supplies and
fuelling fears the niche market is in the grip of a storage game
that plunged aluminium trading into crisis. (COTTON
WAREHOUSING/ALUMINUM, moved, by Chris Prentice, 1,280 words)
ECONOMY
Nationwide CEO expects London housing market to cool
LONDON - Nationwide Chief Executive Graham Beale says the
price of homes in London could fall over the summer months amid
signs the booming housing market in Britain's capital may be
cooling. (NATIONWIDE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by
Matt Scuffham, 600 words)
Reuters poll on European Central Bank monetary policy
BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed around 50 economists and
analysts on the outcome of the European Central Bank's June
meeting and the outlook for the bank's refinancing and deposit
rates over the next six quarters. (ECB-RATES/POLL, expect at
1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)
Reuters poll on Bank of England monetary policy
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed around 50 economists and
analysts on the outcome of the Bank of England's June Monetary
Policy Committee meeting and the outlook for bank rate over the
next six quarters. (BOE-RATES/POLL, expect at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM
ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)
Thai factory output falls again, but by less than forecast
BANGKOK - Thailand's factory output drops for a 13th
straight month in April, underscoring the damage political
unrest has caused and the tough job the new military government
faces reviving an economy that shrank in the first
quarter.(THAILAND-ECONOMY/OUTPUT-TRADE (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon, 450 words)
China Vanke says property sector's "golden era" over
DONGGUAN - The days of rapid growth in China's real estate
sector are over, but the government's urbanisation drive will
continue to drive demand for the next 15 years, the country's
biggest residential property developer China Vanke Co Ltd said.
(CHINA VANKE-CHINA/REALESTATE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Clare Jim,
400 words)
COMPANIES
Nike and Adidas get personal in battle over soccer World Cup
BERLIN - U.S. sportswear group Nike is banking on its
sponsorship of more of the world's best-known soccer stars than
Adidas in its battle to overtake the German firm as the sport's
top-selling brand at the World Cup this summer.
(SOCCER-WORLD/BRANDS (UPDATE 1, GRAPHICS, PICTURES), moved, by
Emma Thomasson, 900 words)
Japan's Renesas to sell chip business to Synaptics - sources
TOKYO - Renesas Electronics Corp plans to sell its majority
stake in a maker of iPhone display chips to Synaptics Inc,
another smartphone chip supplier, according to sources familiar
with the matter. (APPLE-RENESAS ELEC/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Reiji Murai, 300 words)